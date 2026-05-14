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Sen. Chris Van Hollen Takes His Kash Patel Alcohol Test Challenge to Chris Hayes

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 14, 2026
Twitchy

As our own Grateful Calvin wrote on Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel buried Sen. Chris Van Hollen at a hearing purportedly to discuss additional funding for law enforcement after Van Hollen decided he'd rather talk about Patel's alleged (in The Atlantic) excessive drinking. Patel shut that down pretty quickly when he replied, "The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging rapist was you!"

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You can tell Van Hollen felt that burn because he spent all day Wednesday on a vendetta against Patel. Van Hollen posted that drinks were placed in front of him, but he did not imbibe. (A drone from the Center for Immigration Studies suggested that El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele placed those "margaritas" (in quotation marks) on the table "with no warning to Senator Van Hollen, just so El Salvador's photographer could take the picture."

Van Hollen wasn't done yet. He then posted a scan of an Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test: Self-Report Version on which he rated himself a three, and signed it at the bottom. Van Hollen asked to see Patel's numbers on the test, suggesting that he'd fudge them.

But Van Hollen still wasn't done putting salve on that burn. He also went on MS NOW with Chris Hayes to challenge Patel to take an alcohol test.

As this editor noted on Wednesday, no senator has been this obsessed since Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse found Justice Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook, claiming it was evidence that Kavanaugh set up gang-rape rooms at high-school parties.

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Right? He could have just dropped it and saved face.

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We think the man doth protest too much. Just put down the shovel and walk away.

***

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