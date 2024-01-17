Twitter Asks 'Who Cares?!' Again as Justin Trudeau Says He Fears Trump Will 'Make Life Tough for Canada'

On Monday we learned from The Hill that a full two thirds of Canadians say that US Democracy can't survive another term of Donald Trump as President, which led to a collective gasp from the American populace of 'Who Cares, 'eh?' Now we learn that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares this feeling of doom and gloom at the prospect of Trump's return to the White House:

If Donald Trump returns for a second term, it would mark a step back for the US and require Canada to carefully approach relations with its most important trading partner, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said https://t.co/lYaWfosDEW — Bloomberg (@business) January 16, 2024

Oh no! Reuters, as reported by Insider Paper, goes further with their quotation of Trudeau's remarks, as you'll see.

BREAKING: If Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election in November, it will be "a step back" that makes life tough for Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says - Reuters — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 16, 2024

We'd never want to make the lives of our Canadian cousins harder, right?

This is of course part of an apparently long tradition in Canada of spending an ungodly amount of time pondering the politics of America while apparently not bothering to worry about what's going on in their own country too much... and for some reason news services think that Americans should take this obsession and what the Canadians think about these things into consideration when they go into the ballot box this November?

Well, good luck with that because based on most of the responses to the story Justin Trudeau might as well document his statement as an in-kind donation to Donald Trump's reelection efforts.

Don’t tempt me with a good time — mr. strategery (@strategery43) January 17, 2024

It’s time we really start to consider liberating Canada — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) January 16, 2024

Well in that case 😁 — D Block (@Dhmcgrath77) January 17, 2024

Chill, dude. I’m already voting for him. — Mike Shelby | Do Your Area Study (@grayzoneintel) January 16, 2024

Donald Trump might as well go ahead and print off Trudeau's statement and send it out to voters to boost his numbers.

Of course there are some who think that perhaps Trudeau should be focusing a bit more on matters closer to home...

Says the guy who makes life tough for Canada — Montana Kon (@mookatooka711) January 16, 2024

Canada’s PM should focus on his own country’s politics. — Tatiana Wright (@twright55) January 16, 2024

Cry more, you tyrant 🤡 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 16, 2024

And, again, lots and lots of people who are suddenly feeling themselves pulled into the Trump Train now that they know Justin Trudeau isn't a fan.

Sounds like a ringing Trump endorsement to me — JohnLocke ☦️ (@SkiBohemia) January 16, 2024

Ok, you’ve sold me. Trump it is. — Nose (@hondonose1313) January 17, 2024

This can't have been how Trudeau thought this would play south of the Canadian border, right?

Foreign leaders are making a better case for voting Trump than Trump is. 😂 https://t.co/HYYajWEdfB — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) January 17, 2024

This is an in kind contribution to the Trump campaign https://t.co/pd5hQNrq7A — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 17, 2024

If Biden had any sense, he'd shut this guy up. You don't need to love Trump to hate Canada. https://t.co/XkLak8fznG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 17, 2024

Yes, well, we'd all love it if President Joe Biden had any sense about lots of stuff, but here we are.

Good. Someone needs to put that fake country in its place. https://t.co/vhP3c7sD7F — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 17, 2024

how would it 'make life tough for Canada' what does that even mean. 'step back' from what to what.



who keeps asking Canadians this stuff and how do they not see how meaningless it is https://t.co/vJItZhijmR — sonch (@soncharm) January 17, 2024

All good questions.

We're not advocating that anyone make their voting choices on what would make things worse for Canada, of course, but then again we don't have to advocate for it because lots of people seem to be interested in doing just that on their own. Canada has been a long time strategic geopolitical ally of America for a very long time, but as their politics have drifted to the left and their way of operating their own 'Democracy' has gotten increasingly horrifying and they've begun making insane mistakes like inviting literal Nazi's to be given standing ovations among other issues our relationship has become a bit strained on its own... without Donald Trump even having been involved these past four years. We shouldn't relish the thought of alienating out Canadian friends, but we also shouldn't be asked to even give consideration to what Canada or its leader think about our own internal politics.

We're sure if the shoe were on the other foot they'd be saying the exact same thing, right?

***

