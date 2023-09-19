Online Safety Bill poised to become UK law - Is this the end...
'It is a religion without a God': WATCH Scarlett Johnson rip apart the...
Flashback: Remember when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema broke the Senate's dress code?
YouTube demonetizes Russell Brand following sexual assault allegations
Churchgoers bless drag queens, pledge to be allies to the drag community
Gov. Gavin Newsom tells CNN it's 'hardly unique' to use family members to...
'Spoiled child demanding chicken nuggies for all meals': Sean Davis obliterates Frat Boy...
'Lauren Boebert in a string bikini': X asks how far the GOP...
Democrats' New 'Fetterman Rule' Is Embarrassing
Gov. Kathy Hochul: The vaccine you had in the past won't help you...
WHY let the dogs out? Canine cosplayers invade Berlin and we got nothin'
Andrew Wortman doubles down on lie about 'Republicans BURNING BOOKS!' after getting Commun...
AFT Pres. Randi Weingarten wants to spend YOUR money paying auto workers now...
MIC has been DROPPED: Chris Rufo just needs 1 tweet to remind Ibram...

Steve Schmidt says if Donald Trump wins, his appointees will 'strip bare' the federal government

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 19, 2023
Twitter

This editor had his reservations about Donald Trump running again in 2024, but the more his opponents protest, the better he sounds. Just check out Lincoln Project alumnus Steve Schmidt and his podcast, "The Warning with Steve Schmidt." The warning apparently is that if Trump is reelected, his appointees will "strip bare the federal government" and "disassemble the government of the United States." Ironically, that's one area in which Trump disappointed us during his term — we were counting on him to drain the swamp.

Advertisement

They can start by disassembling the FBI, the ATF, the Department of Education, etc.

Recommended

'It is a religion without a God': WATCH Scarlett Johnson rip apart the insanity of the gender cult
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

We can't find a single person in Schmidt's replies who doesn't think this sounds awesome. Trump promised to drain the swamp and he failed, and now the swamp is trying to put him in jail. He needs to be serious and strip the federal government bare if elected again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP STEVE SCHMIDT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It is a religion without a God': WATCH Scarlett Johnson rip apart the insanity of the gender cult
Chad Felix Greene
Matt Walsh pulls ZERO punches in this brutal 'Come to Jesus' moment addressing trans activists (watch)
Sam J.
'Lauren Boebert in a string bikini': X asks how far the GOP can push the new dress code in Washington
ArtistAngie
Online Safety Bill poised to become UK law - Is this the end of free speech?
Tertullianus
YouTube demonetizes Russell Brand following sexual assault allegations
Brett T.
'Spoiled child demanding chicken nuggies for all meals': Sean Davis obliterates Frat Boy Fetterman
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'It is a religion without a God': WATCH Scarlett Johnson rip apart the insanity of the gender cult Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement