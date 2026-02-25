Mullin to Bernie Sanders: 'What Have You Been Doing Your Whole Life?' —...
'Security Called the Cops on Us'! Looks Like Jim Acosta Is Trying to Get Some Don Lemon-Style Attention

Doug P. | 5:44 PM on February 25, 2026
Twitchy/Sam J.

We figured it might not take "journalist" Jim Acosta very long to get jealous of fellow "journalist" Don Lemon's attention after he was charged for his role in joining anti-ICE agitators who stormed a Minneapolis church service while the mob intimidated congregants. 

Former CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who that cable net once laughably tried to pass off as an objective journalist, recently interviewed Lemon, where perhaps he got some ideas about how to try and get some more attention. 

Fast forward a week or two and the intrepid Resistance reporter is now posting videos of his near arrest outside a detention center for illegal aliens in Texas: 

Everybody say it all at once: STUNNING AND BRAVE!

If this doesn't work Jimbo might hire somebody to dress as a cop and put him in cuffs while his phone records the whole thing. 

He was likely going for a different optic to secure an invitation to appear on Colbert or Kimmel: 

Yep, it's come to this. 

At least Acosta kept his "serious, unbiased truth-telling journalist" cred alive last night! 

Wait... never mind:

Weird how that works, right!?

*****

