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Elissa Slotkin's Getting Ratioed Into the Sun Again for Projecting About 'Intimidation Tactics'

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 22, 2026 2:32 PM
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Elissa Slotkin's Getting Ratioed Into the Sun Again for Projecting About 'Intimidation Tactics'
Sarah D.

The competition for most dishonest and shameless congressional Democrat is fierce, but Sen. Elissa Slotkin has really been swinging for the fences lately in an effort to have that distinction. 

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As you probably remember, it started a few days ago with her call for Democrats to attempt to frighten and intimidate young Republicans from getting involved in politics by way of political prosecutions if they regain power. 

Republicans, including President Trump, noticed and repeated what Slotkin said, and all of a sudden the Michigan Democrat wanted to turn herself into the victim.

Wow, Slotkin left out most of the story. Why would that be? And she's STILL trying to spin her original warning to young conservatives. 

Today Slotkin kept digging, all while hoping nobody would go back to listen to her original comments. 

There's nothing worse than a politician who does the threatening and then cries about being a victim when it backfires. 

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The ratio is strong with that take from Slotkin. 

"Seditious Six" Slotkin is projecting again. 

She's just awful, but the ratio does give us some hope. 

Slotkin earned it. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies (looking at you, Sen. Slotkin).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELISSA SLOTKIN

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