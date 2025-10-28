Gov. Gavin Newsom Desperately Wants to Be Invited on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Rep. Dan Goldman Calls Canal Street Raid ‘Lawless Terror to Try to Incite...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on October 28, 2025
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Some people still believe that Vice President Kamala Harris' big campaign mistake was refusing to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast, reaching an audience of tens of millions of mostly young men, the demographic she needed most. Even in her new book about her failed campaign, "107 Days," she spends 11 paragraphs covering her side of the negotiations to appear on the show. Former Harris campaign adviser Stephanie Cutter said after the election that Harris really wanted to appear, "but ... it was a very short race with a limited number of days, and ... ultimately we just weren't able to find a date."

Now, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's campaigning to run against President Donald Trump in 2028, desperately wants to be invited on and made it clear during an interview on CNN, where he said he was "moving on" and had "no interest" in appearing.

The post continues:

… go there — to have me on"

"The unwillingness of a guy like that to even have the common courtesy to attack someone and not have the decency to say, 'You know what, why don't you have a chance to come on? Let's have a civil dialogue'."

 Perhaps Rogan just knows Newsom is a horrible person and doesn't want to talk to him for three hours. In the last podcast Newsom did, he revealed his hip-hop roots, claiming he basically raised himself and was always hustling to pay the bills and subsisting on Wonder Bread and macaroni and cheese.

Harris wouldn't either.

It really is embarrassing. 

