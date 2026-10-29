Sigh: John Cleese Buys Into Theory of MAGA Terrorists Crashing Into Female Dems Running for Congress

As Twitchy has reported, Monty Python's John Cleese has become incredibly based when it comes to the Islamification of England. His raging case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, though, sadly remains untreated. As we reported on Wednesday, there's a conspiracy theory going around, pushed by great minds like Dean Obidallah, that MAGA terrorists have "in the past few days" crashed their cars into three female Democrats running for Congress. We put "in the past few days" in quotation marks because they're counting Ohio's Marcy Kaptur, who was injured in a hit-and-run car crash on August 2 … not in the past few days.

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MORE TRUMP CHEATING Three Dems running for Congress have been injured in car crashes in recent days, and not one of them is quitting. Mary Peltola was stopped at a red light in Anchorage with her family, headed to the Alaska Federation of Natives banquet, when a driver rear-ended them and pushed their car into a third vehicle. Her doctors told her to rest, so she moved two campaign stops. Her team says she’s eager to get back out there. Just one day earlier in Memphis, Heidi Kuhn and her husband Matt were caught in a three-car crash on I-240. She came out of it with a broken nose, whiplash and other facial injuries, and called it “quite a traumatic accident.” Kuhn is running under a new map Tennessee Republicans drew this year to wipe out the Democratic district in Memphis. Broken nose and all, she’s still taking on Republican David Kustoff. Back in August, 80-year-old Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in House history, was riding to church in Toledo when another driver slammed into her car and ran from the scene. Police arrested a suspect this month and say speeding on wet roads caused the crash. Within weeks she was recording videos for supporters from a wheelchair. Now she’s fighting for a 23rd term. Police say they’ve found no sign the Peltola or Kaptur crashes were deliberate. None of these women waited around for answers anyway. They got hurt, and they got right back to work. Wish them a speedy recovery, then go vote like they’re counting on you — Fara Kaufman (@justfara) October 28, 2026

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… them and pushed their car into a third vehicle. Her doctors told her to rest, so she moved two campaign stops. Her team says she’s eager to get back out there. Just one day earlier in Memphis, Heidi Kuhn and her husband Matt were caught in a three-car crash on I-240. She came out of it with a broken nose, whiplash and other facial injuries, and called it “quite a traumatic accident.” Kuhn is running under a new map Tennessee Republicans drew this year to wipe out the Democratic district in Memphis. Broken nose and all, she’s still taking on Republican David Kustoff. Back in August, 80-year-old Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in House history, was riding to church in Toledo when another driver slammed into her car and ran from the scene. Police arrested a suspect this month and say speeding on wet roads caused the crash. Within weeks she was recording videos for supporters from a wheelchair. Now she’s fighting for a 23rd term. Police say they’ve found no sign the Peltola or Kaptur crashes were deliberate. None of these women waited around for answers anyway. They got hurt, and they got right back to work. Wish them a speedy recovery, then go vote like they’re counting on you

From "MORE TRUMP CHEATING" to "Police say they’ve found no sign the Peltola or Kaptur crashes were deliberate." Obviously, the police are in on it.

Cleese doesn't put it past MAGA to ram cars into Democrat candidates.

And we all believe that the MAGA people would certainly be capable of this — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 29, 2026

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@JohnCleese You should talk to a therapist about these paranoid conspiracies. Preferably one who doesn't think you're okay the way you are. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese Oh go fuck yourself The left has literally tried to assassinate Trump 5 times — Geisterjäger (@Geisterjger4) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese Here's the driver who fled: Probably not MAGA https://t.co/Id3rmQYsUe https://t.co/616zIjfoga — ((DarkTechObserver)) (@DarkTechMonitor) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese There is help for those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. There also is irony based on a prior live show cognitive bias bit you did about 10 years ago. — WalrusGumboot (@_WalrusGumboot) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese On UK issues, you're a conservative lion (hell yes, John!) On USA issues, you're a blue-haired liberal (WTF, John?!) Will the real John Cleese please stand up? — This Guy Loves Texas (@thisguylovesTX) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese Don’t make be lose respect for you. This post is absolute garbage. — ℂ𝕠𝕣𝕪 𝕄𝕦𝕝𝕔𝕠𝕔𝕜 (@CoryMulcock) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese Who is "we"? Seriously, nobody can figure out your thought process. Suspicion over 3 car crashes in a country of 343 million. Absurd. — greg f (@gfisher131) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese How are you this off target on the American movement to keep our country from looking like yours? Since you seem to have issue with the current state of affairs in the UK, this makes no sense. — el cuerno de chivo (@chavablanco) October 29, 2026

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@JohnCleese The TDS is strong with this one. — Joseph Bovino, Esq. (@joebovino) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese And they say MAGA people are conspiracy theorists — Doug the Venerable (@dougbuck) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese Leftists don't cheat though, right John? — Spiffy_Wanderer (@Spiffy_Wanderer) October 29, 2026

Are we sure we're talking about the same Mary Peltola who's running for Congress, or another Mary Peltola? Speaking of more "Trump" cheating.

@JohnCleese How is it you support leftists in America but criticize them in your home country? — The Red Pill (@TheRedPill01) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese Focus on your own country going to shit instead of shit-talking ours. — Warlizard (@Warlizard) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese Got your tin foil hat on now? Perhaps you forgot Charlie Kirk? Please wake up. — Derp (@KnightOfCrow) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese You seem to have a good understanding of politics in your country. I have to note however that when it comes to politics in the USA you are a bona fide retard. — ElDestructo (@ElDestructo143) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese This is weak, even from a bunch of guys with TDS. Get real. — The Rivethead (@TheRivethead) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese Somebody really got to you. — Spy355 (@Yorktown355) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese The great thing about mindless hate is you get to believe whatever you want and skip any effort at things like reading, thinking, applying logic, or caring about basic facts. — okuwinn (@okuwinn) October 29, 2026

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@JohnCleese John, you seem so reasonable and logical when it comes to issues involving your side of the pond. I find it very odd that you don’t keep the same perspective when viewing American issues. You don’t realize you are being fed propaganda? — flipadelphia (@flourishoflanc) October 29, 2026

@JohnCleese Sarcasm I suppose. MAGA don’t play that game — Mr. Smashville (@HeyGlinski) October 29, 2026

We wish it were sarcasm, but no, as much as Cleese has become a pariah to the liberals in England for flirting with the right wing, he still suffers from TDS.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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