Anti-ICE Activists Now Making and Then Canceling Rental Car Reservations

As we've been reporting, Target has been the target of anti-ICE activists lately, reportedly for letting ICE use their parking lot and ICE agents use their restrooms. There have been sing-alongs with woke clergy and musical sit-ins. Things got so stupid recently, though, that we didn't even believe it. The new Target protest involved white women buying containers of Morton's salt and then immediately standing in line at the customer service desk to return them. Salt, get it? Salt melts ice. What a brilliant way to make life difficult for the poor clerk assigned to the customer service desk that day.

Now, we're hearing of another protest in the same vein. People are upset with Enterprise for renting cars to ICE agents, so they're making car reservations and then canceling them. We wouldn't have believed it if we hadn't seen the video of them all holding matching "Cancel ICE Contracts NOW."

So first they bought and returned salt at Target.



Now, bored old liberals in Minnesota are renting vehicles, cancelling, and harassing employees at @Enterprise to demand they stop providing vehicles to ICE agents. pic.twitter.com/V9h0JgFfKv — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) January 22, 2026

Who printed the green signs?

That's who organized this harassment. Enterprise should sue. — EJ 😊 (@EJUnderTheRadar) January 22, 2026

It’s almost like they don’t understand that the government has alternate ways of reserving vehicles for personnel, including skipping the counter and going straight to their cars. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) January 22, 2026

Is any of this working or are they just making life miserable for the workers behind the counter? — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) January 22, 2026

Non-refundable down payments would fix this. — mog (@moggingface) January 22, 2026

What's going to happen is they'll be put on a "do not rent" list so when they really need to rent a car they won't be able to after this stunt. — Musings of a nobody (@JustaCi54400863) January 22, 2026

Time to immediately implement a temporary $500 cancellation fee at this location — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith) January 22, 2026

The simple solution - put a non-refundable pre-pay requirement for rentals at effected locations. — Leonard Joyner (@LeonardMJoyner) January 22, 2026

Imagine being there for a business trip and having to deal with this nonsense — None Ya Business (@BasedAZInsight) January 22, 2026

Imagine being a normal human being trying to pick something up at Target's customer service desk.

Oh look, they’re all boomers — Connor Lyons CSCS, ATC (@based_coach1) January 22, 2026

Liberal boomers are the biggest bunch of malcontents on earth. Most of them come out of government or military or big corp jobs. Nastiest people out there. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) January 22, 2026

How do these people have this much time on their hands? 😂



Freakin losers. — Barely Based (@Handssolo45) January 22, 2026

They're all on Social Security.

A bunch of entitled white folks harrassing hard working middle class people to defend criminals.



JFC — TakeRKellyGiveUsBack2Pac (@AreYouFNKidding) January 22, 2026

And that's what it all comes down to. These clowns will spend their day waiting in line to return salt or cancel a car reservation to help protect criminal illegal aliens from being detained. Murderers, rapists, gang members, drug dealers … that's who they're protecting.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

