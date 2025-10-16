Illinois Insanity: DHS Arrests Armed Illegal Alien Police Officer Hired for Law Signed by Gov JB Pritzker

Unsurprisingly, Governor JB Pritzker signed an Illinois law allowing non-citizens to become armed police officers. This week, DHS arrested Hanover Park police officer Radule Bojovic. He’s an illegal alien from Montenegro who overstayed his tourist visa by a decade. The whole absurd situation only highlights how out of control Pritzker and his state are when it comes to protecting and elevating illegal aliens.

JB Pritzker's Illinois allowed an ILLEGAL ALIEN to be an armed, sworn police officer, and Border Commander Greg Bovino is FURIOUS "It's UNBELIEVABLE the state of Illinois and Gov. JB Pritzker would hand an ILLEGAL ALIEN a WEAPON!" "It's a FELONY...yet here we have an illegal alien with a firearm in the state of Illinois!" "What's going on here in Illinois...this is yet ANOTHER example of the out-of-control crime problem, this time perpetrated by the state."

This is madness.



If it benefits illegal aliens, it’s a given that Democrats will push it into law.

Pritzker signed the controversial law more than two years ago.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 3751 (Public Act 103-0357) into law on July 28, 2023, which allows certain non-citizens to become police officers and deputy sheriffs in Illinois — Darren (@ChiTownCheese) October 16, 2025

What a coincidence!

Posters say the law is a spit in the face of officers everywhere.

Illinois needs to immediately sift through every police department and agency in the state and verify citizenship. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

It’s sad, but they really do, and it’s all by design.

