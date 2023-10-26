Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
One Part of Newly-Elected Speaker Mike Johnson’s Speech Really Triggered the Left

A New Democrat is Throwing His Hat Into The Presidential Ring ... You'll Never Guess Who's Backing Him

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:30 PM on October 26, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Washington Post is reporting today that Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips is planning to announce a primary challenge for the Democratic nomination for the Presidency against President Joe Biden at a press conference tomorrow, October 27th.

Anything jump out at you there? The name Steve Schmidt should ring some bells here, as he's someone that we at Twitchy have written about many times. Schmidt was a long-time Republican strategist, even having worked as a senior advisor to the Presidential campaign of John McCain in 2008, who made a very public break with the Republican Party in 2018 over his unhappiness around the political rise of former President Donald Trump. Since then Schmidt has gone on to become a co-founder of Democratic-party boosting 'The Lincoln Project', which readers will no doubt be aware of as being a political advocacy group that is notably terrible at political advocacy. With a winner like Schmidt on the team a Dean Phillips primary candidacy is a sure thing, right?

This wouldn't be the first time that Schmidt has been accused of getting involved in a project looking to score a quick buck; even the hyper-liberal Daily Kos took note when accusations of Schmidt talking about The Lincoln Project being a vehicle to achieve 'generational wealth' surfaced. Nice work if you can get it!

Recommended

Too Far! 'Gen Z Girl' Responds With Follow Up Video After 'Business Insider' Tries to Contact Her Boss
justmindy
Not the worst theory in the world. Before today we'd barely heard of Rep. Phillips and knew little about him except for his apparent wish that America could be more like Germany (and no, we're not really exaggerating much here). But as of today, poof, now we've heard of Dean Phillips. Nice way to raise your profile huh?

Nobody seems convinced that Steve Schmidt's involvement will bring much to the table for Phillips, it seems.

Anyway we'll see what Phillips has to say for himself tomorrow, assuming that the Washington Post's reporting is accurate (which is never a sure thing these days). Phillips will be the only 'major' name to vye for the Democratic nomination against Biden now that RFJ Jr. has decamped to run as an Independant and Cornell West is running attached to 'The People's Party'

We'll see how it goes for Representative Phillips. Should be interesting!

***

