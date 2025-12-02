Illegal Alien Trucker Charged With Killing Newlyweds Given CDL by California

When we saw this post, we had to check the name to make sure this wasn't the illegal alien trucker who killed three people in Florida while making an illegal U-turn, or the illegal alien trucker who killed three people in California. Both of those drivers received their commercial driver's licenses from California, by the way.

But this is a different story about an illegal alien killing a newlywed couple in Oregon.

Truck driver charged with killing newlyweds in horror crash is illegal migrant given license in Newsom’s California: feds https://t.co/yplun0trsy pic.twitter.com/zbDclRGgzu — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2025

Emily Crane reports for The New York Post:

A truck driver charged with killing a newlywed couple in a horrific crash in Oregon is an illegal immigrant who was granted a commercial driver’s license in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California, according to the feds. Indian national Rajinder Kumar, 32, was arrested after he jackknifed his semi-truck and collided with a vehicle in Bend back on Nov. 24, killing William Carter and his new wife, Jennifer Lower. Kumar was in the US illegally, having been released into the country by the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security revealed Monday as it announced that an immigration detainer has been lodged. He was issued a commercial driver’s license in California and given work authorization in 2023, the feds said.

So this is another illegal Indian national who received his commercial driver's license from the state of California.

All of those CDL’s Newsom issued should have been revoked! pic.twitter.com/IezwcMf0yF — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) December 2, 2025

Last month, we reported that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had revoked 17,000 CDLs illegally issued by California.

At what point do they issue arrest warrants for the California officials responsible for putting this on the road? — Rando Calrissian (@ManadnocFisher) December 2, 2025

ALL trucking licenses given to illegals through the state of California should be declared unlawful and unacceptable in all other 49 states of the union. — SgtHulka (@4everNblujeans) December 2, 2025

All the families of all the victims of these illegally licensed drivers should sue the State of California for the death of their relatives. — Jesus Anguiano (@AutumnalBaby) December 2, 2025

So the people issuing the license will be held accountable or nah? — Right Down The Middle (@AltMiddle4EVA) December 2, 2025

Could we at least look into the people issuing these licenses?

This is more than a tragic crash; it's a monumental failure of California's sanctuary policies and the CDL licensing system. Newsom's administration gave a deadly weapon—a commercial license—to a person who should have never been behind the wheel. The blood is on their hands. — Selena Maris (@ItsSelenaMaris) December 2, 2025

When does California get sued for giving out illegal CDLs? — Cara Solimo (@csolimo) December 2, 2025

At what point are the GOVERNMENT WORKERS in California going to be held accountable for this. These illegal border jumpers keep killing people & nothing is happening to the folks that are giving them these licenses & trucks to drive. — B² (@IceIceBrand0n) December 2, 2025

Go after the trucking companies that are hiring illegals.

8 USC 1324 makes it a felony to aid, abet, or encourage illegals. Giving them a CDL does all 3.



That law also makes people who aid, abet, or encourage illegals responsible for violent crimes they commit. Newsom and his bureaucrats should be charged federally.



But they won't.🤬 — FiredFed (@FiredFed1) December 2, 2025

Just imagine if this was someone you knew, going to a wedding of 2 young people ready to start a life and a family and you hear they were killed by cheap labor/free votes imported by your government lobbied by corporations.

Whoever gave him a CDL belongs in prison. — GenZ_Mind (@genz_mind) December 2, 2025

So that's eight people killed this year by illegal alien Indian drivers with CDLs issued by California. It seems like stopping this should be a priority of the Trump administration.

