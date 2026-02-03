ICE Arrests New Orleans Police Department Recruit Who Is an Illegal With a Deportation Order

Last November, when about 250 federal agents were scheduled to initiate a surge on illegal aliens, New Orleans police chief Anne Kirkpatrick said her officers would not participate in immigration removal. "Being in the country illegally is a civil issue, and we will not enforce civil law," she said at a press conference. That's fine … leave it to ICE.

Advertisement

Thanks to ICE, a New Orleans Police Department recruit won't be joining the force in not enforcing immigration law. Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that ICE had arrested a police department recruit who's an illegal alien with an active deportation order.

NEW: ICE confirms to @foxnews that they’ve arrested a New Orleans Police Department recruit who they say is an illegal alien from Cameroon with an active deportation order & no work authorization, & they say he was illegally given a gun by New Orleans PD.



ICE says 46-year-old… pic.twitter.com/5WmgnKBueC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 3, 2026

The post continues:

… Larry Temah was one week away from graduating the New Orleans PD academy when they arrested him. They say Temah first entered the US legally in 2015 on a visitor’s visa and was granted conditional residency after marrying a US citizen in 2016. However, in 2022, his application for permanent residency was denied to due to fraud. ICE says Temah was ordered to appear in immigration court three times, but never did, disregarding US laws, which resulted in an immigration judge ordering him deported in absentia, resulting in his active deportation order. DHS statement to FOX: “This illegal alien from Cameroon, Larry Temah, is not only breaking the law with every step he takes in this country illegally, but the New Orleans Police Department hired him and issued him a firearm - what kind of law enforcement department gives criminal illegal aliens guns and badges? It’s a FELONY for illegal aliens to even possess a firearm. Sanctuary cities like New Orleans ignore ICE detainers and are protecting illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens."

It is illegal for illegal aliens to possess a firearm, and yet police academies are handing them out to illegals with active deportation orders. This isn't the first time this has happened. Last October, DHS arrested an Illinois police officer who was an illegal alien from Montenegro who overstayed his tourist visa by a decade. Former Border Commander Greg Bovino was furious, saying, "It's unbelievable the state of Illinois and Gov. JB Pritzker would hand an illegal alien a weapon!" And last summer, a Jamaican illegal alien who was employed as a police officer in Maine was arrested by ICE after he illegally attempted to buy a gun, which triggered an alert to the ATF.

Per local media, New Orleans PD reacted with shock, saying nothing was in his file that didn't indicate he was legal, adding that he had a driver's license and Social Security number. They also say he cleared E-verfiy.https://t.co/CEbx1J7l7a — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 3, 2026

Millions of illegal aliens have driver's licenses thanks to states handing them out, and Social Security numbers are stolen.

Who at the police department is gonna be held accountable for this? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) February 3, 2026

You can just not show up for immigration court and carry on with your life. Even become a cop.



I’m sure those millions of “asylum” applicants like little Liam’s dad were planning on attending their hearings in 7 years. https://t.co/jJ9mS5fMxI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 3, 2026

Advertisement

Good. Illegals shouldn’t be in law enforcement let alone America. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 3, 2026

We have illegal aliens arresting American citizens now?

It's incredibly disturbing what has been going on in this country. — Chris (@ChrisandOla) February 3, 2026

The HR director needs to be charged with providing a firearm and likely body armor to a prohibited person!! Fed felony. — 🇺🇸Tucker’s Dad🇺🇸 (@Davemoaz1) February 3, 2026

46 year old recruit? — Never forget 🇺🇸❤️ (@kathy25932350) February 3, 2026

“Larry Temah” should not be the last one arrested here



Who gave him a Social Security Number? — James David Dickson (@downi75) February 3, 2026

How many times has he voted?! — 🇺🇲MagaMom🇺🇲 (@Pokemom2R) February 3, 2026

If this is happening there - its happening in other cities as well. — King In Da North (@kingndanorff) February 3, 2026

It's confirmed that it's happening in other cities as well.

No way he passed a background check — Michael Kelczewski (@MAKRealtyDE) February 3, 2026

Heck of a background they did 🤡 — Donna Patriot Ancestor (@DonnaAncestor) February 3, 2026

Question now is will anybody from New Orleans Police Department be held accountable? If not this is sure to happen again. Prosecute to the fullest extent of the LAW! — WrinkleWormG (@WrinklewormG) February 3, 2026

Time for the city of New Orleans to suffer the same consequences as any of us would if we had given a gun to an illegal alien — Dave (@tecnomuzik) February 3, 2026

Advertisement

Is it finally time to admit E-verify is just as much bullshit as “Real ID”? https://t.co/gqhgvls4B3 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 3, 2026

This editor and his wife recently had to jump through hoops to get Real IDs so that she could board a flight.

Probably run with the same fraud and mismanagement as everything else our government does. — ChemistNobody. (@NobodyChemist) February 3, 2026

They reacted with "shock" to learn he was an illegal with a deportation order. That shouldn't have come as a shock. They should have known.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those who are trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.