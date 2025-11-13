Charlamagne Says Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is the Most Effective Messenger the Dems Have

White House Trolls Dems Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries With One Last Sombrero...
Brett T. | 12:00 AM on November 13, 2025
Meme

So, who exactly is the face of the Democratic Party these days? Radio host Charlamagne tha God doesn't exactly kneel and kiss Rep. Jasmine Crockett's feet, but he does advise Democrats to lean into Crockett, as she's a "phenomenal messenger."

Use her as a Trojan horse? Like faking the ghetto accent to sneak past the guards and then destroying the Republicans from within? Maybe she's already in, as she claims that Republicans come up to her in airports all the time and say, "We love you!"

We are talking about the woman who said just because you commit a crime doesn't make you a criminal, right?

It's going to be tough … AOC is really fighting for that spot.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

