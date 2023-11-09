Bari Weiss: Want to End Antisemitism? End DEI

Bari Weiss is a breath of fresh air in the world of journalism. She has worked tirelessly since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7 to report on the war in Gaza and the antisemitism we've seen rise up in America and across the globe.

On November 7, she published a piece in Tablet magazine about what comes next, and how to combat the antisemitism that's so blatant in the media and on places like college campuses.

A part of her solution? End 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI) nonsense.

What should we do now?



Many things.



One of them: End 'DEI'.



It’s not about diversity, equity, or inclusion. It is about arrogating power to a movement that threatens strivers of every race, ethnicity, and class—and ultimately America itself.https://t.co/smVQahmHu9 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) November 7, 2023

Weiss writes:

Twenty years ago, when I was a college student, I started writing about a then-nameless, niche ideology that seemed to contradict everything I had been taught since I was a child. It is possible I would not have perceived the nature of this ideology—or rather, I would have been able to avoid seeing its true nature—had I not been a Jew. But I was. I am. And in noticing the way I had been written out of the equation, I started to notice that it wasn’t just me, but that the whole system rested on an illusion. What I saw was a worldview that replaced basic ideas of good and evil with a new rubric: the powerless (good) and the powerful (bad). It replaced lots of things. Colorblindness with race-obsession. Ideas with identity. Debate with denunciation. Persuasion with public shaming. The rule of law with the fury of the mob. People were to be given authority in this new order not in recognition of their gifts, hard work, accomplishments, or contributions to society, but in inverse proportion to the disadvantages their group had suffered, as defined by radical ideologues. According to them, as Jamie Kirchick concisely put it in these pages: “Muslim > gay, Black > female, and everybody > the Jews.”

It's worth the read, and the crux of her argument is this:



It is time to end DEI for good. No more standing by as people are encouraged to segregate themselves. No more forced declarations that you will prioritize identity over excellence. No more compelled speech. No more going along with little lies for the sake of being polite. The Jewish people have outlived every single regime and ideology that has sought our elimination. We will persist, one way or another. But DEI is undermining America, and that for which it stands—including the principles that have made it a place of unparalleled opportunity, safety, and freedom for so many. Fighting it is the least we owe this country.

We are standing up and applauding.

And the dam is breaking:

We wrote up model legislation to abolish the DEI bureaucracy and restore colorblind equality in all public universities. So far, we've delivered in Florida and Texas. More states to follow.https://t.co/8DACLN2JL3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 7, 2023

A good start.

"Equity" in practice: Empowering the incompetent, promoting the incapable, and implementing the irrational. — often uncommon 👊 (@oftenuncommon) November 7, 2023

Exactly.

DEI has not only failed but it has fomented an ugly hatred that is now difficult to contain. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 7, 2023

Which is exactly with the proponents of DEI want: vitriol and hatred between normal people to keep us divided and keep them holding the reins of power.

Who knew @bariweiss owned a sledgehammer? That is the journalistic equivalent of what she wielded in this meticulous deconstruction of DEI https://t.co/tZujEUBpAt — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) November 9, 2023

And it's glorious.

DEI caused more racism, hate and bigotry...Not less.



It's time to end this destructive policy. https://t.co/hWqmzn5OrT — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 7, 2023

Yes, it has and it's end is long overdue.

Yes.

Worth reading.



The principles falsely pitched as the basis for DEI are valid: we should oppose racism; we should give everyone a fair shot at success. But DEI co-opted those valid principles and soiled them in the service of their desire to destroy the Republic.



Gotta go. https://t.co/D7AOQJSgOo — pipermcq (@pipermcq) November 7, 2023

DEI co-opted those principles on purpose. It was all intentional.

This is one of the best articles I have read in a long time and I could not agree more. DEI is a cancer on our society. 👇🏻🔥 https://t.co/uNxTsVdZS9 — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) November 8, 2023

It's a cancer that must be excised.

I am actually pro diversity, tolerance, and sharing cultural traditions. However, DEI has gone too far and blanket affirmative action and quotas actually harm race relations as it's an insult to POC who got where they are through their own merit. https://t.co/aReelEFaKk — QuirkyPreschoolTeacher (@QuirkyECEtchr) November 8, 2023

Yes, it does harm those who got where they are through merit.

DEI “is explicitly anti-growth. It claims to promote “equity,” but its answer to the challenge of teaching math or reading to disadvantaged children is to eliminate math and reading tests. It demonizes hard work, merit, family, and the dignity of the individual.”



🎯 https://t.co/4siIFSURj9 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) November 8, 2023

Absolutely nailed it.

Anyone else getting tired of these totalitarian, low flying, wanna be intellectuals telling everyone how to live?



Great article. https://t.co/QspPIqeJsa — Robbie (@surfhoser) November 8, 2023

Yes, we are.

Bari Weiss is my favorite journalist.



Self-described “left-leaning centrist fighting the excesses of left-wing culture.” All of her controversies are from saying based things that are anathema to “progressives.” Very refreshing to see. She’s one of us! https://t.co/vPV5KxOX9O — Dissident Neoliberal 🪩 (@DissidentNeolib) November 9, 2023

Like we said, a breath of fresh air in the world of journalism.

***

