AP, Politico Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Who Sent Robert De Niro to Bash Trump

Yesterday Politico reported that the Democrats are in a "full-blown freakout" over Biden:

A pervasive sense of fear has settled in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects, even among officeholders and strategists who had previously expressed confidence about the coming battle with Donald Trump. All year, Democrats had been on a joyless and exhausting grind through the 2024 election. But now, nearly five months from the election, anxiety has morphed into palpable trepidation, according to more than a dozen party leaders and operatives. And the gap between what Democrats will say on TV or in print, and what they’ll text their friends, has only grown as worries have surged about Biden’s prospects.

Part of that desperation includes the Left's attempts to jail Biden's political opponent, all while ironically calling him a would-be authoritarian "threat to democracy."

The Biden White House and reelection campaign claim they aren't involved in the legal cases against Trump. Yesterday Karine Jean-Pierre said she couldn't talk about it:

Reporter: "The former president’s trial is coming to an end and there should be a verdict in a matter of days. Will the president be commenting?"



KJP: "I’m gonna be super mindful here, as I always am...." pic.twitter.com/gQBIqHTY1J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 28, 2024

The Associated Press decided not to be as "super mindful" as KJP about who sent Robert De Niro to perform his ridiculous anti-Trump theatrics:

Biden campaign sends allies De Niro and first responders to Trump's NY trial to put focus on Jan. 6 https://t.co/LsO2XtMc54 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 28, 2024

Um, sorry, but WHO sent De Niro there?

Inside the Biden campaign’s pivot to a ‘guerrilla-style’ event at Trump’s trial https://t.co/Zyq8P3zUOl — POLITICO (@politico) May 28, 2024

Ah, thanks for confirming that, Politico.

...Completely confirming the fact this was always just a political hit job. — Jon DeMaria (@StealthMediaHD) May 28, 2024

In case that wasn't obvious from the start.

That was a train wreck! 😂 — Crazy Cat Lady (@CCLSATX2) May 28, 2024

It seems that everything the Left is trying in their fits of desperation keeps blowing up in their faces.