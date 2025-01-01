DNC Presents Their 'Favorite Moments From 2024,' GOP Counters Hilariously
NOLA: New Orleans Attacker Identified and 'Source Said He Was Carrying an ISIS Flag'

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on January 01, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

There are now media reports that law enforcement sources are saying that the man who killed at least ten people in New Orleans and injured dozens more early this morning might have had several accomplices.

Meanwhile, media in New Orleans more details are being reported about the attacker and his possible affiliation: 

From NOLA.com:

The FBI is investigating the mass casualty attack as a potential "act of terrorism," and Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick have called the incident an intentional attack.

The perpetrator, who sources say is 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, crashed two vehicles and shot at police officers, injuring two of them before he was shot and killed by police. 

[...]

The source said he was carrying an ISIS flag in the truck.

If these details end up being true that can only mean we're getting close to another statement from the Biden White House denouncing Islamophobia. 

That wouldn't be very surprising. What also wouldn't be surprising is if this person or possible accomplices were in some way aided by Biden's open border, but it's too early to know.

We'll pass along more details as they become available.

President Biden not wanting to comment further likely means the facts aren't going to be friendly to the Left's preferred narrative:

Biden then headed off to Camp David after a night in Delaware following his Virgin Islands vacation.

