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VoteVets Says Sen. Elissa Slotkin Knows Trump Was Behind Ukraine 'Losing Access' to Starlink

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 29, 2026 8:00 PM
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VoteVets Says Sen. Elissa Slotkin Knows Trump Was Behind Ukraine 'Losing Access' to Starlink
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

The first thing to know about VoteVets is that it's "the largest Democratic Veterans group in America." As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Sen. Chris Coons called for the Senate to subpoena Elon Musk "and investigate his power to shut off a critical service Ukraine relies on to defend itself." First off, Ukraine should be using Starfield, the military-grade satellite internet network owned and operated by the U.S. government, to defend itself. Second, if Ukraine doesn't agree to Starlink's terms of service to not be used to mount offensive drone strikes, it should develop its own space program and launch some satellites using the $130 billion that the United States has sent it.

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We already didn't trust VoteVets, but when they refer to Sen. Elissa Slotkin of the Seditious Six as "a former CIA analyst," their credibility drops to zero. As a former CIA analyst, Slotkin knows that President Donald Trump was behind Ukraine "losing" access to Starlink. (Access was never lost … internet speeds were slowed down.) Slotkin and Koons need to get together and get the Democrats on the same page here. Did Musk allegedly cut off Ukraine's internet access, or was it Trump?

This guy's not a former CIA analyst — trust him:

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The post continues:

… looked like they were not moving, but instead they were traveling at a high rate of speed and being used to guide an offensive weapon. Starlink discovered the hack and updated the software so it no longer worked. The only Starlink terminals affected were the hacked ones; the rest of the terminals operated normally. Without this limitation, every terrorist organization in the world would be able to buy a $150 Starlink Mini with a $50 a month internet plan and create a precision-guided weapon, something that just a few years ago cost millions of dollars. This is no different than every consumer GPS you have ever used. If the GPS detects that it is traveling above a certain speed and altitude, it shuts off because it assumes it is being used to guide a weapon.

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"She knows Trump was behind it." As someone above said, she doesn't know jack, and her being a former CIA analyst only lowers her credibility. Taking her accusation to MS NOW to have VoteVets post it? Get out of here.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ELISSA SLOTKIN | ELON MUSK | UKRAINE

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