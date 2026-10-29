VoteVets Says Sen. Elissa Slotkin Knows Trump Was Behind Ukraine 'Losing Access' to Starlink

The first thing to know about VoteVets is that it's "the largest Democratic Veterans group in America." As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Sen. Chris Coons called for the Senate to subpoena Elon Musk "and investigate his power to shut off a critical service Ukraine relies on to defend itself." First off, Ukraine should be using Starfield, the military-grade satellite internet network owned and operated by the U.S. government, to defend itself. Second, if Ukraine doesn't agree to Starlink's terms of service to not be used to mount offensive drone strikes, it should develop its own space program and launch some satellites using the $130 billion that the United States has sent it.

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We already didn't trust VoteVets, but when they refer to Sen. Elissa Slotkin of the Seditious Six as "a former CIA analyst," their credibility drops to zero. As a former CIA analyst, Slotkin knows that President Donald Trump was behind Ukraine "losing" access to Starlink. (Access was never lost … internet speeds were slowed down.) Slotkin and Koons need to get together and get the Democrats on the same page here. Did Musk allegedly cut off Ukraine's internet access, or was it Trump?

When Ukraine suddenly lost access to Elon Musk’s Starlink technology, Sen. Elissa Slotkin knew he wasn’t acting alone. As a former CIA analyst, she isn’t buying the lies. She knows Trump was behind it. https://t.co/02vNOfnyJk — VoteVets (@votevets) October 28, 2026

@votevets Weird. It's almost like Starlink is civilian tech not to be used for military purposes. Ukraine are supposed to use Starshield for that. — Anna Liszt (@an_anna_liszt) October 29, 2026

@votevets Trump could allow use of the military network, but this is somehow Starlinks fault? BS — Alan Coffey (@arcoffey) October 29, 2026

This guy's not a former CIA analyst — trust him:

Starlink was not slowed down or shut off. Every consumer Starlink terminal has a physical speed limit; if it determines that it is traveling faster than the speed limit, it assumes it is being used to guide a weapon and turns off. Ukraine hacked the Starlink terminals so it looked like they were not moving, but instead they were traveling at a high rate of speed and being used to guide an offensive weapon. Starlink discovered the hack and updated the software so it no longer worked. The only Starlink terminals affected were the hacked ones; the rest of the terminals operated normally. Without this limitation every terrorist organization in the world would be able to buy a $150 Starlink Mini with a $50 a month internet plan and create a precision guided weapon, something that just a few years ago cost millions of dollars. This is no different than every consumer GPS you have ever used. If the GPS detects that it is traveling above a certain speed and altitude, it shuts off because it assumes it is being used to guide a weapon. — Stephen King (@aStephenKing) October 29, 2026

The post continues:

… looked like they were not moving, but instead they were traveling at a high rate of speed and being used to guide an offensive weapon. Starlink discovered the hack and updated the software so it no longer worked. The only Starlink terminals affected were the hacked ones; the rest of the terminals operated normally. Without this limitation, every terrorist organization in the world would be able to buy a $150 Starlink Mini with a $50 a month internet plan and create a precision-guided weapon, something that just a few years ago cost millions of dollars. This is no different than every consumer GPS you have ever used. If the GPS detects that it is traveling above a certain speed and altitude, it shuts off because it assumes it is being used to guide a weapon.

@votevets Starlink is a consumer product not a military one. It can not be used for military purposes or it will be blown up, there will be space debris and it won't work anymore for the consumers. — Linda (@kitkatsmom1) October 29, 2026

@votevets At this point everyone knows Starlink is for civilian use, not military. But thanks for letting us know this account is as big a liar as the former CIA senator is. — Luki (@hpygoluki) October 29, 2026

@votevets Ukraine was supposed to be using StarShield for its military purposes, and StarShield is controlled by the U.S. government. — Jim McGuinness (@dador92) October 29, 2026

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@votevets She doesn't "know" jack. Furthermore being a CIA trained snake she doesn't need to know when allegations work just as well during a voting period. — Denny Rossbach 🇺🇸 🏴󠁵󠁳󠁮󠁭󠁿 (@DennyRossb) October 29, 2026

@votevets Never trust the CIA. You vets should know this. — David Cutty 🇺🇸 (@DavidCutty) October 29, 2026

@votevets They didnt lose access, they lost the hack they illegally applied to the service. sheesh... — Diamond Dog (@DiamondDog2165) October 29, 2026

@votevets @SenatorSlotkin All Ukraine had to do was abide by the terms of use. But the coke head wasn’t able to do that. We know you are a communist spy. You don’t have to keep telling us. — dogmamma (@Tlgpt63) October 29, 2026

@votevets No one lost access. Your group is a disgrace to Veterans — ComputerSage (@ComputerSageJAB) October 29, 2026

@votevets These people are outright seditious. This narrative is malicious, goading violence and destruction. — Liberty Newspost (@LibertyNews) October 29, 2026

@votevets Zelenskyy tried to weaponize satellites and use them to target Russian installations. Russia would have shot them down had he been allowed to continue. Your former CIA analyst worked, or works for the CIA. Deception is her stock & trade. — Thomas Sommerville (@tsomer08) October 28, 2026

@votevets She's a left-wing political hack. She's dreaming of the day her communist comrades can take over but it will never happen. — Mark Hilgers (@hilgers_mark) October 29, 2026

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@votevets Are CIA analysts who support sedition trustworthy? — Michael D (@MikeDaup) October 29, 2026

@votevets Just more trash talk from Slotkin. Her credibility is so low that even a limbo champion couldn't get under it. — Flip196 (@Flip19610) October 29, 2026

@votevets She is a budding tyrant. Watch out for this hot mess. — Sanguine1969 (@mvd6919) October 29, 2026

@votevets This lady’s vibe is wicked, evil incarnate. God willing, her political career is short and irrelevant. — James P. Urling (@JamesUrling) October 29, 2026

@votevets I have no reason to believe anything the Deep State Spook has to say after she went after conservative youth. — Ultra Maga greg (@gafr60) October 29, 2026

@votevets She’s lying scum. — Sidney Vicious (@Dilbertunzipped) October 29, 2026

"She knows Trump was behind it." As someone above said, she doesn't know jack, and her being a former CIA analyst only lowers her credibility. Taking her accusation to MS NOW to have VoteVets post it? Get out of here.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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