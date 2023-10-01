That's gonna be a big fat NO: David Frum ROASTED after suggesting Congress deserves a pay raise

In 1789, members of Congress were awarded $6 per diem for their service. We like it.

Seriously though, David Frum is correct: The people who presided over the country's descent into crippling debt have, in fact, not had a pay raise since 2009.

Give us a moment to collect our emotions as we mourn our poverty-stricken political paupers.

Members of Congress have not had a pay raise since 2009. Long overdue. — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 1, 2023

When adjusted to 2023 dollars, Congress members actually make less money, compared to their predecessors, going all the way back to 1947.

In fact, our poor, poor representatives are making $22,754 fewer dollars now than in 2020 (adjusted for inflation).

Bidenomics. How does it feel?

As you might guess, not many people felt compassion for the government grifter class like David Frum.

lol — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 1, 2023

Straight to the point. That was the overriding consensus.

You are a human parody. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 1, 2023

It seems like a Babylon Bee article, right?

'Congress proposes pay raises from themselves while vowing to determine who is responsible for inflation.'

Yet, somehow they keep getting richer. I wonder how that is happening.🤔 — Unagi (@brownrobin64) October 1, 2023

It's an amazing coincidence. People earning such a meager salary (well above twice the national average) still somehow manage to become millionaires while serving in Congress.

How about a 3% pay raise but they’re no longer permitted unlimited insider trading?



Fair trade. — 3Gun Gorilla (@GomesBolt) October 1, 2023

Sounds great. Now we just have to … pass it … through Congress.

Doh.

Won't someone please think of the Congress members? https://t.co/8DXclZfd5t — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2023

Just one dollar a day is all it takes to rescue a Congress member from extreme poverty …

It’s so bad that @SenatorMenendez had to resort to taking gold bars and cash from businesses and other countries. 😞 https://t.co/d84Vr8VSpD — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 1, 2023

This is what the greed of the American people has done. Menendez didn't want to take those gold bars. He had to.

That is, unironically, the last group of people who deserve a pay raise. — Dylan Griffith (@LivingDadJoke) October 1, 2023

It appears it's going to be hard to convince people to feel sorry for people who claim to be confused by fire alarms or believe Guam could be tipped over by too many Marines.

He said this the day one of them pulled a fire alarm and then lied about it. https://t.co/q11WKhhj5C — Bryan O'Nolan (@BryanONolan) October 1, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Everyone, reading David Frum's tweet.

Read the room. They've all become millionaires just by being members of Congress. — Adam Juelich (@acjuelich) October 1, 2023

Frum has lost the ability to read the room.

Oh, the sacrifices one has to make to spend 30 years in the U.S. Senate.

Honestly, I don’t even need to dunk on this take. Frum dunked on himself well enough. https://t.co/o9OgsnR9Y2 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 1, 2023

Yeah … we're gonna dunk anyway. LOL.

They haven't balanced a budget since 2001. Long overdue. https://t.co/2xaWqW7DwC — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 1, 2023

Bingo.

I have no idea how one man has managed to develop such a terrible sense of timing. It’s impressive. https://t.co/I7q0ZXe8cf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 1, 2023

Frum has a certain set of skills.

Yep, it's going to be a NO from us.

***

