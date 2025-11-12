Sean Duffy Revokes 17,000 Commercial Driver's Licenses Illegally Issued by California

WATCH - This Ain’t Camelot, It’s CRINGEALOT: Kennedy Heir Clicked ‘Upload’ & We’re...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The U.S. Department of Transportation, under Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, has reportedly revoked 17,000 non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses given to "dangerous foreign drivers." We've recently reported on two trucking accidents that killed a total of six people, and both drivers were Indian nationals who'd been granted their CDLs by the state of California.

The Department of Transportation issued a statement on Wednesday:

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy announced today that the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has admitted to illegally issuing 17,000 non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) to dangerous foreign drivers. Thanks to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) ongoing audit, each of these licenses is being revoked.  

“After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed. Now that we’ve exposed their lies, 17,000 illegally issued trucking licenses are being revoked,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. My team will continue to force California to prove they have removed every illegal immigrant from behind the wheel of semitrucks and school buses.”  

Notices have been issued to the 17,000 non-domiciled CDL holders that their license no longer meets federal requirements and will expire in 60 days.

If the CDLs were issued illegally, then we'd best charge the people who issued them.

***

CALIFORNIA ILLEGAL ALIEN SEAN DUFFY

