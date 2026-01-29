Anti-Ice Activists Surround Restaurant After Mistaking TSA Officers for Federal Agents

Man Impersonates FBI Agent, Says He Has a Court Order (and Pizza Cutter)...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 29, 2026
imgflip

The pro-illegal alien crowd is going to get someone hurt with their Signal network of license plate readers and rapid responders. As we reported a few days ago, pro-illegal rioters spray-painted the windows they didn't manage to break at a hotel in the Twin Cities because they thought ICE agents were sleeping inside. A lone Border Patrol agent with a rifle stood in the doorway and asked, "Where is the local PD?"

We reported a couple of weeks ago that a mob accosted five Twin Cities software developers who were leaving a restaurant because they'd been mistaken for off-duty ICE agents.

We're certain there are a lot more similar cases of "mostly peaceful" mobs descending on hotels and restaurants. Matthew Seedorff of FOX 11 in Los Angeles tried to speak to the organizer of a mob that surrounded a restaurant in Lynwood, but she wouldn't talk to Fox News. We're not sure what she'd say, anyway, because the federal agents inside the restaurant were TSA officers.

Once again, we ask, why are you bringing a Mexican flag to your mini-riot if you're protesting people being deported to Mexico?

No one likes the TSA, but let them eat in peace.

You're disturbing a restaurant full of people trying to eat dinner because you think two of them might be ICE agents? And they're not?

And it would have been wrong even if they were ICE agents. 

We like the woman taking pictures from behind a tree like the worst private detective in the world. She's helping.

An organized, nationwide insurrection against federal law enforcement is not sustainable. We're glad this crowd of mostly peaceful protesters didn't vandalize the restaurant before realizing their mistake.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

