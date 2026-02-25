Monica Crowley Had a Front Row Seat for Dems' Reaction During Trump's SOTU...
Judge Rules Trump Admin Can’t Deport Illegals to Third-Party Countries

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 25, 2026
Twitchy

Another day, another activist judge trying to write immigration policy.

Last week, we told you about a judge who ruled that Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia can't be taken back into immigration custody. We can't seem to get rid of Garcia. Sen. Chris Van Hollen flew into action when his "constituent" was mistakenly deported to his own country, El Salvador. It seems that an immigration judge in 2019 granted Garcia withholding of removal, which prohibits deportation to a country where the person's life or freedom would be threatened due to persecution.

Last September, ICE said Garcia was bound for Uganda, but after Garcia said he was “fearful” of persecution in Uganda and 20 other countries, ICE settled on the African country Eswatini. As of October, Garcia’s final order of removal stood as a judge denied a motion to reopen his case. Yet, he's still walking free and can't be detained by ICE. The last we heard, they were planning to deport him to Costa Rica.

Now, a judge has ruled that the Trump administration cannot deport illegal aliens to third-party countries.

Without due process?

Or, they can self-deport using the CBP Home app, and get a free plane ticket and $2,600 spending money.

You're here illegally, you get sent home. It should be that easy.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings.

