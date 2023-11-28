You Love to See It: Deadspin Bully Gets Bullied Into Deleting His Bullying Tweet

BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:45 PM on November 28, 2023
Twitchy

Over the past few days we've talked a decent bit about Carron J. Phillips, the writer for Deadspin who decided to go after a kid at a Kansas City Chief's football game because the kid was wearing Chief's facepaint that Phillips didn't like, which led to our own Sam J. doing some digging into his own past tweets and finding some... questionable content there... all right, we'll say it, there was pretty racist anti-white content there.

Phillips had doubles down on his attacks of the football loving child that he was bullying yesterday, saying of the fact that the kid didn't have an entirely black face but had painted half of his face red 'I could make the argument that it makes it even worse'. Oof.

He locked down his replies so people couldn't reply to him, but that kind of tactic really only works if you want to start locking down replies on all of your posts... which he did not do, so on top of people quote tweeting the offending tweet he had to deal with angry Tweeters rampaging through the replies of all of his posts that were just about normal sports stuff. It would seem that all of this was too much for Carron, because he's now apparently deleted the offending tweet.

A grim reminder for Carron J. Phillips, the internet is forever so tread carefully. Your bad takes have a way of living on in screenshot form.

It does, but it should of course be used responsibly on those who truly deserve it.

We wouldn't hold our breath, unless he gets called on the horn by a very angry editor asking what exactly he thinks he doing. But it's Deadspin, so that ain't happening. Particularly as it has been pointed out that the article is still alive and well on Deadspin, as is the tweet announcing it.

Hopefully someone over at Deadspin comes to their senses and sees what an absolutely awful thing they've published here, but again it's Deadspin so that's not overly likely to happen. We'd say everyone should stop reading it but given the myriad problems that seem to be plaguing Deadspin's parent company G/O Media it seems like everyone already has.

***

