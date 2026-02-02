Another One? Nurse Says Hospitals Can’t Have MAGA Employees Treating Patients

What is it with nurses? Seriously? Just in the last week, we've written about a registered nurse who wished for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to experience traumatic injuries during childbirth. Then there was the nurse who went on TikTok and encouraged activists to inject ICE agents with a drug that would induce paralysis, and then spray poison on them. Then there was the nurse who declared that he would not perform anesthesia "for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education."

Libs of TikTok has dug up another nurse who believes that hospitals should fire all of their MAGA employees (if they can find them) because it's too dangerous trusting someone's health to someone so racist and hate-filled.

Meet Chad Malinowski, a Chicago area nurse. Chad appears to suggest letting ICE agents bleed out and call on nurses to target them. He also says hospitals should fire all MAGA employees because they’re racists.



Chad works at Midwest Express Clinic and Carle Hospital according to… pic.twitter.com/jdi8yGeUtn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2026

"… his LinkedIn."

If I was a patient, this would concern me enough to chat with a lawyer. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 2, 2026

Imagine going to a hospital for help and the nurse thinks violence against ICE is acceptable and politics decide who deserves a job or care. Totally sane professional behavior right 🤡🌎 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) February 2, 2026

This is criminal. This guy should never be allowed near a patient again. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 2, 2026

Update: The nurse is going into hiding since the video that he recorded and posted online went viral.

UPDATE: Chad is now claiming to be a victim and says he’s going into hiding https://t.co/qwwVJkZEiI pic.twitter.com/fjnTF6z5fZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2026

But he was so indignant in his first video. — ❤️ American Heart ❤️ (@MyHeartAmerica) February 2, 2026

Sad little things, they always claim to be a victim, their desire for attention won’t let them stay away. — Fisherman (@FishermanWords) February 2, 2026

if you have to hide, it's never too early to start Chad — Bogie (@bogie_usa) February 2, 2026

There is no hiding. — Cyb∑rPunk 8811 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@NicholosPoma) February 2, 2026

This creepy freak is an accident waiting to happen. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 2, 2026

They follow the script perfectly every time. Next up is the crying after being fired for "speaking freely" and "expressing ideas" — Stonecold Buckwheat (@SCBuckwheat) February 2, 2026

We need to shut down all nursing schools until we can figure out what's going on.

Do schools and hospitals have any hiring standards anymore?

