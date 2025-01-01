NOLA: New Orleans Attacker Identified and 'Source Said He Was Carrying an ISIS Flag'

There are now media reports that law enforcement sources are saying that the man who killed at least ten people in New Orleans and injured dozens more early this morning might have had several accomplices.

Meanwhile, media in New Orleans more details are being reported about the attacker and his possible affiliation:

New Orleans media are reporting that the attacker was 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, and that he was carrying an ISIS flag in the truck he used in the attack. pic.twitter.com/EkMJF7Yzm3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 1, 2025

The suspect behind the attack in New Orleans has been identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar.



According to a law enforcement source, he was carrying an ISIS flag. https://t.co/nLZxvV4CSc — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 1, 2025

From NOLA.com:

The FBI is investigating the mass casualty attack as a potential "act of terrorism," and Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick have called the incident an intentional attack. The perpetrator, who sources say is 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, crashed two vehicles and shot at police officers, injuring two of them before he was shot and killed by police. [...] The source said he was carrying an ISIS flag in the truck.

If these details end up being true that can only mean we're getting close to another statement from the Biden White House denouncing Islamophobia.

likely another known wolf — $kodk $work (@wario_chalmers) January 1, 2025

FBI a few hours ago: "This is not a terrorist event"



Now: Suspect believed to have been carrying an ISIS flag, IED and dressed in military uniform



What are the odds we find out this guy was "on their radar"? pic.twitter.com/9PjToS0MTm — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) January 1, 2025

That wouldn't be very surprising. What also wouldn't be surprising is if this person or possible accomplices were in some way aided by Biden's open border, but it's too early to know.

With the border wide open, it was always the matter of time, and we all knew it. https://t.co/j2xwjbokDD — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) January 1, 2025

We'll pass along more details as they become available.

President Biden not wanting to comment further likely means the facts aren't going to be friendly to the Left's preferred narrative:

President Biden: "You all got my statement. I'll have more to say in next hour or so following what's going on in New Orleans...I've contacted every agency in the federal government as well as the state...I'm not going to say anything until I get all the facts in front of me." pic.twitter.com/yrbFZzqYDz — CSPAN (@cspan) January 1, 2025

Biden then headed off to Camp David after a night in Delaware following his Virgin Islands vacation.