David Frum Notes How Many Professors Are Displaying Their Antisemitism

Brett T.  |  7:20 PM on November 09, 2023
Twitter

Wednesday night, we posted a couple of videos of students at Concordia University in Montreal going nuts and attacking a table set up by Jewish students to honor those held hostage by Hamas. Police had to step in and there was reportedly at least one arrest. Here's another video that shows a professor at the university calling one of the Jewish students a whore and telling her to "go back to Poland."

Dominations and Resistances in the Arab World, huh? That's a class? We've been wondering how so many college students in the 18-21 age range have become so virulently antisemitic. We assumed some of it was indoctrination by professors, but they might be contributing more than we know. David Frum, who's been a staunch defender of Israel, notes how many professors are blatant antisemites.

Red State reporter Jen Van Laar had reported that the man being investigated for the murder of 65-year-old Paul Kessler was a Moorpark College professor who at one point was the faculty advisor for the campus Muslim Student Association.

Can you imagine being a Jewish student at these schools?

They'd give you extra credit if you took a "field trip" and joined one of the pro-Hamas marches on campus.

Oh, we forgot to mention the Cornell professor who called the October 7 massacre "exhilarating."

As we reported, Bari Weiss wrote a piece saying that to get rid of antisemitism on campus, you need to get rid of DEI. Maybe there's such a thing as a little too much diversity.

Al Gore campaigned on sending everyone to college — what a mistake that would be.

***

