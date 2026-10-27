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Hmm: Three Female Dems Running for Congress Hit by Cars in the Past Few Days; MAGA Terrorism?

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 27, 2026 5:00 PM
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Hmm: Three Female Dems Running for Congress Hit by Cars in the Past Few Days; MAGA Terrorism?
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Adjust your tinfoil hats, ladies and gentlemen. Something sinister is afoot. James Tate notes that three Democrat female candidates for Congress in Alaska, Tennessee, and Ohio have been hit by cars "over the past few days" … just before the election. Tate includes a screenshot from Threads in which a user notes that Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola's collision "happened one day after Trump acknowledged directing the DOJ lawsuit challenging certification of Alaska’s Senate race under certain conditions."

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There's a proposed Community Note to go with Tate's post:

Representative Marcy Kaptur, the “woman running for Congress in OH” referenced in the post, was injured in a hit-and-run car crash on August 2, 2026. 

The accident did not occur in the “past few days.”

Still, people on X have their suspicions.

Step aside, because here's SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah coming in hot with the specter of "MAGA terrorism."

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A car rear-ended her, but do go on.

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Let's check the news to see if there's a cover-up underway. James Brooks of the Alaska Beacon reports:

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An official with the Anchorage Police Department said Monday that there is no evidence that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola was deliberately targeted in a weekend car accident that injured her and members of her family.

“There is nothing new to share and at this time, there are no indications that this was a targeted attack,” said Gina Romero, director of the department’s community relations unit.

Australian lawmaker Helen Haines was critically injured after someone repeatedly rammed her with a car earlier this month.

So the Anchorage Police Department is in on it. And how do these car accidents tie into the accident that took the legs of an Australian lawmaker? Was that the Russians, too?

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | OHIO | TENNESSEE

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