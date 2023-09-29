Well this was unexpected ... RFK Jr. plans to run as Independant

Mediate is reporting today that Robert F. Kennedy Junior, the son of former Attorney General Robert F Kennedy Sr. and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is planning to run for the Presidency in the 2024 election as an Independent. This will come as news to many because as of this moment Kennedy is running in the Democratic primary against President Joe Biden.

EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Planning to Announce Independent Run https://t.co/yiV222JmRP — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 29, 2023

From the piece by Diana Falzone at Mediaite:

Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy so an independent run is the only way to go,' a Kennedy campaign insider told Mediaite.

The strategy as described in the piece will be:

... 'attack ads' against the Democratic National Committee in order to 'pave the way' for his announcement in Philadelphia about running as an independent.

As a scion of a family so deeply entwined in Democratic politics for most of the 20th century one would expect for Kennedy to be looking for support primarily from his family's traditional constituencies, but Kennedy has shown broad appeal to many independent centrist voters from both parties who have felt increasingly disaffected by major political parties that they feel no longer represent their interests. Furthermore, as noted in the Mediaite piece, RFK has shown a strong polling appeal among Republican voters more so than Democrats, a surprise for someone with the last name 'Kennedy'. For instance, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said not too long ago that he believed that RFK Jr. would win if he attempted a third-party run.

After saying that RFK Jr. sounds a lot like Trump, Greg Gutfeld then adds: "I think he should run as a third-party candidate because I think he would win." pic.twitter.com/7Lyyl5ytK6 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 26, 2023

This sentiment is shared by several of those posting replies to Mediaite, many of them Republican, who say they would consider Kennedy in the voting booth.

IF Trump is the nominee vs DeSantis, which will be a tragedy, I am voting for Robert F Kennedy Jr. — 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 Bobbie Evans 🗡🛡 (@BobbieE20238239) September 29, 2023

I lean conservative but am intrigued by RFK Jr.

When he speaks, I want to listen. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) September 29, 2023

If the Republicans try and give me Trump, I will vote for Kennedy. — Vunks (@Vunks) September 29, 2023

58 year old life long R and he has my VOTE — Maggie (@BRISAMCHAD) September 29, 2023

Many others agree that as it appears they believe that this will benefit President Joe Biden in the long term and hurt the chances of former President Donald Trump to secure office should he win the Republican nomination next year.

This could hurt Trump more than Biden. https://t.co/lzzhR0lxgy — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) September 29, 2023

He’ll take more votes away from Trump than Biden — Michael Simon (@morlium) September 29, 2023

This is the worst thing that could have happened to the GOP lmao — The Bulldog of Chernobyl (@idiggedydawg) September 29, 2023

The name "Ross Perot" also made several appearances.

If nothing else this should serve as a reminder that this far out from the primary election and the general election nothing is certain. Things can and will happen to cause a monumental shift in the field of play, so never take anything for granted. As it is it remains to be seen what this development portends so we'll keep an eye on it.

***

