Sen. Chris Van Hollen Takes His Kash Patel Alcohol Test Challenge to Chris Hayes

As our own Grateful Calvin wrote on Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel buried Sen. Chris Van Hollen at a hearing purportedly to discuss additional funding for law enforcement after Van Hollen decided he'd rather talk about Patel's alleged (in The Atlantic) excessive drinking. Patel shut that down pretty quickly when he replied, "The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging rapist was you!"

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You can tell Van Hollen felt that burn because he spent all day Wednesday on a vendetta against Patel. Van Hollen posted that drinks were placed in front of him, but he did not imbibe. (A drone from the Center for Immigration Studies suggested that El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele placed those "margaritas" (in quotation marks) on the table "with no warning to Senator Van Hollen, just so El Salvador's photographer could take the picture."

Van Hollen wasn't done yet. He then posted a scan of an Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test: Self-Report Version on which he rated himself a three, and signed it at the bottom. Van Hollen asked to see Patel's numbers on the test, suggesting that he'd fudge them.

But Van Hollen still wasn't done putting salve on that burn. He also went on MS NOW with Chris Hayes to challenge Patel to take an alcohol test.

When I asked Kash Patel basic questions about public reports on his conduct & weaponization of the FBI, he lashed out, & spewed provable lies.



He even refused to say if he knows that it’s a crime to lie to Congress.



He’s completely unfit to lead the FBI. pic.twitter.com/qeKIsFMNJd — Chris Van Hollen (@VanHollenForMD) May 13, 2026

As this editor noted on Wednesday, no senator has been this obsessed since Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse found Justice Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook, claiming it was evidence that Kavanaugh set up gang-rape rooms at high-school parties.

Chris Van Hollering Sissy is still crying over the spanking he got from Kash! Maybe this will help! pic.twitter.com/hQRdF9srs9 — Ultra Maga greg (@gafr60) May 14, 2026

Hey buddy! @FBIDirectorKash exposed you to the entire world and showed what a fraud and liar you are. You are protecting illegals and criminals not American citizens

You have no credibility left. — Anaïs (@HamiltonAnais) May 14, 2026

Find a meeting quick. You are spiraling right now. — dcnh (@dcnh42) May 14, 2026

He called you out for being a hack. What part of that was wrong!?



😑 — Trigganometry (@grindingdude) May 14, 2026

Dude, Kash dragged you and rag dolled you all over the floor of the Senate. You should hang low for a while and try to let your humiliation blow over. — Matt Barber (@ThatMattBarber) May 14, 2026

Right? He could have just dropped it and saved face.

You had your ass handed to you and now you’re trying to pick up the pieces.



What a loser! — Jenny from the MAGA Block (@JennyfromtheGOP) May 14, 2026

😂😂😂 he made you look stupid, because you are. Take the L like a man 🤡 — OrangeCountyPatriot (@OCPatriot_MAGA) May 14, 2026

Face it, dude - you tried to trap Kash, but you were pwned. Take the L and stop pretending you won. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) May 14, 2026

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He made a complete jackass out of you. — Kev-O (@thekpennell) May 14, 2026

He hammered you dude. Admit it. That’s why you’re desperately trying to refute him on X. You’ve been on in the last 24 hrs more than you ever have. Lol. — Tertius (@TertiusIII) May 14, 2026

You tried to insinuate he had an alcohol problem and he owned you and brought the receipts. You’re nothing but a sympathizer for illegal alien wife beating gang members. Screw you. — Tony (@1st_12151791) May 14, 2026

We think the man doth protest too much. Just put down the shovel and walk away.

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