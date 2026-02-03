WOAH! Jill Biden's Ex-Husband, Charged With Murder (VIDEO)
ICE Arrests New Orleans Police Department Recruit Who Is an Illegal With a Deportation Order

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on February 03, 2026
Last November, when about 250 federal agents were scheduled to initiate a surge on illegal aliens, New Orleans police chief Anne Kirkpatrick said her officers would not participate in immigration removal. "Being in the country illegally is a civil issue, and we will not enforce civil law," she said at a press conference. That's fine … leave it to ICE.

Thanks to ICE, a New Orleans Police Department recruit won't be joining the force in not enforcing immigration law. Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that ICE had arrested a police department recruit who's an illegal alien with an active deportation order.

… Larry Temah was one week away from graduating the New Orleans PD academy when they arrested him.

They say Temah first entered the US legally in 2015 on a visitor’s visa and was granted conditional residency after marrying a US citizen in 2016. However, in 2022, his application for permanent residency was denied to due to fraud.

ICE says Temah was ordered to appear in immigration court three times, but never did, disregarding US laws, which resulted in an immigration judge ordering him deported in absentia, resulting in his active deportation order. 

“This illegal alien from Cameroon, Larry Temah, is not only breaking the law with every step he takes in this country illegally, but the New Orleans Police Department hired him and issued him a firearm - what kind of law enforcement department gives criminal illegal aliens guns and badges? It’s a FELONY for illegal aliens to even possess a firearm. Sanctuary cities like New Orleans ignore ICE detainers and are protecting illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens."

It is illegal for illegal aliens to possess a firearm, and yet police academies are handing them out to illegals with active deportation orders. This isn't the first time this has happened. Last October, DHS arrested an Illinois police officer who was an illegal alien from Montenegro who overstayed his tourist visa by a decade. Former Border Commander Greg Bovino was furious, saying, "It's unbelievable the state of Illinois and Gov. JB Pritzker would hand an illegal alien a weapon!" And last summer, a Jamaican illegal alien who was employed as a police officer in Maine was arrested by ICE after he illegally attempted to buy a gun, which triggered an alert to the ATF.

Millions of illegal aliens have driver's licenses thanks to states handing them out, and Social Security numbers are stolen.

We have illegal aliens arresting American citizens now?

It's confirmed that it's happening in other cities as well.

This editor and his wife recently had to jump through hoops to get Real IDs so that she could board a flight. 

They reacted with "shock" to learn he was an illegal with a deportation order. That shouldn't have come as a shock. They should have known.

