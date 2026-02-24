60 Minutes Debunks Trump's Claim That White Crosses Marked Burial Sites of South African Farmers

60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper says he and his camera crew came all the way to a farm in South Africa because of what President Donald Trump said last May about the murders of South African farmers. Trump had said that a row of white crosses marked the burial sites of over a thousand white farmers who'd been murdered in South Africa. No, they weren't burial sites … they were put there symbolically to represent farmers who'd been murdered. The crosses aren't there now.

Cooper talked to the farmer who put them there, whose friend just happened to be murdered on his farm. If Trump hadn't brought it up, 60 Minutes wouldn't have been interested in pursuing the story.

In May, Pres. Trump said “over a thousand” White farmers have been murdered in South Africa. He showed a video of what he said were crosses marking their burial sites. But when 60 Minutes traveled to the site, the crosses were gone. Anderson Cooper tracked down the farmer who… pic.twitter.com/ZAxZMamss0 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 23, 2026

"… placed them there."

Remember how unhinged the Left became when Trump welcomed around 50 South Africans as refugees? The Episcopal Church announced that it was terminating its partnership with the government to resettle refugees, citing moral opposition to resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa who have been classified as refugees by the Trump administration. Rick Stengel on MSNBC called the acceptance of 59 Afrikaners as refugees "so deeply and morally wrongheaded and repulsive," as they're the descendants of white supremacists. CNN's Ashley Allison said the Boers could give the farmland back to the native Africans who were colonized and "go back to Germany."

But 60 Minutes makes this about Trump.

My Aunt-in-law had her throat slit in her chicken shed IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RAPED, just outside of Queenstown (now Komani) in the Eastern Cape.



But sure 60 minutes. These are just "normal crimes".



You fucking psychopaths. https://t.co/zpRWTLiJtd — White Wabbit Warrior 🐇⚔️ (@wabbitwarrior) February 23, 2026

This has to be one of the most spectacular self-owns in media history, and that’s saying something given the competition. Anderson Cooper’s entire narrative hinges on a supposed gotcha attacking Trump over the white crosses. Then you watch the video and every single farmer… https://t.co/w4wy5t5Wm6 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 23, 2026

The post continues:

… Anderson met over there was either viciously attacked themselves, knew multiple farmers who were murdered, or both.

So what you’re saying is is President Trump is right that White farmers are disproportionately targeted in attacks in South Africa. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 23, 2026

Here is the mountain with crosses representing murdered farmers on South Africa... pic.twitter.com/aoFlWpguTb — TRoMPie TRuMP van RieBeeCK (@Trompie_BOER) February 23, 2026

The only way MSM will cover stories that conflict with their ideology is to debunk something Trump has said. Proof: this headline isn’t about the actual genocide of white farmers. He knows this; we know this. You don’t seem to have caught on. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) February 23, 2026

It’s much worse than people in America realize — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2026

This story feels buried. What are the actual numbers and why are they not being talked about openly? — fity.eth (@Fityeth) February 23, 2026

Amazing how the world turns their cheek when it's a white Christian. You can hear a pin drop. — Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) February 23, 2026

We could have done without the "gotcha" headline on Trump, but at least it got 60 Minutes' attention, finally.

