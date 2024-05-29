AP, Politico Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Who Sent Robert De Niro to Bash Trump

Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush Humiliated Into Deleting Ignorant Memorial Day Tweets
Doug P.  |  9:15 AM on May 29, 2024
Meme screenshot

Yesterday Politico reported that the Democrats are in a "full-blown freakout" over Biden:

A pervasive sense of fear has settled in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects, even among officeholders and strategists who had previously expressed confidence about the coming battle with Donald Trump.

All year, Democrats had been on a joyless and exhausting grind through the 2024 election. But now, nearly five months from the election, anxiety has morphed into palpable trepidation, according to more than a dozen party leaders and operatives. And the gap between what Democrats will say on TV or in print, and what they’ll text their friends, has only grown as worries have surged about Biden’s prospects.

Part of that desperation includes the Left's attempts to jail Biden's political opponent, all while ironically calling him a would-be authoritarian "threat to democracy." 

The Biden White House and reelection campaign claim they aren't involved in the legal cases against Trump. Yesterday Karine Jean-Pierre said she couldn't talk about it: 

The Associated Press decided not to be as "super mindful" as KJP about who sent Robert De Niro to perform his ridiculous anti-Trump theatrics:

Um, sorry, but WHO sent De Niro there?

Ah, thanks for confirming that, Politico.

In case that wasn't obvious from the start.

It seems that everything the Left is trying in their fits of desperation keeps blowing up in their faces.

