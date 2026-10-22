Elissa Slotkin's Getting Ratioed Into the Sun Again for Projecting About 'Intimidation Tactics'

The competition for most dishonest and shameless congressional Democrat is fierce, but Sen. Elissa Slotkin has really been swinging for the fences lately in an effort to have that distinction.

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As you probably remember, it started a few days ago with her call for Democrats to attempt to frighten and intimidate young Republicans from getting involved in politics by way of political prosecutions if they regain power.

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

Republicans, including President Trump, noticed and repeated what Slotkin said, and all of a sudden the Michigan Democrat wanted to turn herself into the victim.

Just a few hours ago, President Trump said in the Oval Office that I should be tried in court because I dared to talk about the corruption coming out of the White House. If I've learned one thing from this past year, it's that you have to push back. I'm not going to be intimidated out of standing up for the rule of law and the country that has given me everything. — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) October 20, 2026

Wow, Slotkin left out most of the story. Why would that be? And she's STILL trying to spin her original warning to young conservatives.

Today Slotkin kept digging, all while hoping nobody would go back to listen to her original comments.

Fear is the point. Intimidation is the point. And if the President can try to do this to me, he can do it to anyone. https://t.co/8Ln3LV1mGD — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) October 22, 2026

There's nothing worse than a politician who does the threatening and then cries about being a victim when it backfires.

She knows she f*cked up. She won't stop digging. — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) October 22, 2026

The ratio is strong with that take from Slotkin.

@SenatorSlotkin Fear is the point. Intimidation is the point. Here, CIA agent, Elissa Slotkin, is utilizing both against her political opponents like a rabid FASCIST. ⬇️ — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) October 22, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin Fear IS the point, That is why you said what you did. — Mojo Filter (@MoJoFltr) October 22, 2026

"Seditious Six" Slotkin is projecting again.

The woman who wants to selectively prosecute MAGA republicans to instill fear in anyone thinking about working with them is projecting again 🙄 — Mr Wolf (@DamonRiddle3) October 22, 2026

Oh my goodness, the cheek of this. She gets caught redhanded plotting lawfare against her opponents and intimidating young people--and now the bully cries that she is the victim??!! — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) October 22, 2026

She's just awful, but the ratio does give us some hope.

@SenatorSlotkin Another day, another ratio 😆 — Sofa Kingg Lit (@sofakingglit) October 22, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin Just here for the glorious ratio — H Andrew Lipps (@HAlipps1) October 22, 2026

Slotkin earned it.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies (looking at you, Sen. Slotkin).

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