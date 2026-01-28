Video Reportedly Shows Alex Pretti Doing Everything But 'Legally Observing'

There's a video going around with a proposed Community Note: it says the source of this video was not the BBC but rather The News Movement, which was filming a documentary about ICE activity in Minneapolis. The BBC apparently analyzed the footage and identified the subject as Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed last week during a confrontation with the Border Patrol.

As our own Sam J. reported on Tuesday, we're learning more and more about Pretti. Pretti allegedly scrubbed his social media presence one day prior to his actions leading to his death. His parents had said he'd quit his job as an ICE nurse months ago and had shown signs of "unusual behavior." Reports also say that Pretti legally owned the gun he was carrying, but didn't have ID or his carry permit with him. Oh, and he'd also broken a rib in an altercation with federal officers a week before he was shot.

Here's the new video:

MUST WATCH: Footage of an a man who looks like Alex Pretti with a gun in his waistband, spitting on and attacking federal law enforcement officers and kicking the tail light of their vehicle on January 13.



Bombshell report from the BBC.



Important context: Pretti was not a… pic.twitter.com/snzEO8rU8w — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2026

"… peaceful protester."

Alex Pretti doing everything on camera except "legal observing."



Aggravated assault, obstructing, destruction of government property, vandalism, battery, etc.



Not doing a lot of "ICU Nursing" in these videos, either.pic.twitter.com/zFWDmCKirs — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 28, 2026

That's not to say he deserved to die, but it is important context to have when discussing the shooting.

And narrative collapses in 3,2,1.. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 28, 2026

Another massive narrative buster.



These are the people Democrats have created and propped up as martyrs. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 28, 2026

Since when is it wrong to legally observe physically? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 28, 2026

So he’s armed here while attacking and damaging an ICE vehicle and instigating a confrontation.



Got it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2026

You can see the gun in his waistband.

He was a trained agitator who knew exactly what he was doing. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) January 28, 2026

‼️ The FBI and the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center need to conduct a full investigation into Alex Pretti’s care of his ICU patients.



If he was this violent and committing felonies while armed simply because he disagreed with our federal government, then who can say… pic.twitter.com/m9Cg8QWBPr — Jammles (@jammles9) January 28, 2026

Shame the police were not able to arrest him and give him a one week jail sentence. He’d be alive today. — F-15tony (@F_15_Tony) January 28, 2026

Yeah that guy looks kind of keyed up a little bit LOL — Telepathic Bunny Comics (@TelepathicBunny) January 28, 2026

Mostly peaceful. — HPT (@HyperionPrime) (@HPT30147483) January 28, 2026

Just your average violent communist thug — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 28, 2026

Some people are saying this video is AI. If so, what would the purpose be of making it? To make Pretti look violent? Because that's what it does.

We've already done one post today dragging Jesse Singal, so we'll just leave this here:

Assuming this video is accurate (OP attributes it to the BBC, which is not who reported it, and the YouTube channel that did report it cited BBC facial recognition technology), how does this have any bearing on what actually happened when he was shot? Seriously? https://t.co/ZD60lKIwZm — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 28, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

