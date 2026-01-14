MS NOW's Lawrence O'Donnell: 'Every Video From Every Angle' Shows Renée Good Posed No Threat

Everyone has seen the videos of Renée Good hitting the accelerator with an ICE agent in front of her SUV. There are still plenty who believe that it's all made up, and the ICE agent wasn't hit by the car at all, even though the ICE agent's own video shows him being struck. As we reported a few days ago, Minnesota State Representative Aisha Gomez appeared as a guest on MS NOW and admitted she hadn't watched the latest DHS “propaganda video" because it won’t change her mind that Good was "executed."

Now we have MS NOW hosts claiming that "every video from every angle" shows that Good did not run over the agent. She didn't run him over because he shot her. He was struck by the SUV and suffered a hip injury and internal bleeding. Here's Lawrence O'Donnell claiming that Good posed no threat to the ICE agent at all.

Lawrence O’Donnell: “Every video from every angle of the killing of Renee Good by one of Donald Trump’s ICE agents shows she did not run him over. Jonathan Ross fired his last two shots at her when she posed no threat to him at all” pic.twitter.com/ArqxASzqfm — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 14, 2026

It is impossible! The still photo shows him firing beside a car that is moving away from him. If he was firing from beside the vehicle, how did the bullet hole end up in the front windshield?

O'Donnell, since every video proves your point, why not show them all?

Which is a lie. — Cartel California 🇺🇸 (@Cartel_Cal) January 14, 2026

That’s a lie and on top of it the officer suffered internal bleeding. — Mars (@Mars01722137923) January 14, 2026

But he wasn't "run over." O'Donnell gives himself an out there.

No one said she RAN HIM OVER.



Bitch HIT HIM! — Benjamin dhong (@BenjaminDhong) January 14, 2026

Now the narrative changes. Nobody said she ran him over. She Tried to run him over. Moron — Dewey, Cheatem & Howe (@DueyCheatemNHow) January 14, 2026

And she would have, if he hadn't fired his weapon.

Yes, she didn't run him over. She just knocked him back about 4 feet. When's the last time you were knocked back 4 feet — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) January 14, 2026

The wording "she did not run him over". This isn't in dispute. She did hit him and he reacted. — JennynGA (@JeninGA93) January 14, 2026

She hit him.



You don't have to get run over to get injured. — Matthew Rosario (@knows_he_doesnt) January 14, 2026

Really? She drove into him. If someone shoots at an officer but misses is not alright for the officer to return fire? What is the color of the sky in your world? — J Boz (@JBoz99) January 14, 2026

Fact: all three shots were from the front of the vehicle. Check windshield and front of side view mirror. — Neeson™ (@baggy615) January 14, 2026

She could had turned around. It’s not correct she was not a threat.



It’s easy to Monday morning quarterback that she was not a threat when you weren’t there for the stalking, road blocks, threats or in front of the vehicle when she hit the gas. — ShadowBanned (@WaLu1911) January 14, 2026

O'Donnell is pure scum. Conflating "ran over" with "hit" and then ignoring the fact that when he fired the first shot, she DID pose a threat to him. — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕒𝕜 𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕨 (@Hank_Braak) January 14, 2026

The agent wasn't run over because he shot her. It's a duplicitous statement to say that she posed no threat to him at all because he wasn't "run over."

Show all of the videos from all of the angles so your viewer can make up his own mind.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

