Hmm: Three Female Dems Running for Congress Hit by Cars in the Past Few Days; MAGA Terrorism?

Adjust your tinfoil hats, ladies and gentlemen. Something sinister is afoot. James Tate notes that three Democrat female candidates for Congress in Alaska, Tennessee, and Ohio have been hit by cars "over the past few days" … just before the election. Tate includes a screenshot from Threads in which a user notes that Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola's collision "happened one day after Trump acknowledged directing the DOJ lawsuit challenging certification of Alaska’s Senate race under certain conditions."

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Three Democratic female candidates for Congress have been hit by cars over the past few days. Peltola, a woman running for Congress in TN, and a woman running for Congress in OH. https://t.co/8xx19v3Fcf — James Tate (@JamesTate121) October 26, 2026

There's a proposed Community Note to go with Tate's post:

Representative Marcy Kaptur, the “woman running for Congress in OH” referenced in the post, was injured in a hit-and-run car crash on August 2, 2026. The accident did not occur in the “past few days.”

Still, people on X have their suspicions.

WHAT?! Days after the DOJ files their BS lawsuit in Alaska, Mary Peltola and her family are struck by a car which delays her speaking at two rallies before the election? Could just be an accident or something much more sinister. Either way, hoping her and her family are okay. — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) October 25, 2026

Step aside, because here's SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah coming in hot with the specter of "MAGA terrorism."

WOW: Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola delays campaign events after sustaining ‘minor injuries’ in car crash. So just days after Trump files suit claiming Alaska election is already filled with fraud someone hits her car. MAGA terrorism? https://t.co/sH5laxl0e3 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 26, 2026

@DeanObeidallah My first thought was maybe her brakes mysteriously went out. That’s where we are. — D Michelle Steele 💙 Truth-Hugger (@DMichelleSteele) October 26, 2026

A car rear-ended her, but do go on.

@DeanObeidallah There are no coincidences. — DEMS NEED TO FALL IN LOVE REPUBS JUST FALL IN LINE (@muguchamugu) October 26, 2026

@DeanObeidallah Looks like attempted murder — Dan599 (@deh599) October 26, 2026

@DeanObeidallah MAGA loves to assault women. There’s a pattern here. — Vote like your life depends on it!🇺🇸 (@trypeacenow66) October 27, 2026

@JamesTate121 @samswey They've been into this "using cars as assault weapons" thing for a while now. Famously. The first ones were the Nazis against the protesters, but when we're talking about radical expediency to win elections, well. — Ferol Humphrey (@ferolhumphrey) October 26, 2026

@JamesTate121 Three Democratic candidates hit by cars leading up to the election can't possibly be a coincidence. It seems to me that the Republicans are so afraid of losing that they will try to have their opposition eliminated. What is WRONG with these people!? — Merdis Hill (@merdemill) October 27, 2026

@JamesTate121 Nothing is too low for the GOP — Gloria DeGeorge (@DeGeorgeG) October 27, 2026

@JamesTate121 THREE isn’t a coincidence..it’s a pattern! ALL three democrats for congress. Shit is getting scary, y’all. REAL scary…🤦‍♀️🤬 — 🟦🟧 Rusted Metal Petal 🩰🎼♒️💙 (@ScottsSister) October 26, 2026

@JamesTate121 Elect a criminal, expect crimes. Very mob-like. And he always targets WOMEN. — gingervytus👁️🇺🇦 (@GingerSlapp) October 26, 2026

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@JamesTate121 Cars instead of bullets or home invasions....hmmm, wonder if 'someone' has ordered accidents? Wouldn't put a thing past the desperate measures now being taken by the Reps. — Wendy 🇨🇦 (@perfectrose2011) October 27, 2026

@JamesTate121 @HackingButLegal A favorite tactic of Trump’s Gestapo. — Amie the Great (@a_standal) October 27, 2026

@JamesTate121 Russia lending a helping hand to fuckstick? — Sooner4Life (@Sooner4Life) October 26, 2026

@JamesTate121 WE ALL KNOW THIS IS NOT COINCIDENCE AND THE VIOLENCE OF THE RIGHT IS GROWING AS THEY SEE THE VOTERS TURNING FROM THEM BECAUSE OF THEIR OWN CORRUPTION — June Picard (@picard_june) October 27, 2026

@JamesTate121 They can’t shoot them like in Mexico or other countries, too obvious, so they’re resorting to vehicular manslaughter attempts. — SuperSoldier (@hoomdayha) October 26, 2026

@JamesTate121 Like when they tried to run the Biden campaign off the road. Yikes. — ThatDisabledFarmsteadLife (@DisbldUrbanFarm) October 27, 2026

@JamesTate121 @Jaquebelle Putin's guys also like crashing cars when they're not throwing people through windows or poisoning them. These are a few of their favorite things. — AOLisAOK (@AOLisAOK) October 27, 2026

@JamesTate121 Are these assassination attempts? If they can't beat us, they're going to kill us? — AvengingAngel (@AvengingAngel94) October 27, 2026

Let's check the news to see if there's a cover-up underway. James Brooks of the Alaska Beacon reports:

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An official with the Anchorage Police Department said Monday that there is no evidence that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola was deliberately targeted in a weekend car accident that injured her and members of her family. “There is nothing new to share and at this time, there are no indications that this was a targeted attack,” said Gina Romero, director of the department’s community relations unit. Australian lawmaker Helen Haines was critically injured after someone repeatedly rammed her with a car earlier this month.

So the Anchorage Police Department is in on it. And how do these car accidents tie into the accident that took the legs of an Australian lawmaker? Was that the Russians, too?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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