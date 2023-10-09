BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his run for the Presidency ... as an Independent

As expected, Robert Kennedy, Jr. announced his run for the Presidency today as in Independent. Initially, it seemed he would play within the scope of the DNC, but once they refused to even allow a debate, it appears he is striking out on his own.

NOW - RFK Jr. is running for president as an independent. pic.twitter.com/awjnxwidaF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 9, 2023

🚨BREAKING: RFK Jr has officially declared himself an Independent candidate for the Presidential race in 2024. pic.twitter.com/VXy1f9HxjT — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) October 9, 2023

Immediately, Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the GOP, released a response.

RFK Jr. cannot hide from his record of endorsing Hillary, supporting the Green New Deal, fighting against the Keystone Pipeline, and praising AOC’s tax hikes – he is your typical liberal and voters won’t be fooled. pic.twitter.com/eRLOwQ22bG — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 9, 2023

Not only Republicans are opposed to an RFK run. It appears some of his family members are as well.

Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country. @roryekennedy @joekennedy @KKT_Kennedy pic.twitter.com/WJfGwSxN1z — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 9, 2023

With family like that, who needs enemies, am I right?

2024 is gonna be wild. — The Ghost of Will McDonough (@GhostMcDonough) October 9, 2023

Lol, he has a bunch of Republicans at his rally.😂😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️ — Ellis A. (@elal523) October 9, 2023

Political pundit and Twitter savant, Redsteeze, also issued a warning for Republicans.

RFK Jr. just announced an independent WH run. My latest for @newsweek - Be careful what you wish for MAGA Worldhttps://t.co/MHbkG0msX0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2023





Robert Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign began by forcing the political Left and their media to confront harsh realities about their own policies on vaccines and support for foreign wars when it came to where their own constituents were at. Vehemently anti-war and anti-vax, RFK Jr. gave skeptical Democrats an outlet for their rage at a new pro-war, pro-vaccine mandate Democratic Party. But poised to break from the Democratic Party today in what is largely expected to be a an announcement of an Independent bid, Kennedy's horseshoe philosophies and campaign have found allies on the political Right—so much so that he may end up hurting former President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump more than President Biden in the 2024 election.

Kennedy's stance on medical freedom resonates with many Republicans and this could very well cause problems for the GOP in a race that will likely be razor thin. If Kennedy is able to shave a few percentage points off of the Republican vote, it could help usher Biden back to the White House.

Hey, this is just proof that the Dems are just as much in disarray as the GOP is.

The common theme is getting rid of special interest influence in politics. — DumpTrump (@teslaract7) October 9, 2023

Indeed. while not a part of Maga, RFK Jr. will pull as many GOP votes as dem votes....maybe more. — Bradford L Griffith 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Griffbl) October 9, 2023

This may very well be an election of which party the country hates least. It is sure to be a wild ride.

