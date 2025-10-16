Joe Scarborough: Wrong to Call ‘No Kings’ Rallies Anti-American Despite Years of Attacking...
Rep. Rosa DeLauro Posts Cringe ‘Dance’ Video
Ace Frehley Founding Member of Iconic Rock Band Kiss Dies at 74
Taylor Swift’s Liberal Attachment to Whiteness Is Scarier Than If She Were MAGA
Woman Who ‘Loved’ Charlie Kirk’s Death Arrested for Threatening to Kill Federal Agents
Even JOE BIDEN Has Called BS on the DNC's Attempt to Blame Republicans...
UK MP Celebrates Israeli Soccer Fans Banned From Attending Match 'For Their Own...
Rep. Elise Stefanik Gives Fiery Comment to NYT Hack About 'Islamophobic Attacks' on...
Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and...
Karoline Leavitt Triggers Democrats by Naming Who Makes Up the Party
VIP
Parents Strip Down to Protest Trans Athlete Policy: A Bold Stand Against School...
Zohran Mamdani Says Eliminating Bus Fare Will Reduce Assaults on Drivers
A Stroke of Sensibility: John Fetterman Places Blame for the Schumer Shutdown on...
Skip Bayless’s Baptism Beef with Travis Hunter Sparks Savage Social Media Smackdown

Illinois Insanity: DHS Arrests Armed Illegal Alien Police Officer Hired for Law Signed by Gov JB Pritzker

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:20 PM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Unsurprisingly, Governor JB Pritzker signed an Illinois law allowing non-citizens to become armed police officers. This week, DHS arrested Hanover Park police officer Radule Bojovic. He’s an illegal alien from Montenegro who overstayed his tourist visa by a decade. The whole absurd situation only highlights how out of control Pritzker and his state are when it comes to protecting and elevating illegal aliens.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

JB Pritzker's Illinois allowed an ILLEGAL ALIEN to be an armed, sworn police officer, and Border Commander Greg Bovino is FURIOUS

"It's UNBELIEVABLE the state of Illinois and Gov. JB Pritzker would hand an ILLEGAL ALIEN a WEAPON!"

"It's a FELONY...yet here we have an illegal alien with a firearm in the state of Illinois!"

"What's going on here in Illinois...this is yet ANOTHER example of the out-of-control crime problem, this time perpetrated by the state."

Here’s Border Commander Greg Bovino expressing his frustration on Fox News. (WATCH)

If it benefits illegal aliens, it’s a given that Democrats will push it into law.

Pritzker signed the controversial law more than two years ago.

Recommended

Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

What a coincidence!

Posters say the law is a spit in the face of officers everywhere.

It’s sad, but they really do, and it’s all by design.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN RIGHTS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD
Grateful Calvin
Taylor Swift’s Liberal Attachment to Whiteness Is Scarier Than If She Were MAGA
Brett T.
Joe Scarborough: Wrong to Call ‘No Kings’ Rallies Anti-American Despite Years of Attacking ‘Trumpers’
Warren Squire
Rep. Rosa DeLauro Posts Cringe ‘Dance’ Video
Brett T.
Rep. Elise Stefanik Gives Fiery Comment to NYT Hack About 'Islamophobic Attacks' on Zohran Mamdani
Brett T.
Ace Frehley Founding Member of Iconic Rock Band Kiss Dies at 74
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD Grateful Calvin
Advertisement