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NYTimes: Trump Helped Flávio Bolsonaro, Who Faces Multiple Criminal Investigations, Enter the US

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 29, 2026 6:00 PM
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NYTimes: Trump Helped Flávio Bolsonaro, Who Faces Multiple Criminal Investigations, Enter the US
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We're not certain how this is breaking news, but that's what The New York Times is calling it. Twitchy reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration was planning to grant asylum to Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro after his loss in this weekend's election, which some media outlets gleefully reported as a defeat for President Trump. Democratic Socialists Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted their congratulations to far-left incumbent Lula, while NBC News assured us that right-wing accounts claiming that the election, which marked the first time in the history of Brazil’s democratic elections that a candidate who came second in the first-round elections won the second round, was rigged, were spreading a "baseless conspiracy theory."

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Bolsonaro and his family arrived in Miami on Wednesday, and as we reported, Democrats in Congress said it was disgusting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was colluding with a foreign national under criminal investigation to evade justice while moms and kids fleeing violence were not. The Times made it clear in its headline that Bolsonaro faces multiple criminal investigations in Brazil under the far-left regime.

Edward Wong, Ana Ionova, Hamed Aleaziz, and Tyler Pager report:

Flávio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian presidential candidate who faces multiple criminal investigations, is staying in Florida on a temporary status that was given following orders by President Trump, and will likely be granted permanent residency later, U.S. officials said.

Mr. Bolsonaro fled Brazil after losing an election this week. U.S. border agents allowed him and his family to enter the United States on what is called parole, usually given for humanitarian reasons, after they landed in Miami on a private jet on Wednesday morning, a U.S. official said that day.

Flávio Bolsonaro set off for the United States after Brazilian police asked him to turn over his passports on Monday because he is being investigated in relation to a money laundering scheme.

While Mr. Bolsonaro, a right-wing senator who has held elected office for more than two decades, has not been formally charged with a crime, he will be stripped of his parliamentary immunity in early 2027 because he lost the presidential election on Sunday. He could then potentially face prosecution in relation to multiple criminal investigations.

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Call it a baseless conspiracy theory, but it certainly looks like political prosecution.

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Breaking news that we brought you on Tuesday.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BRAZIL | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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