Rep Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump the Orange Orangutan and Temu Hitler

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on August 04, 2025
Twitter

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett posted to her TikTok account from Arizona on Sunday. In her video, she claimed the "partisan and racist" redistricting legislation was still moving through the state Senate, but couldn't go anywhere without a quorum in the House, and there was nothing the Republicans could do about it.

Well, there is something they can do about it. The next day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he would vacate the seats of any derelict Democrats who weren't back in session on Monday at 3 p.m. We'll see if he follows through with that, but just a little bit ago, the Texas House passed a motion to issue arrest warrants for the Democrats who fled to Illinois, one of the most corrupt and gerrymandered states in the Union.

We probably shouldn't give her any oxygen on this one, but Crockett cheered on the absent Texas Democrats and asked for the public's love and support as Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened to turn into Trump 2.0, also known as the "orange orangutan" and "Temu Hiter."

She's going with the "ghetto" code-switching for this one, we see. It's appropriate for the subject matter.

Yep; it's a tradition:

"Operation: Let Them Speak" is coming along nicely.

These "microaggressions" would get her fired in civilian life.

These are the people we've elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Give yourself a hand, Texas.

