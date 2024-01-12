Harvard Prof Who Insulted Harvard Extension School to Own Chris Rufo 'Asked to...
Canadian Finds Herself the Butt of the Joke After Posting a Map Mockingly Showing 'How She Sees America'

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on January 12, 2024
meme

For some reason while Canada has we assume political and cultural concerns of its own there's a phenomenon on Twitter of users who seem to be proudly from Canada, who announce they're from Canada on every possible occasion, who often festoon their accounts with Canadian flags, but who are bizarrely obsessed with discuss American politics and trying to mock Republicans in America as though any of this concerns them. Which it doesn't. Because, again, these are Canadians. You'd think with all of their own issues going on in the Great White North what with the skyrocketing MAiD numbers, the arrests of journalists who the current administration in Ottawa doesn't like, and the Prime Minister accidentally inviting literal Nazi's to speak before the Canadian Parliament that they'd have enough going on in their own country where they wouldn't feel the need to be constantly worrying about America and our politics. But... you'd think wrong, and here we have example #16529676 or whatever of the genre:

There's so much going on here: the attempt to 'basically' claim Alaska, the hand waving of the vast majority of the land as either 'bigots' or 'WTF is this', the sap to Hollywood as presumably being some of the 'good ones'. Just dismissing most of the country from her perspective in Nanavut  of whatever we assume. Great stuff Melina!

Of course the memes are flowing:

Along with reminders of some domestic issues that Canada might want to think about before they go casting aspersions on other countries.

American Patriotism is, it seems, alive and well and living in this ladies replies.

Fascinating, right?

We could spend all day long doing nothing but posting the memes from this thing, so you should go check out more of it yourself because it's filled with gold.

America and Canada share similar roots as offshoots of the once great British empire and for a long time our governments have gotten along very well, for better or for worse. Americans likely don't think about Canadians much, if at all, but if you're ever feeling left out and lonely then just remember this: Somewhere in Canada there's a whole lot of likely very very cold Canadians who are thinking about you and everyone around you all the time. 

But they also don't like you very much.

***

