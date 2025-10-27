Great Scott! MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Creates ‘Jennings Derangement Syndrome’ in Unhinge...
Chuck Schumer Impotently Rants in Senate While Trump Dances on the Other Side...
VIP
Man Dies Trying to Escape ICE; 'May Those Responsible, Know the Pain His...
ABC News: Trump Again Refuses to Rule Out a Third Term
ABC's 'The View' Still on the Air Despite Whoopi Goldberg's Claim That Trump...
Zohran Mamdani Confirms His 'Aunt' Afraid to Ride the Subway Is a Deceased...
Judge Presses DOJ to Justify Deporting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Quickly ‘Moves On’ From Question About Sexual Assault by...
Trans Rabbis for Zohran: Jews for Radical and Economic Justice Shoot Cringe Ad...
Jasmine Crockett’s Shady Stock Stash: Green Crusader Caught in Sneaky Profit Ploy
'Let's Go Brandon': Gov. Kathy Hochul Thought the ‘Tax the Rich’ Crowd Was...
JD Vance BLASTS Mehdi Hasan Claiming to Be the 'Real Victim' of Charlie...
TV Pundit Jessica Tarlov’s X-istential Crisis: Clueless About Congress, Yet Still on Air
VIP
Time to Slam the Brakes on H-1B Visas: American Grads Deserve Jobs, Not...

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and JB Pritzker Claim Democrats Have Never Implied That Trump Is Hitler

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:40 PM on October 27, 2025
meme

There are normal lies, and then there are 'you've-got-to-be-kidding' lies. On Monday, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker chose the latter. Laughably, both were lying and saying they couldn’t recall any Democrats implying that President Donald Trump was ‘Hitler.’

Advertisement

Check them out. (WATCH)

We’ll get to Jasmine Crocket in a minute.

First, we need to expose the big fat liar. Pritzker loves referring to Trump with Hitlerian and Nazi imagery. (WATCH)

It’s amazing how much they lie, given that a simple Internet search proves them wrong every time.

We didn’t forget Wallace, although she’s ’forgotten’ quite a bit. (WATCH)

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

You’ve got to be kidding!

Here’s that Crockett ‘Hitler’ clip we promised, plus a list of Democrats evoking Nazism when talking about Trump. (WATCH)

Exactly. That’s just about where everyone’s mind goes. Democrats are never going to stop their dangerous rhetoric of comparing Trump and his administration to Hitler and Nazi Germany; it’s all they have.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JB PRITZKER LIBS OF TIKTOK MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Great Scott! MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Creates ‘Jennings Derangement Syndrome’ in Unhinged, On-Air Rant
Warren Squire
Chuck Schumer Impotently Rants in Senate While Trump Dances on the Other Side of the World
Warren Squire
TV Pundit Jessica Tarlov’s X-istential Crisis: Clueless About Congress, Yet Still on Air
justmindy
JD Vance BLASTS Mehdi Hasan Claiming to Be the 'Real Victim' of Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Grateful Calvin
Judge Presses DOJ to Justify Deporting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement