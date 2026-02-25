'Security Called the Cops on Us'! Looks Like Jim Acosta Is Trying to Get Some Don Lemon-Style Attention

We figured it might not take "journalist" Jim Acosta very long to get jealous of fellow "journalist" Don Lemon's attention after he was charged for his role in joining anti-ICE agitators who stormed a Minneapolis church service while the mob intimidated congregants.

Former CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who that cable net once laughably tried to pass off as an objective journalist, recently interviewed Lemon, where perhaps he got some ideas about how to try and get some more attention.

Fast forward a week or two and the intrepid Resistance reporter is now posting videos of his near arrest outside a detention center for illegal aliens in Texas:

Hey everybody we are reporting live from outside the Dilley Family Detention Center in Texas. As soon as we got here the prison security guys called the cops on us. Video below is of a local county deputy telling us they reported us to the sheriff’s office. See you at 4p ET on… pic.twitter.com/SSXHiLloit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 25, 2026

Everybody say it all at once: STUNNING AND BRAVE!

If this doesn't work Jimbo might hire somebody to dress as a cop and put him in cuffs while his phone records the whole thing.

Acosta has Don Lemon arrested envy. https://t.co/D3TyN2IG55 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 25, 2026

He was likely going for a different optic to secure an invitation to appear on Colbert or Kimmel:

He really wants this… pic.twitter.com/HrpGfkUelL — Robert D. Miranda (@bmiranda24) February 25, 2026

Being unemployed and filming yourself after going to Whataburger is now "reporting" — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) February 25, 2026

Yep, it's come to this.

My cuffs couldn’t have come out fast enough https://t.co/mo8mWU3yWO — Chris (@LouisianaVet) February 25, 2026

At least Acosta kept his "serious, unbiased truth-telling journalist" cred alive last night!

Wait... never mind:

There may be no better sign that you are at a serious, trenchant political gathering than seeing Jim @Acosta on stage in a frog hat.

The Trump administration must be trembling after last night's Democrat opposition hoedowns. pic.twitter.com/qCNmbaeWR6 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 25, 2026

Every former broadcaster who lost their job runs straight to the Democrats. Who saw that coming? LOL! — Rob_Matrix (@The_Rob_Matrix) February 25, 2026

Weird how that works, right!?

