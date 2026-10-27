WOW! Flavio Bolsonaro Escapes Brazilian Regime With Family, Headed to FL As Trump Offers Protection

The Trump Administration plans to grant asylum to Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro because it is no longer safe for him in his home country. His family will join him.

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🚨 BREAKING: The Trump administration plans to GRANT ASYLUM to right-wing Brazil presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, after he FLED the country because of impending persecution — CNN Brasil Bolsonaro is also traveling to America with his family 🙏🏻 Authorities moved to seize his passport and HUNT HIM DOWN but they got OUT-SMARTED! Reports say Flavio is en route to Florida. President Trump himself said publicly it looked like a rigged election and he's right 🇺🇸🇧🇷 Look what socialism causes! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2026

The President believes the election was rigged and Bolsonaro was the rightful winner. He is headed to Florida.

Bolsonaro's Brazilian passport was seized by the regime. This indicated they intended to put him on trial - likely for his life. That is how the left rolls. It should be a wakeup call for patriots to get off the couch and vote so the same thing does not happen here. — GiveMeLiberty (@ru23052) October 27, 2026

The Left always uses the levers of power against their enemies.

Protect him. — Nom De Plume (@bravoCo104498) October 27, 2026

Welcome to the USA Flavio Bolsonaro! Lula and his communist ilk will ultimately be defeated. @SecRubio is on a mission to remove all communist elements from the Americas. Cuba and Brazil will be free. It's just a matter of time. — Florian Hauswiesner (@realHauswiesner) October 27, 2026

Maybe Rubio will be the next president of the United States and he can finish the work.

Great to see. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) October 27, 2026

WOW! Bolsonaria FLED Brazil because of impending prosecution! 😱 — Queue or Ailes Thoughts (@QorAThoughts17) October 27, 2026

His dad too 🙏 @SecRubio @POTUS — Leigh 💕 (@leighmkay) October 27, 2026

2nd media source has confirmed! — Gimme61 (@LisaUngers) October 27, 2026

@EricLDaugh Not surprised. This is gonna be insanity. Ludicrous. Rigged election and now we’ll see what more craziness comes after. God bless the US always for helping - and GOD BLESS the trump administration!!! ❤️🇺🇸 — Nadav a.k.a Mægæn🇺🇸✡️ (@USANadav) October 27, 2026

Trump and his team are always on the side of liberty.

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