Gov. Tim Walz Posts About Masked Agents Snatching Preschoolers Off the Street
VIP
Conservatives Are Having Babies – And the Numbers Show We'll Outbreed the Left
'Yep, Nuts': Elon Musk Agrees Liberal White Women Are Delusional Nutballs
Drew Holden Exposes Media Conspiracy: '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Story Was Always About a...
Jasmine Crockett to TX Dems: If We're Gonna Lose the Senate Race Anyway,...
Professional Agitator Who Told AG Pam Bondi to Arrest and Charge Him Gets...
Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Arrest of Church Raid Organizer ‘A Gross Abuse of...
Justice Served for Church Invaders—But Don Lemon Skates Free as Judge Blocks DOJ...
ICE Isn’t the Problem. Clan Mentality, Media Lies, and Gavin Newsom’s Meltdown Explained
Charlie Kirk Murder Conspiracy Plus Vance Baby Announcement Equals the Left's Weirdest Mel...
Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After...
VA's New Attorney General Jay 'Two-Bullets' Jones Can't Even Spell Attorney (No, We're...
CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation...
Pam Bondi Busts Out the Handcuffs: Psycho Liberals Arrested in Minnesota

Anti-ICE Activists Now Making and Then Canceling Rental Car Reservations

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 22, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

As we've been reporting, Target has been the target of anti-ICE activists lately, reportedly for letting ICE use their parking lot and ICE agents use their restrooms. There have been sing-alongs with woke clergy and musical sit-ins. Things got so stupid recently, though, that we didn't even believe it. The new Target protest involved white women buying containers of Morton's salt and then immediately standing in line at the customer service desk to return them. Salt, get it? Salt melts ice. What a brilliant way to make life difficult for the poor clerk assigned to the customer service desk that day.

Advertisement

Now, we're hearing of another protest in the same vein. People are upset with Enterprise for renting cars to ICE agents, so they're making car reservations and then canceling them. We wouldn't have believed it if we hadn't seen the video of them all holding matching "Cancel ICE Contracts NOW."

Recommended

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Imagine being a normal human being trying to pick something up at Target's customer service desk.

They're all on Social Security.

Advertisement

And that's what it all comes down to. These clowns will spend their day waiting in line to return salt or cancel a car reservation to help protect criminal illegal aliens from being detained. Murderers, rapists, gang members, drug dealers … that's who they're protecting.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'Yep, Nuts': Elon Musk Agrees Liberal White Women Are Delusional Nutballs
Brett T.
Gov. Tim Walz Posts About Masked Agents Snatching Preschoolers Off the Street
Brett T.
Drew Holden Exposes Media Conspiracy: '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Story Was Always About a Fleeing Illegal Dad
justmindy
CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch)
Sam J.
Jasmine Crockett to TX Dems: If We're Gonna Lose the Senate Race Anyway, Why Not Me
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement