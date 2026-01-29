Anti-Ice Activists Surround Restaurant After Mistaking TSA Officers for Federal Agents

The pro-illegal alien crowd is going to get someone hurt with their Signal network of license plate readers and rapid responders. As we reported a few days ago, pro-illegal rioters spray-painted the windows they didn't manage to break at a hotel in the Twin Cities because they thought ICE agents were sleeping inside. A lone Border Patrol agent with a rifle stood in the doorway and asked, "Where is the local PD?"

Advertisement

We reported a couple of weeks ago that a mob accosted five Twin Cities software developers who were leaving a restaurant because they'd been mistaken for off-duty ICE agents.

We're certain there are a lot more similar cases of "mostly peaceful" mobs descending on hotels and restaurants. Matthew Seedorff of FOX 11 in Los Angeles tried to speak to the organizer of a mob that surrounded a restaurant in Lynwood, but she wouldn't talk to Fox News. We're not sure what she'd say, anyway, because the federal agents inside the restaurant were TSA officers.

LATEST: TSA workers eating dinner were mistaken for ICE agents, drawing dozens of protesters to a Lynwood restaurant.



We tried speaking with an apparent organizer but received little explanation. pic.twitter.com/5Y6HH0ikqQ — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) January 29, 2026

Once again, we ask, why are you bringing a Mexican flag to your mini-riot if you're protesting people being deported to Mexico?

i could get in on a TSA protest actually — Ai Counsel (@cyrusjohnson) January 29, 2026

No one likes the TSA, but let them eat in peace.

I don’t understand why anyone is ok with this. — im nobody but i am someone (@transcended) January 29, 2026

You're disturbing a restaurant full of people trying to eat dinner because you think two of them might be ICE agents? And they're not?

Terrorists — Greg Scott (@greg_scott) January 29, 2026

A bunch of unemployed idiots — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) January 29, 2026

Remind me who the fascists are again. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 29, 2026

Let me ge this strait: Leftism likes to proclaim they are more educated than their political opposition yet can’t tell the difference between TSA and ICE, and go on to cause chaos in a city because of their own stupidity. And there are no consequences. — Timm (@realTimmB) January 29, 2026

And it would have been wrong even if they were ICE agents.

Idiots. All of them are idiots at this point. — JonJon ⚾️ (@Jonnybraulto) January 29, 2026

We like the woman taking pictures from behind a tree like the worst private detective in the world. She's helping.

They're like deranged lemmings running from one place to another because anyone in uniform "might" be ICE so let's destroy a hotel and raid a restaurant ... because. — Tamara Smith (@BlueCeltic) January 29, 2026

And this proves our immigration laws are inadequate. We have imported so many “sub-par” people, they cannot even protest against the right people. And when they are asked to explain their side - they don’t want to talk. And they don’t want anyone else to talk. True fascism. — MrJaggers1812 (@mrjaggers1812) January 29, 2026

Advertisement

No comment? We’ll see you in court. Terroristic activities targeting individuals with harassment is a civil offence. — Tedex (@chinmarinero) January 29, 2026

It’s time to arrest these psychos and make an example out of them. This bullshit is not sustainable. — Ski Town SMB (@stevehaag81) January 29, 2026

An organized, nationwide insurrection against federal law enforcement is not sustainable. We're glad this crowd of mostly peaceful protesters didn't vandalize the restaurant before realizing their mistake.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.