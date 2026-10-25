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Secretary Rubio Updates on Venezuela

Jacob B.
Oct 25, 2026 2:32 PM
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Secretary Rubio Updates on Venezuela
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

"The conditions allowing for the safe return of Ms. Machado to Venezuela is the direct result of the U.S. supported reconciliation talks which has already seen hundreds of political prisoners freed and hundreds of political opposition figures return from exile," tweets Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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"The United States expects the freedoms of all sectors of Venezuelan politics to continue to be respected," continues Secretary Rubio. "Likewise, we expect all political actors to support these talks which represent the best chance Venezuela has had in thirty years to peacefully achieve not just a free and fair election but an enduring democracy."

News Topics MARCO RUBIO | STATE DEPARTMENT

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