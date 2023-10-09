Horrifying firsthand accounts starting to come out from music festival survivors about Ham...
BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his run for the Presidency ... as an Independent

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

As expected, Robert Kennedy, Jr. announced his run for the Presidency today as in Independent. Initially, it seemed he would play within the scope of the DNC, but once they refused to even allow a debate, it appears he is striking out on his own.

Immediately, Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the GOP, released a response.

Not only Republicans are opposed to an RFK run. It appears some of his family members are as well.

With family like that, who needs enemies, am I right?

Political pundit and Twitter savant, Redsteeze, also issued a warning for Republicans.


Robert Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign began by forcing the political Left and their media to confront harsh realities about their own policies on vaccines and support for foreign wars when it came to where their own constituents were at. Vehemently anti-war and anti-vax, RFK Jr. gave skeptical Democrats an outlet for their rage at a new pro-war, pro-vaccine mandate Democratic Party.

But poised to break from the Democratic Party today in what is largely expected to be a an announcement of an Independent bid, Kennedy's horseshoe philosophies and campaign have found allies on the political Right—so much so that he may end up hurting former President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump more than President Biden in the 2024 election.

Kennedy's stance on medical freedom resonates with many Republicans and this could very well cause problems for the GOP in a race that will likely be razor thin. If Kennedy is able to shave a few percentage points off of the Republican vote, it could help usher Biden back to the White House.

This may very well be an election of which party the country hates least. It is sure to be a wild ride.

