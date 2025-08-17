Illegal Alien Semi-Truck Driver Arrested for Highway U-Turn that Killed Three Americans in Florida

Three American citizens are dead due to California’s lax commercial driver's license policies that put an illegal alien behind the wheel of a semi-truck. On Tuesday of last week, authorities say Indian native Harjinder Singh steered his truck to make an illegal U-turn using an ‘Official Use Only’ area on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce. A minivan collided with the trailer. The driver and two passengers died. Singh has been arrested and is being charged with vehicular homicide.

The deadly crash was captured on the truck’s in-cabin camera. (WATCH)

This illegal alien obtained a commercial driver’s license in California.



He just kiIIed 3 people after making an illegal U-turn.



This is California’s sanctuary policies in action.



Sanctuary city policies get people kiIIed.

https://t.co/y17EFDpWOv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 17, 2025

What the heck! That’s was insane. Those people had no chance. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 17, 2025

Yea, it’s devastating. I don’t even know what went through this guy’s head. It’s insane. He didn’t even show an ounce of remorse either. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 17, 2025

He killed 3 people and doesn't show any remorse — Raz (@AustRepublican) August 17, 2025

It’s unsettling because he carries on as if this is just a normal occurrence.

Commenters are baffled that anyone, including an illegal alien, would do something so inherently incompetent and dangerous on a busy highway.

He attempted a U-turn on a highway with a trailered semi truck? — Buckley376 (@Buckley376) August 17, 2025

He didn't attempt. From the right lane, he crossed the left traffic lanes to make a U turn at an Official Use Only U turn. Most likely, without signaling. The mini van broadsided his trailer, passing underneath it, and killing everyone inside the vehicle. — Pinochet was right!❌ (@ExemptMeNow) August 17, 2025

Well, he didn’t complete it, so I said attempt. He’s needs to do big time prison for this and his employer is going bankrupt. — Buckley376 (@Buckley376) August 17, 2025

Low IQ things you can get away with in third world countries. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 17, 2025

Maybe drivers can get away with this in India, but not in America.

One poster says our nation’s streets and highways are flooded with illegal alien truck drivers.

The US is infested with illegal truck drivers.

I see it every day. — Erik Hansen🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@hansen98613) August 17, 2025

It’s so dangerous — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 17, 2025

Oooooooooof course he was an illegal. Ooooooooooof course, he got a license from California. I'll bet if you check, he's voted too. — Seán Gatton (@SeanGatton) August 17, 2025

The majority that I encounter barely comprehend the English language. Many do not speak any English at all. How are they reading road signs etc.? — Erik Hansen🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@hansen98613) August 17, 2025

They're not!

Singh has been arrested and awaits trial and is in ICE custody. Commenters want him locked away for life.

He should spend the rest of his life in prison. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 17, 2025

What so outrageous is the fact they don’t seem to understand, or care what they had just done. — ThatFatOldMan (@ThatFatOldMan) August 17, 2025

It’s sick because we will have to pay for it. I feel awful for the victims. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 17, 2025

Three Americans are dead. Then there's the cost of a trial. Plus, the cost of incarceration. We bear all of this because Democrats, once again, decided to prioritize the wants and desires of illegal aliens over the needs and safety of American citizens.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

