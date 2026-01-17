Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then...
Tech Workers Mistaken for ICE Agents and Accosted by Flash Mob

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on January 17, 2026
The Simpsons

This is a very long post, but it's worth it. Apparently, ICE Watch or some other vigilante group like it sent out the emergency distress signal that ICE agents were eating lunch at a restaurant. Actually, it was two tech workers who started recording when the anti-ICE harpies began clinging to the restaurant windows like flies. The pair was accosted while they left, not being able to prove that they were not ICE agents.

… protesters were alerted to the Minneapolis restaurant where they were dining.

Alpha News obtained video and spoke with one of the men, Lee, a software engineer from Plymouth, who described how the situation unfolded.

Lee said the group was eating lunch at Clancy’s Deli, near 38th Street and Grand Avenue South, when one of the men — who belongs to an anti-ICE Signal chat — received a message from a group labeled “SW Minneapolis Rapid Response” claiming that plainclothes ICE agents were dining at the restaurant.

“My friend was shocked,” Lee said. “He’s on the [anti-ICE] side politically. He lives nearby. He’s eaten there before. And suddenly he’s seeing messages saying we’re ICE.”

The software engineers — all white males dressed casually in sweatshirts and jackets — were soon confronted by protesters who surrounded the restaurant, shouting insults and blowing whistles in their ears as they attempted to leave, according to Lee.

Lee emphasized to Alpha News that the group’s political views were mixed, but said the encounter left some of them reconsidering their positions.

“One of us is pro-ICE, one anti-ICE, others on the fence,” he said. “After this, I think some of them are rethinking everything.”

No kidding.

We tried and failed to convince Joe Biden that Antifa was an actual thing and not an idea. The "antifascists" were the real fascists the whole time.

They have been.

***

