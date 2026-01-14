MS NOW's Lawrence O'Donnell: 'Every Video From Every Angle' Shows Renée Good Posed No Threat

Here's How Seriously ANOTHER Dem Takes Their Warning About Devastation Climate Change Will...
Brett T. | 5:05 PM on January 14, 2026
Townhall Media

Everyone has seen the videos of Renée Good hitting the accelerator with an ICE agent in front of her SUV. There are still plenty who believe that it's all made up, and the ICE agent wasn't hit by the car at all, even though the ICE agent's own video shows him being struck. As we reported a few days ago, Minnesota State Representative Aisha Gomez appeared as a guest on MS NOW and admitted she hadn't watched the latest DHS “propaganda video" because it won’t change her mind that Good was "executed."

Now we have MS NOW hosts claiming that "every video from every angle" shows that Good did not run over the agent. She didn't run him over because he shot her. He was struck by the SUV and suffered a hip injury and internal bleeding. Here's Lawrence O'Donnell claiming that Good posed no threat to the ICE agent at all.

It is impossible! The still photo shows him firing beside a car that is moving away from him. If he was firing from beside the vehicle, how did the bullet hole end up in the front windshield?

O'Donnell, since every video proves your point, why not show them all?

But he wasn't "run over." O'Donnell gives himself an out there.

And she would have, if he hadn't fired his weapon.

The agent wasn't run over because he shot her. It's a duplicitous statement to say that she posed no threat to him at all because he wasn't "run over."

Show all of the videos from all of the angles so your viewer can make up his own mind.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

