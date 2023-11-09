Sickening! Video Purports to Show Palestinian Children Pretending to Kill Israeli Soldiers...
Bari Weiss: Want to End Antisemitism? End DEI

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 09, 2023
AngieArtist

Bari Weiss is a breath of fresh air in the world of journalism. She has worked tirelessly since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7 to report on the war in Gaza and the antisemitism we've seen rise up in America and across the globe.

On November 7, she published a piece in Tablet magazine about what comes next, and how to combat the antisemitism that's so blatant in the media and on places like college campuses.

A part of her solution? End 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI) nonsense.

Weiss writes:

Twenty years ago, when I was a college student, I started writing about a then-nameless, niche ideology that seemed to contradict everything I had been taught since I was a child.

It is possible I would not have perceived the nature of this ideology—or rather, I would have been able to avoid seeing its true nature—had I not been a Jew. But I was. I am. And in noticing the way I had been written out of the equation, I started to notice that it wasn’t just me, but that the whole system rested on an illusion.

What I saw was a worldview that replaced basic ideas of good and evil with a new rubric: the powerless (good) and the powerful (bad). It replaced lots of things. Colorblindness with race-obsession. Ideas with identity. Debate with denunciation. Persuasion with public shaming. The rule of law with the fury of the mob.

People were to be given authority in this new order not in recognition of their gifts, hard work, accomplishments, or contributions to society, but in inverse proportion to the disadvantages their group had suffered, as defined by radical ideologues. According to them, as Jamie Kirchick concisely put it in these pages: “Muslim > gay, Black > female, and everybody > the Jews.”

It's worth the read, and the crux of her argument is this:


It is time to end DEI for good. No more standing by as people are encouraged to segregate themselves. No more forced declarations that you will prioritize identity over excellence. No more compelled speech. No more going along with little lies for the sake of being polite.

The Jewish people have outlived every single regime and ideology that has sought our elimination. We will persist, one way or another. But DEI is undermining America, and that for which it stands—including the principles that have made it a place of unparalleled opportunity, safety, and freedom for so many. Fighting it is the least we owe this country.

We are standing up and applauding.

And the dam is breaking:

A good start.

Exactly.

Which is exactly with the proponents of DEI want: vitriol and hatred between normal people to keep us divided and keep them holding the reins of power.

And it's glorious.

Yes, it has and it's end is long overdue.

Yes.

DEI co-opted those principles on purpose. It was all intentional.

It's a cancer that must be excised.

Yes, it does harm those who got where they are through merit.

Absolutely nailed it.

Yes, we are.

Like we said, a breath of fresh air in the world of journalism.

