Video Reportedly Shows Alex Pretti Doing Everything But 'Legally Observing'

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on January 28, 2026
imgflip

There's a video going around with a proposed Community Note: it says the source of this video was not the BBC but rather The News Movement, which was filming a documentary about ICE activity in Minneapolis. The BBC apparently analyzed the footage and identified the subject as Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed last week during a confrontation with the Border Patrol.

As our own Sam J. reported on Tuesday, we're learning more and more about Pretti. Pretti allegedly scrubbed his social media presence one day prior to his actions leading to his death. His parents had said he'd quit his job as an ICE nurse months ago and had shown signs of "unusual behavior." Reports also say that Pretti legally owned the gun he was carrying, but didn't have ID or his carry permit with him. Oh, and he'd also broken a rib in an altercation with federal officers a week before he was shot. 

Here's the new video:

"… peaceful protester."

That's not to say he deserved to die, but it is important context to have when discussing the shooting.

Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in Epic Hearing Showdown
justmindy
You can see the gun in his waistband.

Some people are saying this video is AI. If so, what would the purpose be of making it? To make Pretti look violent? Because that's what it does.

We've already done one post today dragging Jesse Singal, so we'll just leave this here:

***

Tags:

BORDER PATROL GUN VIOLENCE ICE

