Elon Musk Says Picking the Worst Governor Is a 'Tough Call'
RIP Jim Abrahams of ‘AIRPLANE!’ Fame: Surely, He’s Not Dead! He is, and...
VIP
Democrats: Party of Hurting Women
'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who...
HATE SPEECH: Second Attempted Trump Assassin Sure Seemed Motivated by Democrat's Rhetoric
Survey Says: Catastrophic Kamala Harris Was the Best Presidential Candidate Dems Had to...
X Users Notice Appalling Double Standard in Scientists Calling for Ban on 'Painful'...
She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help...
MAJOR CYA Alert! MSNBC Plays Dumb, Says It Was 'Unaware' of Kamala Donation...
CNN Labels Scott Presler a 'Provocateur' and 'Controversial' but Won't Say Why
NO DUH! Damning Thread Shows DEI Training Makes People See Non-Existent Racism and...
This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's...
Kid Makes Santa's NICE List After Standing Up to Grinch's Classroom Christmas Prohibition
Actor Alec Baldwin Shakes Off Rust and Shoots Off Mouth in Italy

The Kamala Harris Campaign Just Couldn't Find a Date to Appear on Joe Rogan

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

One thing we were all waiting for during the campaign was for Kamala Harris to go on Joe Rogan's massively popular podcast and speak without a script for three hours. There were some talks with the campaign, which insisted the segment be limited to one hour, that Rogan pack up his studio and go to where Harris was, and that the campaign had editorial control over the interview.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the appearance never materialized. 

Jen O'Malley Dillon, chair of Harris for President, said on a podcast that Harris wanted to do the interview but, ultimately, they just couldn't find a date for Harris to travel to Houston, even though Harris made it to Houston with her huge rally at which Beyoncé didn't perform but instead lectured for four minutes about abortion … and was reportedly paid millions to do it.

Would appearing on Rogan have tipped the scales? Dillion says probably not, and she's right. But it likely wouldn't have hurt.

CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter, working with a transcript of a Pod Save America episode, noted that Stephanie Cutter — remember her from Barack Obama's 2012 campaign? — complained that Donald Trump did "no traditional media" and "got not s**t for that," according to Dillion.

Recommended

RIP Jim Abrahams of ‘AIRPLANE!’ Fame: Surely, He’s Not Dead! He is, and Don’t Call Us Shirley!
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Hindsight is 20/20, and Harris didn't do interviews.

Sad.

Advertisement

Even one hour without a script would have been a disaster.

Advertisement

Were they trying to lose?

You should hear James Carville's profanity-filled rant about Harris not appearing on Rogan. Stay tuned for that.

***

Tags: BRIAN STELTER JOE ROGAN KAMALA HARRIS PODCAST STEPHANIE CUTTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RIP Jim Abrahams of ‘AIRPLANE!’ Fame: Surely, He’s Not Dead! He is, and Don’t Call Us Shirley!
Warren Squire
Elon Musk Says Picking the Worst Governor Is a 'Tough Call'
Brett T.
'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who Spiked Harris' Rogan Interview
Amy Curtis
Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy HIS Site ... There's Just ONE Problem
Sam J.
X Users Notice Appalling Double Standard in Scientists Calling for Ban on 'Painful' Boiling of Live Crabs
Amy Curtis
'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
RIP Jim Abrahams of ‘AIRPLANE!’ Fame: Surely, He’s Not Dead! He is, and Don’t Call Us Shirley! Warren Squire
Advertisement