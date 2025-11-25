New Orleans Police Superintendent Says We Don’t Enforce Civil Issues Like Being Here Illegally

VIP
No One Has a Right to Sneak Into Your House—or Your Country
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 25, 2025
Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP

The AP's headline for this story is a little bit different than ours: "Multicultural New Orleans warily awaits arrival of 'Swamp Sweep' immigration crackdown." We doubt the entire city warily awaits the arrival of ICE. The AP reported last week:

New Orleans, a city that attracts millions of visitors from around the globe drawn to its jazz, Creole cuisine and lavish Mardi Gras parades, warily awaits the kick-off of an expansive, two-month immigration crackdown to arrest thousands of foreigners.

Around 250 federal agents are expected to arrive Friday and launch operations in earnest in December throughout southeast Louisiana.

Louisiana's Republican Governor Jeff Landry and other state officials have ratcheted up pressure on New Orleans with laws and legal challenges to compel its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

New Orleans police chief Anne Kirkpatrick said her officers will not participate in immigration removal, even as the department's longstanding federal oversight, which had shielded the department from engaging in immigration enforcement, ended Wednesday.

Here's Kirkpatrick last week saying that the New Orleans police will not be enforcing civil law:

As our own Doug Powers reported on New Year's Day, 2025, a man drove a truck through a crowd celebrating New Year's on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more. The driver was identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, and, according to a law enforcement source, he was carrying an ISIS flag.

As with any sanctuary city, the police department will simply refuse to assist ICE or honor ICE detainers.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat officials and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


