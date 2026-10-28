The Memo Went Out: Asylum-Happy Democrats Furious About Flávio Bolsonaro Being Granted Asylum

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, the Trump administration announced its plans to grant asylum to right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, whose passport was ordered seized by Brazil's Supreme Court immediately after far-left incumbent Lula declared victory in the election that American conservatives claim was fixed (although NBC News assures us that's just a baseless conspiracy theory to prep Americans for whatever President Trump has planned after the midterms next week). Bolsonaro was granted a United States visa and landed in Miami on Wednesday … and, man, Democrats are pissed. While Democratic Socialists like Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted their congratulations to Lula, most of the Democrats, who we thought were all about granting asylum, came out in force to declare that losing an election isn't a valid asylum claim.

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Here are just a few:

Flávio Bolsonaro is a foreign national under criminal investigation. Rubio is colluding with him to evade justice. Cowardly fascists and authoritarian thugs used to flee to Russia or Saudi Arabia to escape accountability. This administration welcomes them to America. Disgusting. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) October 28, 2026

The Trump admin says they don't want criminals coming into our country. Unless they're just as corrupt as he is. — Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) October 28, 2026

So let me get this right: if you’re a corrupt right-wing leader who loses an election and is under investigation you get asylum? If you’re a mom and kid fleeing violence you’re not? — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) October 28, 2026

After losing an election, rather than face his pending fraud and corruption charges, Bolsonaro is fleeing Brazil. @Sec Rubio could turn Bolsonaro away as an international fugitive, but I doubt he has the courage. Congrats to Brazil, democracy always comes out on top! — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) October 27, 2026

Losing an election is not grounds for asylum. Yet the Trump Administration is giving Flávio Bolsonaro safe haven in the United States. In Brazil, he is under investigation for alleged corruption, money laundering and currency evasion, and was ordered to surrender his passports. The Trump Administration owes Congress answers on its role helping Bolsonaro flee Brazil in contravention of Brazilian law. https://t.co/x9mZ6m6rLf — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 27, 2026

The post continues:

… The Trump Administration owes Congress answers on its role helping Bolsonaro flee Brazil in contravention of Brazilian law.

No, it does not.

@JoaquinCastrotx This is xenophobia and it’s gross, Castro. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 28, 2026

A trans socialist had Flavio Bolsonaro’s passport seized. Another trans socialist had all his assets frozen. He was forced to flee the country to escape this political persecution. Brazil is literally being run by trans communists. This could soon be America. https://t.co/ER3yCZE8ec — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) October 27, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx We finally found a foreigner a Democrat doesn’t want in the country. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 28, 2026

Remarkable, isn't it?

@JoaquinCastrotx Actually, POLITICAL PERSECUTION is a legitimate reason for asylum. Wanting to leech off American entitlements and steal American jobs is NOT a legitimate reason for asylum. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) October 27, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx But you’re totally ok with open borders? Go fuck yourself — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) October 28, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx The Brazilian regime wants to arrest him with no due process whatsoever, because he is a threat to the dictators, you lowlife scumbag. You piece of garbage, communist trash, want to return him to the regime so he can be jailed. Just because he is an anti communist — Dr. Ribeiro_MD (@DrRibeiro_MD) October 27, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx Go fuck yourself. Dictatorships fabricate charges to silence their opponents. They don’t say, “We’re arresting him because he threatens our grip on power.” They invent a crime and call it justice. — Demóstenes (@gonzallez) October 27, 2026

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@JoaquinCastrotx Fuck you Jose. You and your commie party opened the borders and let everyone in without a care, then cried they had a right to be here for nothing more than they wanted to. Those that lied and claimed asylum without vetting you also said had a right to be here. — Spooky Buck Wilde 🇺🇸🎃👻 (@BuckWilde_) October 28, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx You literally gave asylum to Ilhan Omar. — Unfiltered Artist (@EmpireEnjoyer3) October 28, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx “Castro” Makes sense. — Priya Patel (@priyaee) October 28, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx You communists hate it when your cheating is exposed. You want Bolsonaro silenced, it's much easier to get away with it when you arrest your political opponents on fake charges, corrupt judges convict them after illegally raiding their homes in hopes they don't win next election — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) October 28, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx You supported open borders for years and allowed anyone into the country for any reason given(and didn't even require them to go through ports of entry), yet now suddenly you have an issue with asylum? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) October 28, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx Oh look! The first "illegal immigrant" the Democrats don't want here! — lazlo tooth (@lazlototh67) October 27, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx You are so obtuse. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) October 27, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx How about being imprisoned because you ran against a proven fascist president who also threw your father in prison? Are all Democrats think the world is stupid, or are they just complete fvcktards like you, Joaquin? — The King of Trolls (@BREAKFASTat12) October 27, 2026

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@JoaquinCastrotx This dude's made endless posts about asylum status for illegals, but suddenly, for a conservative, he's decrying "false asylum claim." — Birdie (@LilBirdie210) October 27, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx Political persecution is one of the five recognized grounds for asylum in the United States, you fucking idiot! As a former Democrat, I find it staggering just how dumb the party has become. — This Charming Man (@_Maximilien_II) October 28, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx Joaquin Castro has long advocated for de facto asylum for undocumented immigrants. Opposing asylum in this case is hypocrisy because, unlike undocumented immigrants, Bolsonaro respected our laws to get here. — Lua - Queen of ZV 👑 (@Luaultrafiel) October 28, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx He didn't come because he lost a rigged election. He came because in typical fashion you communists like to jail your opponents and make up crimes to justify said imprisonment. — Atomic Clock (@MetalFan33) October 27, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx Being targeted for losing an election by a radical left wing regime that wants you gone very much is grounds for asylum. — Leonard Wood (@LeonardWood8) October 28, 2026

@JoaquinCastrotx Holy fuck! Your fucking party wants every third world piece of shit to be granted asylum and given free shit, but you draw the line at Bolsonaro? Fuck off. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) October 28, 2026

Yes, this is where they draw the line — a legal immigrant with a valid asylum claim. Oh, and here are the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats … they got the same memo.

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No asylum for people fleeing war in Sudan or conflict in Haiti, but Rubio is rolling out the red carpet for Bolsonaro. Apparently, fleeing violence doesn’t qualify. Denying election results does. — House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems (@HouseForeign) October 28, 2026

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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