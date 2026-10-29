NYTimes: Trump Helped Flávio Bolsonaro, Who Faces Multiple Criminal Investigations, Enter the US

We're not certain how this is breaking news, but that's what The New York Times is calling it. Twitchy reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration was planning to grant asylum to Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro after his loss in this weekend's election, which some media outlets gleefully reported as a defeat for President Trump. Democratic Socialists Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted their congratulations to far-left incumbent Lula, while NBC News assured us that right-wing accounts claiming that the election, which marked the first time in the history of Brazil’s democratic elections that a candidate who came second in the first-round elections won the second round, was rigged, were spreading a "baseless conspiracy theory."

Advertisement

Bolsonaro and his family arrived in Miami on Wednesday, and as we reported, Democrats in Congress said it was disgusting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was colluding with a foreign national under criminal investigation to evade justice while moms and kids fleeing violence were not. The Times made it clear in its headline that Bolsonaro faces multiple criminal investigations in Brazil under the far-left regime.

Breaking News: President Trump and his aides helped the Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, who faces multiple criminal investigations, enter the U.S., officials said. https://t.co/rTgknRe6X2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 29, 2026

Edward Wong, Ana Ionova, Hamed Aleaziz, and Tyler Pager report:

Flávio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian presidential candidate who faces multiple criminal investigations, is staying in Florida on a temporary status that was given following orders by President Trump, and will likely be granted permanent residency later, U.S. officials said. Mr. Bolsonaro fled Brazil after losing an election this week. U.S. border agents allowed him and his family to enter the United States on what is called parole, usually given for humanitarian reasons, after they landed in Miami on a private jet on Wednesday morning, a U.S. official said that day. … Flávio Bolsonaro set off for the United States after Brazilian police asked him to turn over his passports on Monday because he is being investigated in relation to a money laundering scheme. While Mr. Bolsonaro, a right-wing senator who has held elected office for more than two decades, has not been formally charged with a crime, he will be stripped of his parliamentary immunity in early 2027 because he lost the presidential election on Sunday. He could then potentially face prosecution in relation to multiple criminal investigations.

Call it a baseless conspiracy theory, but it certainly looks like political prosecution.

@nytimes @nytimes If the Brazilian press criticized President Lula in the way that The New York Times criticizes Trump, it would certainly be responsible for several crimes as well. It is called a dictatorship!🤫 — Maikon Penso (@PensoMaikon) October 29, 2026

@nytimes He faces persecution against a communist dictatorship assholes — Leigh 💕 (@leighmkay) October 29, 2026

@nytimes Being investigated by corrupt judges is the highest proof of innocence that someone can get! #flaviopresidente — AndreLuizDDog (@AndreLuizDDog) October 29, 2026

@nytimes Just another political leader forced to seek refuge after being persecuted by a communist regime following a controversial "election." — TheTrueMilk (@014_milk) October 29, 2026

@nytimes Apparently "criminal investigations" is New York Times code for socialist driven persecution. — Steve (@GoTime22) October 29, 2026

@nytimes NYT in full panic because Trump helped ONE ( 1 ) investigated Brazilian enter the U.S. Meanwhile they spent YEARS calling MILLIONS of unvetted illegals crossing the border “migrants.” Adorable selective standards. — Cantrell (@realCantrell) October 29, 2026

@nytimes They want to go after Flávio Bolsonaro, but they forget to look at who’s making the accusations: someone deeply involved in the country’s biggest scandals and closely aligned with the establishment. We’ve seen political persecution from a mile away — Alícia Bzitterckoff (@abzitterckoff) October 29, 2026

Advertisement

@nytimes Public Service Announcement: Lula is a dictator. The elections are rigged in Brasil. Lula persecuted his father and was about to do it again with Flavio Bolsonaro. — Xcelé (@surfnikiNLR) October 29, 2026

@nytimes Considering all the crap that Trump has been accused of that is highly questionable for the severity it’s been given… much of it emphasized by your lot, don’t be surprised that people are skeptical that the opponent of a communist may be innocent. — OneOpinion23 (@OneOpinion23) October 29, 2026

@nytimes Gee, I wonder if a now four term socialist dictator would ever drum up charges against his political rival? Or would hunt him down immediately after he cheated to 'win'? All sounds vaguely familiar. — Fred D (@MrKrueger70) October 29, 2026

@nytimes Can you at least TRY to pretend you aren't part of this entire globalist caball? — Propaganda PD (@PropagandaPD) October 29, 2026

@nytimes Again, You are lying by omission and carrying communist water. Incredibly obvious and ham fisted lazy journalism. — RubyRight (@RubyR68) October 29, 2026

@nytimes “Multiple criminal investigations”🧐 Alleged by the corrupt communist totalitarian government as a means to silence its opposition and retain power🤨 You’re welcome — Mike Cee 🇺🇸👊🏻💀🤘🏻🇺🇸 (@MCEE666) October 29, 2026

@nytimes You forgot to write the word Stalinist next to "criminal investigations". Nothing screams "legitimate election" more than a communist trying to arrest their opponents minutes after you rigged an election with a Supreme Court justice That was once Lula's personal attorney. — Shawn Taylor music (@Taylormusic67) October 29, 2026

Advertisement

@nytimes And just like that, The leftists at the NYT have a problem with asylum seekers… — Kevin (@KevlarKev8t5) October 29, 2026

@nytimes Brilliant reporting… 🙄 — King of Cool 👓 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@gmandan007) October 29, 2026

Breaking news that we brought you on Tuesday.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.