Twitter Asks 'Who Cares?!' Again as Justin Trudeau Says He Fears Trump Will 'Make Life Tough for Canada'

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on January 17, 2024
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

On Monday we learned from The Hill that a full two thirds of Canadians say that US Democracy can't survive another term of Donald Trump as President, which led to a collective gasp from the American populace of 'Who Cares, 'eh?' Now we learn that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares this feeling of doom and gloom at the prospect of Trump's return to the White House:

Oh no! Reuters, as reported by Insider Paper, goes further with their quotation of Trudeau's remarks, as you'll see.

We'd never want to make the lives of our Canadian cousins harder, right? 

This is of course part of an apparently long tradition in Canada of spending an ungodly amount of time pondering the politics of America while apparently not bothering to worry about what's going on in their own country too much... and for some reason news services think that Americans should take this obsession and what the Canadians think about these things into consideration when they go into the ballot box this November?

Well, good luck with that because based on most of the responses to the story Justin Trudeau might as well document his statement as an in-kind donation to Donald Trump's reelection efforts.

'You Have Been Warned': Jordan Peterson Loses 'Re-Education' Court Battle, Promises War
Grateful Calvin
Donald Trump might as well go ahead and print off Trudeau's statement and send it out to voters to boost his numbers.

Of course there are some who think that perhaps Trudeau should be focusing a bit more on matters closer to home...

And, again, lots and lots of people who are suddenly feeling themselves pulled into the Trump Train now that they know Justin Trudeau isn't a fan.

This can't have been how Trudeau thought this would play south of the Canadian border, right?

Yes, well, we'd all love it if President Joe Biden had any sense about lots of stuff, but here we are.

All good questions.

We're not advocating that anyone make their voting choices on what would make things worse for Canada, of course, but then again we don't have to advocate for it because lots of people seem to be interested in doing just that on their own. Canada has been a long time strategic geopolitical ally of America for a very long time, but as their politics have drifted to the left and their way of operating their own 'Democracy' has gotten increasingly horrifying and they've begun making insane mistakes like inviting literal Nazi's to be given standing ovations among other issues our relationship has become a bit strained on its own... without Donald Trump even having been involved these past four years. We shouldn't relish the thought of alienating out Canadian friends, but we also shouldn't be asked to even give consideration to what Canada or its leader think about our own internal politics.

We're sure if the shoe were on the other foot they'd be saying the exact same thing, right?

