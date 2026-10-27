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WOW! Flavio Bolsonaro Escapes Brazilian Regime With Family, Headed to FL As Trump Offers Protection

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 27, 2026 6:30 PM
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WOW! Flavio Bolsonaro Escapes Brazilian Regime With Family, Headed to FL As Trump Offers Protection
AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

The Trump Administration plans to grant asylum to Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro because it is no longer safe for him in his home country. His family will join him. 

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The President believes the election was rigged and Bolsonaro was the rightful winner. He is headed to Florida.

The Left always uses the levers of power against their enemies.

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Maybe Rubio will be the next president of the United States and he can finish the work.

Trump and his team are always on the side of liberty. 

 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BRAZIL | DONALD TRUMP | FLORIDA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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