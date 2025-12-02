Agriculture Secretary Says No More SNAP Funding to States That Don't Provide Data
Man Who Firebombed Federal Building Says He Was Motivated by Anger Over Family...
Righteous Sen. Ed Markey Quotes the Gospels in Replying to Sec. Kristi Noem's...
Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let...
Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and...
Mark Kelly's 'Illegal Orders' Hoax Falls Apart: Trump, Hegseth Vindicated
Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden...
CUE the Meltdown! Look on Pete Hegseth's Face While Talking About Ending Narco-Terrorism...
Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM...
Larry O'Connor Serves Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for Dems...
DANG FANG! Kash Patel ENDING Eric Swalwell With His Own CRINGE Joke About...
They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY...
Evil White Men! REEE! Joey Jones Shares 'Dumbest Post He's Seen on X'...
VIP
Dolly Parton's Angry, Younger-But-Somehow-Wrinklier Sister Stella Lists Her FAVE Democrats...

Illegal Alien Trucker Charged With Killing Newlyweds Given CDL by California

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

When we saw this post, we had to check the name to make sure this wasn't the illegal alien trucker who killed three people in Florida while making an illegal U-turn, or the illegal alien trucker who killed three people in California. Both of those drivers received their commercial driver's licenses from California, by the way.

Advertisement

But this is a different story about an illegal alien killing a newlywed couple in Oregon.

Emily Crane reports for The New York Post:

A truck driver charged with killing a newlywed couple in a horrific crash in Oregon is an illegal immigrant who was granted a commercial driver’s license in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California, according to the feds.

Indian national Rajinder Kumar, 32, was arrested after he jackknifed his semi-truck and collided with a vehicle in Bend back on Nov. 24, killing William Carter and his new wife, Jennifer Lower.

Kumar was in the US illegally, having been released into the country by the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security revealed Monday as it announced that an immigration detainer has been lodged.

He was issued a commercial driver’s license in California and given work authorization in 2023, the feds said.

So this is another illegal Indian national who received his commercial driver's license from the state of California.

Last month, we reported that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had revoked 17,000 CDLs illegally issued by California.

Recommended

Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Could we at least look into the people issuing these licenses?

Advertisement

Go after the trucking companies that are hiring illegals.

So that's eight people killed this year by illegal alien Indian drivers with CDLs issued by California. It seems like stopping this should be a priority of the Trump administration.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS
Sam J.
Agriculture Secretary Says No More SNAP Funding to States That Don't Provide Data
Brett T.
Righteous Sen. Ed Markey Quotes the Gospels in Replying to Sec. Kristi Noem's Travel Ban Suggestion
Brett T.
Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let the DRAGGING Begin
Sam J.
They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY Nervous
Sam J.
DANG FANG! Kash Patel ENDING Eric Swalwell With His Own CRINGE Joke About a Woman's Jacket Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS Sam J.
Advertisement