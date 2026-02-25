Rashida Tlaib Advises Americans to Keep Their Children Away From Sicko Pedophile Trump
VIP
Touching Grass Wins: USA Hockey Gold Brings Back 1980 Magic, Inspires and Reminds...
Judge Rules Trump Admin Can’t Deport Illegals to Third-Party Countries
Monica Crowley Had a Front Row Seat for Dems' Reaction During Trump's SOTU...
Jessica Valenti Had to Write Something About the US Men's Team Locker Room...
Mullin to Bernie Sanders: 'What Have You Been Doing Your Whole Life?' —...
Ilhan's Latest Stunt Backfires – Her ICE-Harassing Guest Arrested After Defying Police at...
Jen Psaki Criticizes the ‘Gross, Violent Pornography’ Part of the SOTU and the...
'Security Called the Cops on Us'! Looks Like Jim Acosta Is Trying to...
Canadian Paper: SOTU Was a Zoo, and Team USA Were the Monkeys
Clean Up on Aisle TDS! Allow Chuck Schumer to Explain Why Dems Didn't...
One Lone Sane Democrat Found – Nation Stunned, Colleagues Still Screaming Into the...
Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
Trump Celebrates America While Democrats Melt Down

Robert De Niro Says He Chokes on the Phrase, ‘We All Love Our Country,’ Tears Up Over Trump

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The last time we heard from actor Robert De Niro was in 2024, when he went on an unhinged rant outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump was being prosecuted. The Associated Press and Politico said the quiet part out loud by reporting that the Biden campaign had arranged the TDS-addled actor's theatrics outside the New York City courthouse. 

Advertisement

De Niro was one of the very special guests at the State of the Swamp event on Tuesday night — the one where people dressed in frog costumes and, like Jim Acosta, wore frog hats. And there was a lunatic dressed as a giraffe.

We don't expect you to watch the video — we're thankful for the transcription — but De Niro said that he chokes on the phrase, "We all love our country." 

The post continues:

… that trashes our economy to give tax breaks to its billionaire cronies? Can you love a country that pardons violent criminals and protects pedophiles? I feel betrayed by my country. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it does have to return to the values that gave us our strength and humanity.”

He hit all of the Democrat talking points, but he did get at least one thing right: violent criminals being pardoned. Actually, not even pardoned … just released.

Recommended

Mullin to Bernie Sanders: 'What Have You Been Doing Your Whole Life?' — Viral Takedown Goes Nuclear
justmindy
Advertisement

Before his appearance on Tuesday night with the dancing frogs, De Niro sat for a "raw" podcast interview. The Hollywood Reporter claims that he teared up talking about Trump.

James Hibberd reports:

Robert De Niro teared up and choked up when he passionately discussed Donald Trump on a podcast.

The progressive actor — a frequent and longtime critic of the president — appeared on Nicolle Wallace’s MS NOW podcast, The Best People, on Monday, where he tore into Trump and urged people to protest his actions.

“Trump is the enemy of this country, let’s not kid ourselves,” De Niro said. “It’s that simple. Everybody has to stick together to get them out and get back on track. We can all argue and fight about our little differences and all that. This is the big problem.”

When asked if he thought Trump would step down at the end of his second term, De Niro replied, “No way.”

“He won’t leave,” De Niro said firmly. “Let’s not kid ourselves. He. Will. Not. Leave. It’s up to us to get rid of him. We have to make sure … We’ve got to get rid of him. He’s going to ruin the country. People have to mobilize now and be ready for the midterms.”

Advertisement

Trump will not leave office; funny, that's the same thing we heard during his first term, after which he stepped down.

We hear from Rosie O'Donnell that Ireland is nice.

Advertisement

So he was perfect for the State of the Swamp event. They were lucky to have such a distinguished speaker say exactly what they wanted to hear.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mullin to Bernie Sanders: 'What Have You Been Doing Your Whole Life?' — Viral Takedown Goes Nuclear
justmindy
Ilhan's Latest Stunt Backfires – Her ICE-Harassing Guest Arrested After Defying Police at Trump's SOTU
justmindy
Monica Crowley Had a Front Row Seat for Dems' Reaction During Trump's SOTU (and Has the PERFECT Analogy)
Doug P.
Judge Rules Trump Admin Can’t Deport Illegals to Third-Party Countries
Brett T.
Rashida Tlaib Advises Americans to Keep Their Children Away From Sicko Pedophile Trump
Brett T.
'Security Called the Cops on Us'! Looks Like Jim Acosta Is Trying to Get Some Don Lemon-Style Attention
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mullin to Bernie Sanders: 'What Have You Been Doing Your Whole Life?' — Viral Takedown Goes Nuclear justmindy
Advertisement