Rep Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump the Orange Orangutan and Temu Hitler

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett posted to her TikTok account from Arizona on Sunday. In her video, she claimed the "partisan and racist" redistricting legislation was still moving through the state Senate, but couldn't go anywhere without a quorum in the House, and there was nothing the Republicans could do about it.

Well, there is something they can do about it. The next day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he would vacate the seats of any derelict Democrats who weren't back in session on Monday at 3 p.m. We'll see if he follows through with that, but just a little bit ago, the Texas House passed a motion to issue arrest warrants for the Democrats who fled to Illinois, one of the most corrupt and gerrymandered states in the Union.

🚨Texas House passes a motion to issue ARREST WARRANTS for the Democrats who fled to Illinois!



GAME ON. pic.twitter.com/0IHqWSBBS6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

We probably shouldn't give her any oxygen on this one, but Crockett cheered on the absent Texas Democrats and asked for the public's love and support as Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened to turn into Trump 2.0, also known as the "orange orangutan" and "Temu Hiter."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) continues her mental collapse and celebrates Texas Democrats acting like thugs by fleeing Texas to delay redistricting.



Crockett defames AG Paxton, then calls President Trump an “orange orangutan” and “H*tler.”



She’s lost it.



(jasmineforus on TT) pic.twitter.com/SMfNFZZY2Z — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 4, 2025

She's going with the "ghetto" code-switching for this one, we see. It's appropriate for the subject matter.

It is appalling and disgraceful that this level of disrespect has infiltrated our government, and worst of all, there are people who actually support this and fail to see nothing wrong with it. — Mandingo Gringo (@Nov1O1775) August 4, 2025

Crockett will be missed, said no Texan ever. She can use her ghetto racism schtick somewhere else. Democrats seize every opportunity to benefit from redistricting, but cry foul when it doesn’t work their way. — Dr sherri (@Reform_West) August 4, 2025

Yep; it's a tradition:

Cringeworthy — The Sport Pigeon (@TheSportPigeon) August 4, 2025

How she got elected is absolutely beyond shocking. — Don (@swat_don) August 4, 2025

Good job Texas, she's a gem! — Mason Jarcum (@bcmarjac) August 4, 2025

She's about to be irrelevant — Big Bill (@BigBillEnergy) August 4, 2025

More of this! She is so brilliant! — JP Hollywood (@JPHollywood1214) August 4, 2025

"Operation: Let Them Speak" is coming along nicely.

Classy representative right there 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Shaka Lulu (@shakalulu11) August 4, 2025

Do you ever look at something and wonder how it got there? pic.twitter.com/qyefELjh6h — Sandfort (@Sandfort_) August 4, 2025

Pure class. — John McKenzie (@jmckenzie624) August 4, 2025

She is flea market Kamala — Lilbit2020 (@Lilbit20203) August 4, 2025

Coming from the Temu Candance Owens that’s rich 😭 — Wario Lopez (@Otocon4) August 4, 2025

The amount of racist she is breaks all measurable charts. — James Stein (@jt_stein2) August 4, 2025

Wow. @RepJasmine throwing around terms that shouldn't be thrown around lightly. I love how the party of DEI preaches not using certain terms, words, phrases and then does the exact opposite. Losers. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) August 4, 2025

These "microaggressions" would get her fired in civilian life.

And if anyone started publicly calling her names she would play the race card in an instant. This shit is getting really, really old... — Just a Dude in NC (@dude_in_nc) August 4, 2025

These are the people we've elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Give yourself a hand, Texas.

***