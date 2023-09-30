George Santos gives us a lesson in fire safety for Jamaal Bowman

New York Representative Jamaal Bowman is the talk of Twitter today after his bizarre choice to break the law by pulling a fire alarm to buy Democrats more time to look at the Continuing Resolution that making its way through the House. Now fellow New York Representative George Santos has joined in on the pile-on, giving a demonstration on how one should properly use the alarm system in the House of Representatives.

PSA: especially to all the boys and girls who were students at Cornerstone Academy for Social Action because your principal may not have taught you. pic.twitter.com/bgXuEwTobm — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) September 30, 2023

Say what you want about Santos but the man knows funny. For anyone not familiar the Cornerstone Academy for Social Justice is the middle school in the Bronx that Bowman founded and served as principal of for ten years before stepping down to run for Congress in 2020. Ouch.

George knows… are you saying Jamaal is not as bright as George? 🥴 https://t.co/FjRfTq3rnX — Onepingonlyplease (@VassilyVibrant) September 30, 2023

Well, Santos DOES know what a fire alarm is, so he's got that going for him.

gotta admit a gag is a gag https://t.co/gQshHGxDYp — Anthony Bejarano (You Were Looking At Me Era) (@AntBejarano) September 30, 2023

Thank you for this PSA. 🤣🤣🤣. — Anwe (@AnwePHDofNo) September 30, 2023

WE NEED TO RE-ELECT HIM JUST FOR THE LOLS — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge 🧀 (@wiz_political) September 30, 2023

So that is how those work? — Jarod (@Hereforthetext) September 30, 2023

At least someone is having fun in Congress today. The unfolding story of Jamaal Bowman and the pulled fire alarm continues to play out as the day progresses so this is likely not going to be the end of the story. One thing we can be fairly confident of is that things will go poorly in the end for Bowman himself, that is if he's held to the standard that he thinks others should be held to. We'll see how serious Democrats are about 'rule of law' and 'holding to account' before too long.

