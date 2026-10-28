DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Memo Went Out: Asylum-Happy Democrats Furious About Flávio Bolsonaro Being Granted Asylum

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 28, 2026 6:00 PM
Advertisement
The Memo Went Out: Asylum-Happy Democrats Furious About Flávio Bolsonaro Being Granted Asylum
ImgFlip

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, the Trump administration announced its plans to grant asylum to right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, whose passport was ordered seized by Brazil's Supreme Court immediately after far-left incumbent Lula declared victory in the election that American conservatives claim was fixed (although NBC News assures us that's just a baseless conspiracy theory to prep Americans for whatever President Trump has planned after the midterms next week). Bolsonaro was granted a United States visa and landed in Miami on Wednesday … and, man, Democrats are pissed. While Democratic Socialists like Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted their congratulations to Lula, most of the Democrats, who we thought were all about granting asylum, came out in force to declare that losing an election isn't a valid asylum claim.

Advertisement

Here are just a few:

Recommended
Chaos in Florida: Woman in Full Burqa Blasts Islamic Call to Prayer at Pinellas County Meeting Just Mindy Troy Jackson's October Surprise Is This Big Video Endorsement From Ms. Rachel (and X Has Thoughts) Doug P.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… The Trump Administration owes Congress answers on its role helping Bolsonaro flee Brazil in contravention of Brazilian law.

No, it does not.

Remarkable, isn't it?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yes, this is where they draw the line — a legal immigrant with a valid asylum claim. Oh, and here are the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats … they got the same memo.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics BRAZIL | CORRUPTION | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Chaos in Florida: Woman in Full Burqa Blasts Islamic Call to Prayer at Pinellas County Meeting

Chaos in Florida: Woman in Full Burqa Blasts Islamic Call to Prayer at Pinellas County Meeting

Just Mindy
Troy Jackson's October Surprise Is This Big Video Endorsement From Ms. Rachel (and X Has Thoughts)

Troy Jackson's October Surprise Is This Big Video Endorsement From Ms. Rachel (and X Has Thoughts)

Doug P.
Journo Who Assured Us Kash Patel 'Just Landed in Russia' Has a NEW Election Scoop (FBI Roasts)

Journo Who Assured Us Kash Patel 'Just Landed in Russia' Has a NEW Election Scoop (FBI Roasts)

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos