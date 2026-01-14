ICE Agent's Internal Bleeding Proves Refrigerator Doors Are NOT, in Fact, Deadlier Than SUVs

Now, we here at 'Twitchy' are not medical doctors (we're just hilarious and definitely should have Doctorates in snark), but when we hear a person has internal bleeding after being hit by a whole SUV, it sounds pretty serious.

BREAKING: The ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition. — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 14, 2026

Wait?! That can't be right. Mayor Jacob Frey told America his injuries were akin to 'closing a refrigerator door with your hip'. People generally don't experience internal bleeding when they go to get a little sweet treat, Jacob!

I too, suffer internal bleeding, when closing the refrigerator door.



Any comment, @MayorFrey? pic.twitter.com/4cXCqGPvRO — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 14, 2026

Sounds like he owes the ICE officer an apology.

I was reliably told by the mainstream media pundits that Jonathon Ross was NEVER hit by the car at all...



So how did he suffer internal bleeding?



Must have just spontaneously occurred! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 14, 2026

Did the ICE officer spontaneously combust?

I was also told that a large SUV hitting you at a relatively low speed can’t hurt you in any fashion https://t.co/ib8Ht4L6xo — Scott Wilheim (@ScottWilheim) January 14, 2026

Which is strange since the Left is always whining about SUV and big trucks as dangerous to pedestrians. Now, suddenly they are like little cotton candy balls.

Easy! He didn't! CBS is lying! https://t.co/HcdulMuwdK — Beefy Spurge (@ohnonotjubo) January 14, 2026

Because he isn’t suffering from internal bleeding. https://t.co/QWHlOUmBg0 — Now You Know! (@hawk4lyfe) January 14, 2026

Of course, the Left went right to work insisting he really isn't bleeding and everyone is lying to news reporters.

Wow! What a mystery!



I’m gonna have to go with: he DIDN’T suffer internal bleeding because HE WAS NEVER HIT BY THE CAR AT ALL. He deliberately positioned himself in front of it so he could justify executing an unarmed U.S. citizen.@mattvanswol is too dumb to exist. https://t.co/DqW0QKpk2J — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) January 14, 2026

Then, the even more demented theory he purposely stepped in front of the SUV so she had to hit him and then he could shoot her. Whatever, dude!

Damn refrigerator door!!!

It is currently under arrest. pic.twitter.com/mOCwI5WeFQ — ✌♥️🤍💙~LoveLaw~🇺🇸 (@lovelaw2) January 14, 2026

Lock down all refrigerator doors until we have a better idea what they are capable of.

The official Democrat/Liberal talking point is that he "wasn't run over".



They changed that from Anderson Cooper's "agent made contact with the car", after they could no longer sell "didn't hit him". — Michael Mauldin (@TeamToad) January 14, 2026

I fired an AR-15 in South Carolina at a target and the shock wave caused his injuries in Minneapolis. That is about how absurd some of their claims can be.



The man was hit by the vehicle, which is on video. — Jeff Hammond (@hammond) January 14, 2026

It's impossible to reason with crazy people.

Whether he has internal bleeding or not does not take anything away from the story or video.



She was driving her car towards ICE agents, she was told to stop, she failed to listen. — Mike (@Paid_Pundit1) January 14, 2026

Those are the only facts that matter.

