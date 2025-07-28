ICE Arrests Illegal Alien POLICE OFFICER After He Attempted to Buy a Gun

Police Officer in Critical Condition as Police Respond to Active Shooter Situation in...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 28, 2025
AngieArtist

That's some headline, but according to Fox News' Bill Melugin, it's accurate. In Maine, they apparently hire illegal aliens as police officers to enforce the law. ICE arrested Jon Luke Evans after he illegally attempted to buy a gun as part of his job. Nothing about this sounds real, but Melugin lays it out in a very long post.

The post continues:

… hired as a cop by Old Orchard Beach PD in ME, and admitted to trying to purchase the gun as part of his job. 

ICE says he first entered the U.S. lawfully by flying into Miami on 9/24/23, but never left on his scheduled departure flight on 10/1/2023, overstaying his visa ever since. 

Patricia Hyde, the Field Office Director for ICE Boston, which arrested Evans, released a blistering statement to FOX, slamming Evans’ hiring as a police officer: 

“Jon Luke Evans not only broke U.S. immigration law, but he also illegally attempted to purchase a firearm. Shockingly, Evans was employed as a local law enforcement officer. The fact that a police department would hire an illegal alien and unlawfully issue him a firearm while on duty would be comical if it weren’t so tragic. We have a police department that was knowingly breaking the very law they are charged with enforcing in order to employ an illegal alien. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien threats from our New England communities.”

Preach!

What is the Old Orchard Beach Police Department doing, hiring someone here illegally? Do they vet applicants for law enforcement positions?

Can you imagine being an American citizen and getting pulled over and given a ticket by an illegal immigrant?

That police department has some explaining to do. Democrats assured us that illegals were coming here to pick crops and clean hotel rooms, not enforce the law.

***

