Tim Walz's Economic Argument for More SNAP Spending Explains a LOT

Mehdi Hasan Marks Anniversary of Beeper Joke, Wonders If He, the Abused, Is Also Banned From CNN

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on October 29, 2025
Dustin Grage - Twitter Screenshot

We here at Twitchy apologize for missing a very important anniversary on Tuesday. It was exactly one year ago that CNN panelist Ryan Gidursky told fellow panelist Mehdi Hasan, "I hope your beeper doesn't go off," essentially calling Hasan a terrorist. Host Abby D. Phillip

kicked Gidursky off the show, and he was banned from appearing on CNN. CNN also posted a statement saying that "there is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air." Philip also posted a brief video saying she really hoped that Mehdi would come back again soon.

But did she really mean it?

Hasan didn't forget the anniversary and wondered on X if he, too, the victim of verbal abuse, had been banned from CNN.

The post continues:

… invited back on CNN. So was I banned too? The victim of the abuse, alongside the abuser? @CNN @CNNPR

We don't know what Hasan is worried about or why he's nagging CNN by tagging them. He now has his own media empire, Zeteo.

Here's the abuser, Gidusky, reflecting on the incident:

Note that this was the day after Donald Trump's infamous campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, which they had spent the entire previous week comparing to a Nazi gathering, "reminiscent of the German American Bund’s Nazi rally in February 1939," in Jen Rubin's words. But Harry Sisson and MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace dare you to find an instance where Democrats compared Trump to Hitler.

***

