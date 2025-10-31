Dem Jasmine Crockett: Republicans Keep Walking Up to Me at Airports and on Streets Saying ‘I LOVE YOU!’

Democrat Jasmine Crockett claims that Republicans are seeking her out to tell her how much they love her. Crockett seems like one of the most unapproachable politicians in recent memory. But she says her political opponents are enamored with her.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett claims Republicans keep walking up to her saying, "I love you!" 😂



"Cities, airports, people walk up to me. They tell me they have a difference on politics, but they LOVE ME!" 😭pic.twitter.com/iOVa7vi9Wu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 31, 2025

Those are the voices in her head. What people are really saying starts with an F and ends with a U.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 31, 2025

Fondu? Oh, we see what you mean there!

Many posters were like, ‘I'll take Things That Didn’t Happen for $200, Alex?’ They have their doubts that Crockett is telling the truth.

LOL! Never happens. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 31, 2025

I would bet everything that this hasn't happened a single time. 💯 — Cancel Me Gently (@CenteredRight) October 31, 2025

And she’s never taken a selfie with any of them because those are very private moments. — Ramon (@abad4nr) October 31, 2025

Narcissists are like that.

It's not what ppl say - it's what she HEARS ... 😜 — Krystal Wasser, MA, STL (@WasserKrystal) October 31, 2025

Sounds like she could be having a ‘Let’s go Brandon’ moment.

Some commenters say this might be happening, but the joke’s on her. Republicans ‘love’ her, alright!

This is probably the truth. I would tell her the same. She is the best advocate we have to further the Republican agenda. My guess is she's ends up in 100's of Ads for Republicans this coming midterm. She is the gift thaf keeps giving. Ill say it. I love you Jasmine — Mike (@mistele88) October 31, 2025

😝 This is definitely it. — Kelly North 🌎 (@kkrnorth) October 31, 2025

Exactly what I was thinking, she's just oblivious to the fact that its not a complement lol. — tinkerthinker (@freefornow12) October 31, 2025

‘You’re killing your Democrat Party, we love you for that!’

Check out these two parody videos. You know you want to pull that goofy updo off her head. (WATCH BOTH)

Absolutely true. We love her so much we want her to run for President in 2028. Pleaaaaaase!! — THE_Uncle_Pecos (@pecos_the) October 31, 2025

Jasmine Crockett was the biggest gift to Republicans we could've asked for.



She should run for President 😂 pic.twitter.com/SHRySye2Hs — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 31, 2025

The more screen time she steals for herself or the Democrat Party decides to give her, the better it is for the Republican Party. If she runs for president, that would just be the delicious cherry on top of the Democrats’ demise.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.