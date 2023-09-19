Steve Schmidt says if Donald Trump wins, his appointees will 'strip bare' the federal government

This editor had his reservations about Donald Trump running again in 2024, but the more his opponents protest, the better he sounds. Just check out Lincoln Project alumnus Steve Schmidt and his podcast, "The Warning with Steve Schmidt." The warning apparently is that if Trump is reelected, his appointees will "strip bare the federal government" and "disassemble the government of the United States." Ironically, that's one area in which Trump disappointed us during his term — we were counting on him to drain the swamp.

"If Donald Trump wins, thousands of his appointees will come into office and they will strip bare the federal government. They will disassemble the government of the United States."



I lay out what we can expect if Trump wins in 2024: https://t.co/JWA9ApnrnF pic.twitter.com/gJxpCZKcsA — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 16, 2023

They can start by disassembling the FBI, the ATF, the Department of Education, etc.

That sounds amazing — Riley (@pathforward327) September 16, 2023

That’s why I’m voting for him. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) September 16, 2023

Good! It needs to happen! — Dylan Tucker (@tuckerstown) September 16, 2023

This sounds great 🔥 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 16, 2023

Imagine thinking that this post is a bad thing 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 16, 2023

That’s exactly what we want. — Jeff Dornik (@jeffdornik) September 16, 2023

I fail to see an issue with this. — Jonna Hayden (@dagney_kavanagh) September 16, 2023

YES!!!!



From your lips to God’s ear!



Imagine a government of, by and for the people of this country! — TheBitchIsBack😋 (@hotnostril) September 16, 2023

Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and the other founders would be cheering right about now if they were around to see that. — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) September 16, 2023

That’s what we want. Disassemble that whole fraudulent thing. Fire everyone — Joe Wallin (@joewallin) September 16, 2023

I was already sold on Trump, you didn’t have to sweeten the pot like this — Sarah Jane (@SJWilliams123) September 16, 2023

Sounds like an endorsement — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) September 17, 2023

If I believed that given the opportunity, @RealDonaldTrump would strip bare the federal government, I would vote for him in a heartbeat. If I believed it. — Michael Isenberg (@TheMikeIsenberg) September 18, 2023

We can't find a single person in Schmidt's replies who doesn't think this sounds awesome. Trump promised to drain the swamp and he failed, and now the swamp is trying to put him in jail. He needs to be serious and strip the federal government bare if elected again.

***