Charlamagne Says Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is the Most Effective Messenger the Dems Have

So, who exactly is the face of the Democratic Party these days? Radio host Charlamagne tha God doesn't exactly kneel and kiss Rep. Jasmine Crockett's feet, but he does advise Democrats to lean into Crockett, as she's a "phenomenal messenger."

🚨NEW: Charlamagne:



"Jasmine Crockett is actually what the Democrats should be leaning into. Because she is a phenomenal messenger ... the most effective messenger that the Democratic Party has right now. And they need to be using her as a Trojan horse."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/wZcvlVf05n — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 11, 2025

Use her as a Trojan horse? Like faking the ghetto accent to sneak past the guards and then destroying the Republicans from within? Maybe she's already in, as she claims that Republicans come up to her in airports all the time and say, "We love you!"

We are talking about the woman who said just because you commit a crime doesn't make you a criminal, right?

It's going to be tough … AOC is really fighting for that spot.

