Dem Jasmine Crockett: Republicans Keep Walking Up to Me at Airports and on Streets Saying ‘I LOVE YOU!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:53 PM on October 31, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Jasmine Crockett claims that Republicans are seeking her out to tell her how much they love her. Crockett seems like one of the most unapproachable politicians in recent memory. But she says her political opponents are enamored with her.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Fondu? Oh, we see what you mean there!

Many posters were like, ‘I'll take Things That Didn’t Happen for $200, Alex?’ They have their doubts that Crockett is telling the truth.

Sounds like she could be having a ‘Let’s go Brandon’ moment.

Some commenters say this might be happening, but the joke’s on her. Republicans ‘love’ her, alright!

‘You’re killing your Democrat Party, we love you for that!’

Check out these two parody videos. You know you want to pull that goofy updo off her head. (WATCH BOTH)

The more screen time she steals for herself or the Democrat Party decides to give her, the better it is for the Republican Party. If she runs for president, that would just be the delicious cherry on top of the Democrats’ demise.

