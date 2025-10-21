Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler

Obama Library Features a Massive Wall of Text That’s an Unintentional Tribute to...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 21, 2025
Poor Harry Sisson. Hunter Biden says that President Donald Trump "painted a bullseye" on Sisson when he shared an AI video of him piloting a jet and dropping a load of sewage on "No Kings" protesters, Sisson in particular. We don't think there was a bullseye on Sisson's head in the video, because there might as well have been one, seeing how he got nailed.

For some reason, Sisson made it on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" and challenged the panel to name one high-level Democrat who's compared Trump to Hitler. Watch Sisson get steamrolled.

We're sure Sisson doesn't consider members of the media to be high-ranking Democrats, but debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash both had compared Trump's rhetoric to Hitler's. Jen Rubin literally posted after the election, "Hitler is in power." Then- MSNBC host Joy Reid made a stunning two and a half minute long direct comparison of Trump to Hitler.

But back to the high-ranking Democrats. Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz tripled down last October, saying he stands by his comments comparing Americans attending President Trump's Madison Square Garden rally to Nazis. Rep. Jasmine Crockett called Trump "Temu Hitler."

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

