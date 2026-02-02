Client Defiance Makes PETA Look Rational in ALL CAPS Rant
Washington Post Journalists: Unburdened By What Has Been: Grammys Edition
VIP
Rural Areas Tasked With Finding Strategies to Make British Countryside 'Less White'
ABC News: Millions Could Lose SNAP Benefits as Work Requirements Take Effect
AWFL Thrilled to Take in Haitian Migrant — It's Like Having Your Own...
U-Haul Backed Up to the Open Door of the Quality Learing Center in...
Coached to Be Anti-ICE by Teachers, Preschoolers Hold Anti-ICE Rally at School
Woman Posts Video of Herself Kickboxing, Says It's Time to Start Training for...
Democrats Recreate Battle of Iwo Jima Flag Raising With Somali-Looking Minnesota Flag
WOMP WOMP: LAPD Says It Won’t Enforce Governor’s Mask Ban on Federal Agents
The Nation Nominates the City of Minneapolis for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates
Adam Schiff Busted for His '1930s Germany' Post (Containing an Edit and ZERO...
Guy Benson Shares a Poll Showing Unhinged Dems Digging Their Own Grave on...

Another One? Nurse Says Hospitals Can’t Have MAGA Employees Treating Patients

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on February 02, 2026

What is it with nurses? Seriously? Just in the last week, we've written about a registered nurse who wished for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to experience traumatic injuries during childbirth. Then there was the nurse who went on TikTok and encouraged activists to inject ICE agents with a drug that would induce paralysis, and then spray poison on them. Then there was the nurse who declared that he would not perform anesthesia "for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education."

Advertisement

Libs of TikTok has dug up another nurse who believes that hospitals should fire all of their MAGA employees (if they can find them) because it's too dangerous trusting someone's health to someone so racist and hate-filled.

"… his LinkedIn."

Update: The nurse is going into hiding since the video that he recorded and posted online went viral.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We need to shut down all nursing schools until we can figure out what's going on.

Do schools and hospitals have any hiring standards anymore?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

HEALTHCARE LIBS OF TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Washington Post Journalists: Unburdened By What Has Been: Grammys Edition
Gordon K
ABC News: Millions Could Lose SNAP Benefits as Work Requirements Take Effect
Brett T.
Client Defiance Makes PETA Look Rational in ALL CAPS Rant
Gordon K
Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama
Sam J.
Woman Posts Video of Herself Kickboxing, Says It's Time to Start Training for MAGA and ICE
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement