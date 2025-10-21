Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler

Poor Harry Sisson. Hunter Biden says that President Donald Trump "painted a bullseye" on Sisson when he shared an AI video of him piloting a jet and dropping a load of sewage on "No Kings" protesters, Sisson in particular. We don't think there was a bullseye on Sisson's head in the video, because there might as well have been one, seeing how he got nailed.

For some reason, Sisson made it on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" and challenged the panel to name one high-level Democrat who's compared Trump to Hitler. Watch Sisson get steamrolled.

On Piers Morgan, Harry Sisson dares @JackPosobiec and the panel to name one high-ranking Democrat who's compared Trump to Hitler. It doesn't go well for Harry. pic.twitter.com/RZDOQEd4R2 — Human Events (@HumanEvents) October 21, 2025

I think it would be easier to name the democrats who haven’t called Trump Hister, rather than citing all that have.



You can tell Sisson is used to his own private echo chamber where everyone agrees with his inanities. — Ted Kowalski (@ATedK) October 21, 2025

"Jack, take a breather" and Jack is speaking in the most calm, level headed tone possible. — Richard (@RichardE1228) October 21, 2025

"take a breather, take a breather" as he shakes and hyperventilates. — woggles (@woggles) October 21, 2025

The guy that hasn't stopped twitching & moving is telling someone to relax lol. — I Draw Reetards (@IDrawReetards) October 21, 2025

Aaaahahahaha!!! I love how he told Jack to calm down when he was the one who looked like he was about to stroke out. — JustAWord (FKA Gumby)🍊 (@FactsIsFacta) October 21, 2025

I'm fairly sure that when debating like this, you should never ask a question you don't know the answer to. — Terry547 (@Terry5471) October 21, 2025

911 I'd like to report a murder — Nathan Neuman (@wordsbynathan) October 21, 2025

Does he not remember the rally at Madison Square Garden and the Nazi Hitler narrative Dems were spinning.

Also, he looks like he is on stimulants. — Sherry (@NHLaVa) October 21, 2025

Am I nothing to you Harry? pic.twitter.com/dRcIkpZMam — Eric Schwalm (@Schwalm5132) October 21, 2025

Hilarious watching Harry try to control the conversation then failing miserably. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 21, 2025

Wow, Harry just got run over by a truck — Michelle H (@MichelleHa44102) October 21, 2025

Harry was about to be a pedantic beta and claim that Kamala never made the direct comparison, which I'm sure is true of most Democrats. But we also aren't stupid and know that implying something is just as bad, especially when done for 10 years, every interview — Potter (@SadgeMcMutton) October 21, 2025

We're sure Sisson doesn't consider members of the media to be high-ranking Democrats, but debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash both had compared Trump's rhetoric to Hitler's. Jen Rubin literally posted after the election, "Hitler is in power." Then- MSNBC host Joy Reid made a stunning two and a half minute long direct comparison of Trump to Hitler.

But back to the high-ranking Democrats. Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz tripled down last October, saying he stands by his comments comparing Americans attending President Trump's Madison Square Garden rally to Nazis. Rep. Jasmine Crockett called Trump "Temu Hitler."

Shout outs to @theisabelb with the mic drop 🫳🎤 — Eagle (@PatriotEagle26) October 21, 2025

Why does anyone take Harry Sisson seriously?



He looks and acts like a 13-year-old. Just a complete mess. — Marielle Redclaw (@MarieleRedclaw) October 21, 2025

He's been a paid shill for the DNC since he was 13.

What just happened to Harry Sisson was a kajillion times worse than President Trump’s AI poop video. pic.twitter.com/2TLyjpo1WX — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 21, 2025

