Robert De Niro Says He Chokes on the Phrase, ‘We All Love Our Country,’ Tears Up Over Trump

The last time we heard from actor Robert De Niro was in 2024, when he went on an unhinged rant outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump was being prosecuted. The Associated Press and Politico said the quiet part out loud by reporting that the Biden campaign had arranged the TDS-addled actor's theatrics outside the New York City courthouse.

De Niro was one of the very special guests at the State of the Swamp event on Tuesday night — the one where people dressed in frog costumes and, like Jim Acosta, wore frog hats. And there was a lunatic dressed as a giraffe.

We don't expect you to watch the video — we're thankful for the transcription — but De Niro said that he chokes on the phrase, "We all love our country."

Robert De Niro: “We all love our country. I choke on that phrase. Can you love a country where our neighbors are shot down in the streets by masked government thugs? Can you love a country that denies healthcare for tens of millions of our fellow citizens? Can you love a country… pic.twitter.com/fuQhQ3DCUS — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) February 25, 2026

The post continues:

… that trashes our economy to give tax breaks to its billionaire cronies? Can you love a country that pardons violent criminals and protects pedophiles? I feel betrayed by my country. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it does have to return to the values that gave us our strength and humanity.”

He hit all of the Democrat talking points, but he did get at least one thing right: violent criminals being pardoned. Actually, not even pardoned … just released.

Before his appearance on Tuesday night with the dancing frogs, De Niro sat for a "raw" podcast interview. The Hollywood Reporter claims that he teared up talking about Trump.

Robert De Niro Tears Up Over Trump in Raw Interview: “We Have to Get Rid of Him" https://t.co/j7jMI5Esr4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2026

James Hibberd reports:

Robert De Niro teared up and choked up when he passionately discussed Donald Trump on a podcast. The progressive actor — a frequent and longtime critic of the president — appeared on Nicolle Wallace’s MS NOW podcast, The Best People, on Monday, where he tore into Trump and urged people to protest his actions. “Trump is the enemy of this country, let’s not kid ourselves,” De Niro said. “It’s that simple. Everybody has to stick together to get them out and get back on track. We can all argue and fight about our little differences and all that. This is the big problem.” When asked if he thought Trump would step down at the end of his second term, De Niro replied, “No way.” “He won’t leave,” De Niro said firmly. “Let’s not kid ourselves. He. Will. Not. Leave. It’s up to us to get rid of him. We have to make sure … We’ve got to get rid of him. He’s going to ruin the country. People have to mobilize now and be ready for the midterms.”

Trump will not leave office; funny, that's the same thing we heard during his first term, after which he stepped down.

Everything De Niro said here is a lie, unsurprisingly. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 25, 2026

It's hard to love a country with Robert De Niro in it. — Hugh Rant (@hughs_rants) February 25, 2026

De Niro is your best spokesman? The barrel is drained. — dwolf (@DwolfGritts) February 25, 2026

TDS brings sublime schadenfreude. — Shan Jones (@ShanJones19) February 25, 2026

He knows his lines and doesn't bump into the furniture. I, for one, applaud him for that. — Todd the Wet Sprocket (@ToddSweeny5) February 25, 2026

"We all love our country"



I don't think you do — strategicreserve.cope (@SR_eth) February 25, 2026

Move to Europe.. we are sick of you — J. Riley (@sjmbbriley) February 25, 2026

Can you leave a country? Please? — Cookie Samuelson (@Cookie_ssssss) February 25, 2026

We hear from Rosie O'Donnell that Ireland is nice.

Isn’t it the Democrats that are now trying to classify pedophilia as a disorder and not a crime? Do the math Bob. If you remove the 80% of immigrants that are receiving benefits along with all the illegals everything for citizens would be free. Choke on that. God Bless America! — Charles Hoskins (@CharlieH5922) February 25, 2026

It’s sad when men get old and terrified of everything — blake (@bbqbaseball62) February 25, 2026

I truly wonder if what upsets him the most is that he has so little influence over the outcomes as a celebrity and that he thinks more people should do as he says and listen to him. Then he sees that, no, you have no influence and nothing will change, so he rants and cries. — Golden (@TheBrainySeer) February 25, 2026

So he was perfect for the State of the Swamp event. They were lucky to have such a distinguished speaker say exactly what they wanted to hear.

