WaPo: Even the Right Is Debating If Hyper-Feminine ‘MAGA Face’ Has Gone Too Far

It was back in April when this editor was introduced to the concept of "Mar-a-Lago face." NPR's long-running podcast called "Code Switch," whose tagline is "Race. In Your Face," taught this editor that apparently, the MAGA movement has an "aesthetic loyalty test" that you must pass, especially if you're a woman. "The MAGA look — you know the one: dramatic eyeliner, long, wavy hair, sheath dresses — is a defining feature of President Trump's Republican Party," they explained.

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Amanda Maracotte, whose employer, Salon, announced on Thursday that it was ceasing publication after 31 years, joined the discourse on Mar-a-Lago face, opining that, like Cybertrucks, "it's all gross and ugly. That's the point. The visual assault is yet another fascist display of power." If anything is gross and ugly and a fascist display of power, it's Barack Obama's presidential library, but that's another story.

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that "many" have theorized about the sociopolitical underpinnings of the "hyper-feminine" faces of MAGA world and claims that "even the Right" is debating whether MAGA face has gone too far.

Social media users have been debating over the hyper-feminine, hyper-stylized faces that Americans are now used to seeing from women of MAGA world. Many have theorized about the sociopolitical underpinnings of the cosmetic enhancements. https://t.co/m8O6RyQDvv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 7, 2026

Emily Kennard writes about the "bimbofication" of conservative women and the social media pile-on of new State Department Ambassador Barbera Thornhill.

The social media pile-on reignited a debate over the hyper-feminine, hyper-stylized faces that Americans are now used to seeing from women of MAGA world, and the social forces shaping the uniform look. Is the aesthetic designed to send deliberate political signals? Or is the public scrutiny just a reality for powerful women in an image-obsessed political era, magnified by a particularly image-obsessed president? And even within MAGA, is it possible to go too far to look the part? … The question, following the Republicans’ midterm thwapping, is what will become of the aesthetic. Will these trends have staying power, or will Trump’s waning cultural influence as a lame duck make the look passé? Even before the election, Gary Motykie, a West Hollywood plastic surgeon, already saw indications that the pendulum will swing back. “People getting some negative press or negative publicity” for getting conspicuous work done, he said, has made his clients “very cognizant of that coming in.”

Um, did Kennard have a chance to ask the plastic surgeon about the Left's darling, Jennifer Welch?

@washingtonpost https://t.co/8004Gc6bxg — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) November 7, 2026

@washingtonpost The average liberal woman is upset that conservative women are so much more beautiful than them? https://t.co/Vxd7ldZKfF — Mick In RI🇺🇸 (@MickInTheIsland) November 7, 2026

@washingtonpost You know it's an activist that wrote it when you see words like "hyper-feminine" — Pat (@VIPatriarch) November 7, 2026

@washingtonpost Everyone, I understand their use of the term ‘hyper-feminine’; they’re attempting intellectualism. What I do not understand is the essay’s critique from the left/liberals as they claim to be tolerant people. I find a lot of liberals to be dishonest and unsavory and unattractive. — LightBlues99 (@LightBlues99) November 7, 2026

@washingtonpost You sound like a hyper-retard. — Bobby (@rjkayjr) November 7, 2026

@washingtonpost Ok who thought this article was a good idea? Hahahaha. Hahahaha. Haha 😂 — ☔️ A Walk in the Rain ☔️ (@AWalkIntheRain) November 7, 2026

@washingtonpost Utterly ridiculous — Ffobuol65 (@ffobuol65) November 7, 2026

Even the Right is debating whether MAGA face has gone too far. The Right? Raquel Debono, founder of the conservative social organization Make America Hot Again.

@washingtonpost You mean “real women.” Not dudes in makeup and wigs? — rhodeislandmike (@rhodeislandmike) November 7, 2026

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What are they going to say when short-lived White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is replaced with UFC President Dana White?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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