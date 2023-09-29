Bear brackets busted? CBS cries over chonky creature cancellation
BYE! Anxious BIG donors are ready for the majority of GOP hopefuls to...
School to prison pipeline? Loudoun County Superintendent found GUILTY of whistleblower ret...
Stephen Miller (the other one) drags Phillip Bump like only he can and...
DO NOT BUCKLE: Glenn Beck appeals to Republicans in regards to government shutdown
'They enjoy far more power and privilege than anyone else': Seth Dillon EDUCATES...
Ummm... CBS News has found a new and interesting way to measure things
'A GOOD START': Republican bill would eliminate thousands of FBI/ATF agents' jobs
Thanks, Brooklyn Dad, for writing something SO STUPID about windmills I was inspired...
REE! Alexander Vindman flips OUT over 1 simple, common-sense question from Elon Musk...
Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton INSPIRES us to make waves by her partnership with...
Dem staffer caught whispering something VERY telling during Pete Buttigieg interview on Th...
Gavin Newsom SCHOOLED by stats and MATH after making ugly dig at Kristi...
BuT tHeRe'S nO eViDeNcE! Paul Sperry drops a smoking gun RIGHT on the...

Well this was unexpected ... RFK Jr. plans to run as Independant

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:44 PM on September 29, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Mediate is reporting today that Robert F. Kennedy Junior, the son of former Attorney General Robert F Kennedy Sr. and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is planning to run for the Presidency in the 2024 election as an Independent. This will come as news to many because as of this moment Kennedy is running in the Democratic primary against President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

From the piece by Diana Falzone at Mediaite:

Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy so an independent run is the only way to go,' a Kennedy campaign insider told Mediaite.

The strategy as described in the piece will be:

... 'attack ads' against the Democratic National Committee in order to 'pave the way' for his announcement in Philadelphia about running as an independent.

As a scion of a family so deeply entwined in Democratic politics for most of the 20th century one would expect for Kennedy to be looking for support primarily from his family's traditional constituencies, but Kennedy has shown broad appeal to many independent centrist voters from both parties who have felt increasingly disaffected by major political parties that they feel no longer represent their interests. Furthermore, as noted in the Mediaite piece, RFK has shown a strong polling appeal among Republican voters more so than Democrats, a surprise for someone with the last name 'Kennedy'. For instance, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said not too long ago that he believed that RFK Jr. would win if he attempted a third-party run.

Recommended

Stephen Miller (the other one) drags Phillip Bump like only he can and ROFL
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

This sentiment is shared by several of those posting replies to Mediaite, many of them Republican, who say they would consider Kennedy in the voting booth.

Many others agree that as it appears they believe that this will benefit President Joe Biden in the long term and hurt the chances of former President Donald Trump to secure office should he win the Republican nomination next year. 

Advertisement

The name "Ross Perot" also made several appearances. 

If nothing else this should serve as a reminder that this far out from the primary election and the general election nothing is certain. Things can and will happen to cause a monumental shift in the field of play, so never take anything for granted. As it is it remains to be seen what this development portends so we'll keep an eye on it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: INDEPENDENT KENNEDY PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller (the other one) drags Phillip Bump like only he can and ROFL
Aaron Walker
School to prison pipeline? Loudoun County Superintendent found GUILTY of whistleblower retaliation
justmindy
REE! Alexander Vindman flips OUT over 1 simple, common-sense question from Elon Musk about Ukraine
Sam J.
Bear brackets busted? CBS cries over chonky creature cancellation
Tertullianus
Dem staffer caught whispering something VERY telling during Pete Buttigieg interview on The View (watch)
Sam J.
BYE! Anxious BIG donors are ready for the majority of GOP hopefuls to EXIT the stage
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stephen Miller (the other one) drags Phillip Bump like only he can and ROFL Aaron Walker
Advertisement