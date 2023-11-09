David Frum Notes How Many Professors Are Displaying Their Antisemitism

Wednesday night, we posted a couple of videos of students at Concordia University in Montreal going nuts and attacking a table set up by Jewish students to honor those held hostage by Hamas. Police had to step in and there was reportedly at least one arrest. Here's another video that shows a professor at the university calling one of the Jewish students a whore and telling her to "go back to Poland."

Advertisement

Montreal - November 8 - University of Montreal (UdeM) Professor Yanise Arab yells at a Jewish student in Concordia to “go back to Poland, sharmouta (wh*re)”. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zYys9AtESf — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 9, 2023

Yanise teaches a course called “Dominations et résistances dans le monde arabe” and lists his areas of expertise as including “emigration and immigration”. Credit: @Bad_bureaucrat 2/2 pic.twitter.com/QBD77Nfw4l — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 9, 2023

Dominations and Resistances in the Arab World, huh? That's a class? We've been wondering how so many college students in the 18-21 age range have become so virulently antisemitic. We assumed some of it was indoctrination by professors, but they might be contributing more than we know. David Frum, who's been a staunch defender of Israel, notes how many professors are blatant antisemites.

It seems that the person arrested for the killing of a Jewish man in Ventura County, California, was a college professor. The loudmouth who called a Jewish woman in Montreal a whore (in Arabic) and shouted at her to go back to Poland was a college professor too. — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 9, 2023

CORRECTION: "The person investigated for" not "The person arrested for" - no arrests have been made in the case to date. — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 9, 2023

Red State reporter Jen Van Laar had reported that the man being investigated for the murder of 65-year-old Paul Kessler was a Moorpark College professor who at one point was the faculty advisor for the campus Muslim Student Association.

Here's another professor taking scissors to a poster of kidnapped children at the University of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/HrDWa2mRxb — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 9, 2023

When this City University of New York professor was recorded attacking posters, she assaulted the people recording her. https://t.co/2P6Xwu9SuR — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 9, 2023

Some formal institutional self-examination by university leadership seems called for. — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 9, 2023

Can you imagine being a Jewish student at these schools?

So, education isn't the problem. Racism is. — Georgia Garrison (@straitarrow10) November 9, 2023

Image having to sit through a class and be graded by these guys — DCLawyer (@Zuk_DC) November 9, 2023

They'd give you extra credit if you took a "field trip" and joined one of the pro-Hamas marches on campus.

Looks like a pattern, including the increasingly violent actions of student groups and ripping down posters of hostages...a pattern where some colleges are radicalizing people toward violent extremism. — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) November 9, 2023

The universities are irredeemable — Moi (@manifestdreamin) November 9, 2023

We've created enclaves for people to focus entirely on being special and "boldly against the world" from a position of virtually unassailable safety and very little oversight; bad combo. — cai (@AnneNotation) November 9, 2023

Oh, we forgot to mention the Cornell professor who called the October 7 massacre "exhilarating."

Advertisement

Academic and DEI jobs seem to be two risk factors here — Robert Levine (@RobertBLevine_) November 9, 2023

As we reported, Bari Weiss wrote a piece saying that to get rid of antisemitism on campus, you need to get rid of DEI. Maybe there's such a thing as a little too much diversity.

And these folks have been “educating” our future leaders 😬😬😬 — Howard Luks MD (@hjluks) November 9, 2023

Al Gore campaigned on sending everyone to college — what a mistake that would be.

***