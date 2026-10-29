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Sigh: John Cleese Buys Into Theory of MAGA Terrorists Crashing Into Female Dems Running for Congress

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 29, 2026 7:00 PM
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Sigh: John Cleese Buys Into Theory of MAGA Terrorists Crashing Into Female Dems Running for Congress
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As Twitchy has reported, Monty Python's John Cleese has become incredibly based when it comes to the Islamification of England. His raging case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, though, sadly remains untreated. As we reported on Wednesday, there's a conspiracy theory going around, pushed by great minds like Dean Obidallah, that MAGA terrorists have "in the past few days" crashed their cars into three female Democrats running for Congress. We put "in the past few days" in quotation marks because they're counting Ohio's Marcy Kaptur, who was injured in a hit-and-run car crash on August 2 … not in the past few days.

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… them and pushed their car into a third vehicle. Her doctors told her to rest, so she moved two campaign stops. Her team says she’s eager to get back out there. Just one day earlier in Memphis, Heidi Kuhn and her husband Matt were caught in a three-car crash on I-240. She came out of it with a broken nose, whiplash and other facial injuries, and called it “quite a traumatic accident.” Kuhn is running under a new map Tennessee Republicans drew this year to wipe out the Democratic district in Memphis. Broken nose and all, she’s still taking on Republican David Kustoff. Back in August, 80-year-old Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in House history, was riding to church in Toledo when another driver slammed into her car and ran from the scene. Police arrested a suspect this month and say speeding on wet roads caused the crash. Within weeks she was recording videos for supporters from a wheelchair. Now she’s fighting for a 23rd term. Police say they’ve found no sign the Peltola or Kaptur crashes were deliberate. None of these women waited around for answers anyway. They got hurt, and they got right back to work. Wish them a speedy recovery, then go vote like they’re counting on you

From "MORE TRUMP CHEATING" to "Police say they’ve found no sign the Peltola or Kaptur crashes were deliberate." Obviously, the police are in on it.

Cleese doesn't put it past MAGA to ram cars into Democrat candidates.

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Are we sure we're talking about the same Mary Peltola who's running for Congress, or another Mary Peltola? Speaking of more "Trump" cheating.

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We wish it were sarcasm, but no, as much as Cleese has become a pariah to the liberals in England for flirting with the right wing, he still suffers from TDS.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | MARY PELTOLA | OHIO | TENNESSEE

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