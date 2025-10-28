Gov. Gavin Newsom Desperately Wants to Be Invited on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Some people still believe that Vice President Kamala Harris' big campaign mistake was refusing to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast, reaching an audience of tens of millions of mostly young men, the demographic she needed most. Even in her new book about her failed campaign, "107 Days," she spends 11 paragraphs covering her side of the negotiations to appear on the show. Former Harris campaign adviser Stephanie Cutter said after the election that Harris really wanted to appear, "but ... it was a very short race with a limited number of days, and ... ultimately we just weren't able to find a date."

Now, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's campaigning to run against President Donald Trump in 2028, desperately wants to be invited on and made it clear during an interview on CNN, where he said he was "moving on" and had "no interest" in appearing.

Gavin Newsom is furious Joe Rogan won't have him on:



"He won't have me on. He's consistently not having me on. By the way, I'm moving on. I have no interest. Joe Rogan is the Facebook of podcasting."



"If he has a big audience but he doesn't have big enough confidence — I didn't… pic.twitter.com/jZa2GiG4Vx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 28, 2025

The post continues:

… go there — to have me on" "The unwillingness of a guy like that to even have the common courtesy to attack someone and not have the decency to say, 'You know what, why don't you have a chance to come on? Let's have a civil dialogue'."

Perhaps Rogan just knows Newsom is a horrible person and doesn't want to talk to him for three hours. In the last podcast Newsom did, he revealed his hip-hop roots, claiming he basically raised himself and was always hustling to pay the bills and subsisting on Wonder Bread and macaroni and cheese.

Everyone watching this pic.twitter.com/JpGST1WBXs — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 28, 2025

I certainly don't know from personal experience, but I'm kind of guessing the best way to get on Joe Rogan's show isn't incessantly whining he hasn't had you on and then sh*tting on him. He probably frowns on that. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 28, 2025

That sounds Ike the worst ‘I’m over him’ break up speech ever! Such cringe! — Heather Rae (@cheetahchix88) October 28, 2025

The rules for Rogan are, come to his place, stay for three hours, no prohibition on what they’ll talk about. Gavin won’t agree to those rules. — MSDavis (@MSDavisinMO) October 28, 2025

Harris wouldn't either.

Rogan would have him on in a heartbeat.

The only thing Rogan requires of all guests is that they travel to him, and that there are no conditions or limitations on the interview regarding timing or subject matter, and no handlers in the room.

Pretty simple — Kirk Brown (@The_Kirk_Brown) October 28, 2025

Translation: “I’ve begged him but he won’t have me on. I’ve asked time and time again. My people have asked. He’s just not caving! By the way, I'm totally obsessed with it and can’t get it out of my mind. Joe Rogan is the ultimate podcast and I need to get on it!” — Kari (@KariHolland_) October 28, 2025

He has such a hard on for Rogan. Rogan understands his influence and he isn't platforming this clown. — Lisa (@politeracy) October 28, 2025

Cage match please: Rogan v. Newsom — CesspoolSwimmer (@CesspoolSwimmr) October 28, 2025

Never has a man been so desperate to be on Joe Rogan. I'm embarrassed for him. — GenXreacts (@GenXReaction) October 28, 2025

It really is embarrassing.

***

