60 Minutes Debunks Trump's Claim That White Crosses Marked Burial Sites of South African Farmers

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on February 24, 2026
Journalism meme

60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper says he and his camera crew came all the way to a farm in South Africa because of what President Donald Trump said last May about the murders of South African farmers. Trump had said that a row of white crosses marked the burial sites of over a thousand white farmers who'd been murdered in South Africa. No, they weren't burial sites … they were put there symbolically to represent farmers who'd been murdered. The crosses aren't there now.

Cooper talked to the farmer who put them there, whose friend just happened to be murdered on his farm. If Trump hadn't brought it up, 60 Minutes wouldn't have been interested in pursuing the story.

"… placed them there."

Remember how unhinged the Left became when Trump welcomed around 50 South Africans as refugees? The Episcopal Church announced that it was terminating its partnership with the government to resettle refugees, citing moral opposition to resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa who have been classified as refugees by the Trump administration. Rick Stengel on MSNBC called the acceptance of 59 Afrikaners as refugees "so deeply and morally wrongheaded and repulsive," as they're the descendants of white supremacists. CNN's Ashley Allison said the Boers could give the farmland back to the native Africans who were colonized and "go back to Germany."

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
But 60 Minutes makes this about Trump.

The post continues:

… Anderson met over there was either viciously attacked themselves, knew multiple farmers who were murdered, or both.

We could have done without the "gotcha" headline on Trump, but at least it got 60 Minutes' attention, finally.

***

