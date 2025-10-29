Mehdi Hasan Marks Anniversary of Beeper Joke, Wonders If He, the Abused, Is Also Banned From CNN

We here at Twitchy apologize for missing a very important anniversary on Tuesday. It was exactly one year ago that CNN panelist Ryan Gidursky told fellow panelist Mehdi Hasan, "I hope your beeper doesn't go off," essentially calling Hasan a terrorist. Host Abby D. Phillip
kicked Gidursky off the show, and he was banned from appearing on CNN. CNN also posted a statement saying that "there is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air." Philip also posted a brief video saying she really hoped that Mehdi would come back again soon.
But did she really mean it?
Hasan didn't forget the anniversary and wondered on X if he, too, the victim of verbal abuse, had been banned from CNN.
"I hope your beeper doesn't go off."— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 28, 2025
A year ago today, a racist tried to make a 'joke' about me being killed by Israel. It was the 1st time I've ever walked off of live TV. That night CNN said they'd ban the racist from their air. But in the year since, I myself haven't been… https://t.co/ncyXXbgtgC
The post continues:
… invited back on CNN. So was I banned too? The victim of the abuse, alongside the abuser? @CNN @CNNPR
We don't know what Hasan is worried about or why he's nagging CNN by tagging them. He now has his own media empire, Zeteo.
Here's the abuser, Gidusky, reflecting on the incident:
Oh fuck Medhi, it was a joke, unlike when you compared gay people to pedophiles and non-Muslims to animals.— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 28, 2025
You called Trump supporters far worse on air and I didn’t blink an eye, because I’m not a thirsty bitch crying on Twitter for the lowest rated network to have me on. https://t.co/ZCtWh79LwV
Imagine commenting on the one year anniversary of a joke to try and get booked on a show with 60k viewers.— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 28, 2025
Lmao. What a bitch. https://t.co/ZCtWh79dHn pic.twitter.com/CXRG8DhPlH
You have your own show and you're crying that CNN doesn't want you back? https://t.co/SMAglO4WLr pic.twitter.com/AMQkTpJbQb— Where My Country Gone? (@phoenixnight142) October 29, 2025
Sounds like CNN denaturalized and deported you from their channel. A fine precedent https://t.co/2ypnIxAhEV— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 28, 2025
This is the guy who wrote the book, "How To Win Any Argument," which is apparently screeching "racist!" & turning off replies 😂— Anti-Party Party 🥳 (@AntiPartyParty) October 28, 2025
He knows @RyanGirdusky isn't racist. Beeper joke was obviously about Hasan's Hezbollah sympathies.
Hezbollah isn't even a race and Mehdi isn't Arab. https://t.co/GPESsFvAB9
https://t.co/RcdsEfNod4 pic.twitter.com/gB64wBsUhl— Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) October 29, 2025
Yes, you’re such a victim, Mehdi. https://t.co/ZnjLjmd7A5— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 29, 2025
Beepergate was the only funny and cool thing you’ll ever be involved in and you should be kissing that guy’s ring for giving you the opportunity to morally grandstand about it forever https://t.co/m0RxVKsCDg— Anna Khachiyan (@annakhachiyan) October 29, 2025
Kudos to @RyanGirdusky to have @mehdirhasan cry again a year later. https://t.co/77Dm6ihuKG— Saul Goodman 📟 (@saulgoodman178) October 29, 2025
Hope your beeper doesn't go off https://t.co/unH66V4Xuq— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) October 28, 2025
Now I know how Zohran Mamdani’s aunt felt.— Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) October 28, 2025
Note that this was the day after Donald Trump's infamous campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, which they had spent the entire previous week comparing to a Nazi gathering, "reminiscent of the German American Bund’s Nazi rally in February 1939," in Jen Rubin's words. But Harry Sisson and MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace dare you to find an instance where Democrats compared Trump to Hitler.
***
