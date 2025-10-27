MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and JB Pritzker Claim Democrats Have Never Implied That Trump Is Hitler

There are normal lies, and then there are 'you've-got-to-be-kidding' lies. On Monday, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker chose the latter. Laughably, both were lying and saying they couldn’t recall any Democrats implying that President Donald Trump was ‘Hitler.’

🚨NEW: MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace *ACTUALLY* claims no Democrats have ever implied "TRUMP IS HITLER"🚨



I'll start: Jasmine Crockett has *literally* called Trump "Temu Hitler" and "Wannabe Hitler"🤦‍♂️@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/GOsxOrNWDN — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 27, 2025

We’ll get to Jasmine Crocket in a minute.

First, we need to expose the big fat liar. Pritzker loves referring to Trump with Hitlerian and Nazi imagery. (WATCH)

JB Pritzker: "I haven't suggested that Trump is Hitler."



Here’s one minute straight of JB Pritzker comparing Trump and his administration to Hitler 👇🏻



.@jbpritzker is a disgusting liar pic.twitter.com/KkUFA0l5ro — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2025

Democrats lie just as easily as they breathe. For Pritzker, lying is much easier than breathing. Fat slob that he is. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 27, 2025

Amazing how Democrats think there’s no record of what they’ve said. The internet never forgets, Governor. — TechPulse Daily (@DailyTechpulse) October 27, 2025

It’s amazing how much they lie, given that a simple Internet search proves them wrong every time.

We didn’t forget Wallace, although she’s ’forgotten’ quite a bit. (WATCH)

Nicolle Wallace: No one calls Trump Hitler*

*Except every day on my show pic.twitter.com/QjI6KklYsU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 27, 2025

You’ve got to be kidding!

Here’s that Crockett ‘Hitler’ clip we promised, plus a list of Democrats evoking Nazism when talking about Trump. (WATCH)

Here’s the results from a quick grok search. pic.twitter.com/4WKcRbdLuX — SK (@SteCK1878) October 27, 2025

They were saying the Republican National Convention at MSG was a Nazi rally on national television. That's just one. — JohnnyCat (@JohnnyCat21) October 27, 2025

Every time they call him a "dictator" we know exactly who they're referring to.



Democrats are full of 💩 — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) October 27, 2025

Exactly. That’s just about where everyone’s mind goes. Democrats are never going to stop their dangerous rhetoric of comparing Trump and his administration to Hitler and Nazi Germany; it’s all they have.

