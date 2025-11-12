Sean Duffy Revokes 17,000 Commercial Driver's Licenses Illegally Issued by California

The U.S. Department of Transportation, under Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, has reportedly revoked 17,000 non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses given to "dangerous foreign drivers." We've recently reported on two trucking accidents that killed a total of six people, and both drivers were Indian nationals who'd been granted their CDLs by the state of California.

BREAKING: California admits they illegally issued 17,000 non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses to “dangerous foreign drivers.”



Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says he’s revoking all of them.



Democrats gave CDLs to foreigners who don’t speak English or understand our… pic.twitter.com/wpZhCIYmKx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2025

THIS IS A MASSIVE NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE pic.twitter.com/AqRQetVTAA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2025

The Department of Transportation issued a statement on Wednesday:

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy announced today that the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has admitted to illegally issuing 17,000 non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) to dangerous foreign drivers. Thanks to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) ongoing audit, each of these licenses is being revoked. “After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed. Now that we’ve exposed their lies, 17,000 illegally issued trucking licenses are being revoked,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. My team will continue to force California to prove they have removed every illegal immigrant from behind the wheel of semitrucks and school buses.” Notices have been issued to the 17,000 non-domiciled CDL holders that their license no longer meets federal requirements and will expire in 60 days.

Democrats let non-English speakers drive 80,000-lb rigs on American roads. This isn’t “inclusion,” it’s insanity, playing bumper cars with national security. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) November 12, 2025

Of course they admitted it because it’s undeniable, and clearly they should be revoked.



But…..where are the damn consequences especially given lives were lost as a direct result of these reckless zero qualification pez dispenser issuances of these licenses? — Prognostikater (@prognostikater) November 12, 2025

This should be criminal, and we should file charges. — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) November 12, 2025

Where is the accountability for those involved in this crime - a crime that has already killed American citizens? — Mike (@Mike78642) November 12, 2025

Well it's great to revoke the licensees however that doesn't prevent them from driving around without one. Only if there are stiff penalties for companies who employ them AND they get caught. Enforcement is key. — MDArlon (@mdarlon12834) November 12, 2025

Cool, now throw the people who issued those CDL's in prison. — JimmyRay (@LevelHeading) November 12, 2025

Take them away, but also prosecute those who gave them out in the first place — Mike @ MyGarageShop (@My_Garage_Shop) November 12, 2025

Cool, now do Oregon and cover ALL licenses issued to illegals. Then double check to see if they registered to vote. — Seamoss (@_Seamoss_) November 12, 2025

Wonder how much they paid for these licenses? And to whom? — Skip (@skipper7999) November 12, 2025

Every weigh station in the country should have an ICE officer on staff. These illegals should NOT be on our roads driving vehicles that weigh upwards of 70,000 to 80,000 pounds. It's ludicrous. — OutsideThinker (@Outsidethinker) November 12, 2025

The worst state in our union. Used to be worried about Oregon for suicide tourism, and New York because of population density leading to leftism. But California is the cause of so much death and destruction throughout our country and not just in California. — Michael Madsen (@MadsenJMichael) November 12, 2025

This is one of the ways that blue sanctuary states harm the rest of the country. This must stop. — dwjames68 (@dwjames68) November 12, 2025

Somebody needs to go to prison for this — Debbie Blackman (@debrablackmanXX) November 12, 2025

If the CDLs were issued illegally, then we'd best charge the people who issued them.

