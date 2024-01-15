'Who Cares, Eh?' Poll of Canadians' Feelings on American Democracy Brings Us ALL the Eye-Rolls

The FBI Gets Community Noted as They Pay 'Tribute' to MLK Jr., Who...
Laura W.  |  4:30 PM on January 15, 2024
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

Why is The Hill polling non-Americans about their thoughts on our upcoming election? Why should these opinions be considered relevant? The only ones who seem to give a rat's behind about the opinions of foreigners on our state of politics in the U.S. are leftists, and Lord knows they aren't the most sane or rational people on the planet. So naturally, when The Hill polled Canadians on how they felt about another possible Trump presidency, X users rolled their eyes so hard that they entered another dimension.

Well, what do you know? It's just so shocking that anyone would think Trump is a threat to democracy (which the U.S. is not, but that's a whole other story) especially after years on end of leftist propaganda presenting him that way because an elderly woman felt it was 'her turn' to be president.

via GIPHY

Well, we should hope so, because we're laying it on pretty thick.

X users ripped into this, and it is glorious to behold.

IF they are permitted to have a gun at all.

Maybe two-thirds of Canadians need to clean their own dang house first, eh? Journalists being arrested for asking tough questions, peaceful protests being shut down and the protestors having their lives upended and bank accounts frozen, or worse ... we think they've got a hard time understanding what democracy actually means.

Strongly agreed.

Yeah, maybe they should sit this one out.

It's just not a true democracy without your elected 'leaders' controlling every aspect of your life, huh?

As reported by The Hill, 'The poll by the Angus Reid Institute found that 64 percent of Canadians strongly agreed or agreed that U.S. democracy would not survive four more years with Trump in the White House. Nearly 50 percent of Canadians also agreed that the U.S. is 'on the way to becoming an authoritarian state' as the election season ramps up.'

In a sense, they are correct. We in America are on our way to becoming an authoritarian state, but it isn't Trump that's doing it. He's not even been in power since January of 2021. That said, 62 percent said that we'd be much worse off if he were to be elected again.

64 percent said that Biden is better for the U.S.-Canada relationship, which isn't surprising to this writer in the least little bit. Biden and Trudeau are both far-left politicians with similar ideas and policy positions about the role and scope of government. Of course they'd work well together, tell us something we don't know. At least Trudeau knows what day of the week it is and where he is at any given moment, while we're stuck with a living Roomba.

We really, truly, from the bottom of our hearts, do not give a single solitary crap about what America's hat thinks. Shoo, leaf.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

