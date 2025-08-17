Martha Raddatz Demands State Secrets, INSTEAD Gets Schooled by Rubio in Epic Smackdown
Illegal Alien Semi-Truck Driver Arrested for Highway U-Turn that Killed Three Americans in Florida

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:45 PM on August 17, 2025
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Three American citizens are dead due to California’s lax commercial driver's license policies that put an illegal alien behind the wheel of a semi-truck. On Tuesday of last week, authorities say Indian native Harjinder Singh steered his truck to make an illegal U-turn using an ‘Official Use Only’ area on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce. A minivan collided with the trailer. The driver and two passengers died. Singh has been arrested and is being charged with vehicular homicide.

Advertisement

The deadly crash was captured on the truck’s in-cabin camera. (WATCH)

It’s unsettling because he carries on as if this is just a normal occurrence.

Commenters are baffled that anyone, including an illegal alien, would do something so inherently incompetent and dangerous on a busy highway.

Maybe drivers can get away with this in India, but not in America.

One poster says our nation’s streets and highways are flooded with illegal alien truck drivers. 

They're not!

Singh has been arrested and awaits trial and is in ICE custody. Commenters want him locked away for life.

Advertisement

Three Americans are dead. Then there's the cost of a trial. Plus, the cost of incarceration. We bear all of this because Democrats, once again, decided to prioritize the wants and desires of illegal aliens over the needs and safety of American citizens.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

